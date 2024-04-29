Dodgers visit the Diamondbacks to open 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (18-12, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (13-16, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Monday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (18-12, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (13-16, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: James Paxton (2-0, 2.61 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (1-1, 5.55 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -146, Diamondbacks +123; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Arizona has a 13-16 record overall and a 7-6 record at home. The Diamondbacks have a 6-3 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Los Angeles has an 18-12 record overall and a 9-4 record on the road. The Dodgers have the second-best team batting average in MLB play at .274.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has five doubles, five home runs and 22 RBI while hitting .268 for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 11-for-36 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with seven home runs while slugging .639. Will Smith is 15-for-39 with five doubles, a home run and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .242 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .282 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Miguel Castro: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (arm), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (oblique), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow: day-to-day (hamstring), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Brogdon: 15-Day IL (foot), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (lung), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

