Stanišić scores late at Dortmund to keep Leverkusen’s record 45-game unbeaten run going

BERLIN (AP) — Josip Stanišić scored in stoppage time for champion Bayer Leverkusen to preserve its German record unbeaten run with a 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Leverkusen substitute Florian Wirtz sent in a corner that Stanišić headed to equalize in the seventh minute of stoppage time, stretching the visitors’ unbeaten start to the season to 45 games across all competitions.

“Today was crazy,” Stanišić said.

Leverkusen, which clinched its first ever Bundesliga title last weekend, was heading toward its first defeat since the final day of last season when Niclas Füllkrug scored for Dortmund in the 81st minute.

Marcel Sabitzer crossed for Füllkrug to score with a volley against the run of play as Leverkusen had gone closer to breaking the deadlock.

Tempers flared late in the game before Stanišić kept the celebrations going for another week.

“Our goal is to complete the season unbeaten,” Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka said.

Xabi Alonso’s team, which has also reached the German Cup final, faces Roma in the Europa League semifinals with the first leg in Rome on May 2.

BREMEN STUNS STUTTGART

Marvin Ducksch scored twice for Werder Bremen to beat Stuttgart 2-1 and end the visitors’ 11-game run without defeat in the league

Ducksch dispatched a penalty in the 28th minute, then scored again early in the second half for Bremen to take a big step away from the relegation zone.

Germany forward Deniz Undav scored late for Stuttgart but couldn’t prevent the visitors’ first league loss since January, when the team lost 1-0 at Bochum.

Stuttgart remained third, on course for Champions League qualification, despite the loss.

Bremen moved seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Mainz drew at Freiburg 1-1 in the late game to leave the drop zone at Bochum’s expense on goal difference. Bochum dropped into the relegation playoff place after Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Wolfsburg. Bochum hasn’t won in eight games since beating Bayern Munich.

The bottom two teams are automatically relegated, while the side that finishes third from bottom faces a two-legged playoff against the third-place finisher in the second division.

Darmstadt remained last on 17 points after its win at Cologne (22 points) on Saturday. Mainz and Bochum each had 27 points, below Union Berlin on 29, then Wolfsburg and Borussia Mönchengladbach each with 31.

Four rounds remain.

