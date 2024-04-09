Devils All-Star Jack Hughes out for the rest of the season, will have shoulder surgery

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Devils All-Star forward Jack Hughes is going to miss the rest of the season…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Devils All-Star forward Jack Hughes is going to miss the rest of the season because of a shoulder injury that will require surgery this week.

The Devils announced the decision Tuesday less than two hours before they were to face the Toronto in their penultimate home game this season. The Maple Leafs won 5-2, eliminating New Jersey from playoff contention less than a year after they set a franchise record for points in a season with 112.

Hughes, who has 27 goals and 47 assists, will have the surgery on Wednesday. It will be performed by Dr. Peter Millett in Vail, Colorado.

“In recent conversations with Jack, his family and representatives, the Devils athlete care staff, and Devils’ Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jonathan L. Glashow, it was determined that Jack should be held out of game action for the rest of this season and proceed with shoulder surgery,” the Devils said in a statement.

Hughes sustained an upper body injury on Jan. 5 in a game against the Chicago Blackhawks and did not return until Feb. 8. He was hurt in the same game that Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard, the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s draft, broke his jaw.

Hughes was also hurt on Sunday in a game against Nashville, another upper body injury. Earlier in the day, the team said Hughes would miss the game Tuesday night.

“I just think with where we’re at this time, it’s time to shut him down,” Devils interim coach Travis Green said. “It’s no secret he’s been struggling a little bit. Kudos to him to continue to play and try to help this team get into the playoffs. You know, we just hope that the time is right to get that done now.”

The Devils have not said when Hughes specifically hurt his shoulder.

Hughes is expected to make a full recovery to be available for training camp next season.

