Diamondbacks host the Cardinals to start 3-game series

St. Louis Cardinals (6-7, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (6-7, third in the NL West) Phoenix; Friday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (6-7, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (6-7, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Steven Matz (1-0, 1.74 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, six strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (1-0, 5.06 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Diamondbacks -123, Cardinals +103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks open a three-game series at home against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday.

Arizona has a 6-7 record overall and a 4-3 record at home. The Diamondbacks have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.88.

St. Louis has a 6-7 record overall and a 3-4 record in road games. The Cardinals have a 4-0 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with three home runs while slugging .490. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 12-for-43 with three doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Brendan Donovan has four doubles and two home runs for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 12-for-42 with three doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .236 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .236 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (oblique), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (oblique), Riley O’Brien: 15-Day IL (forearm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 15-Day IL (biceps), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.