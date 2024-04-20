All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 14 7 .667 — Baltimore 13 7 .650 ½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 14 7 .667 — Baltimore 13 7 .650 ½ Toronto 12 9 .571 2 Boston 12 10 .545 2½ Tampa Bay 12 10 .545 2½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 15 6 .714 — Kansas City 13 8 .619 2 Detroit 11 10 .524 4 Minnesota 7 12 .368 7 Chicago 3 17 .150 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 11 11 .500 — Seattle 10 10 .500 — Los Angeles 9 12 .429 1½ Oakland 8 13 .381 2½ Houston 7 15 .318 4

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 14 5 .737 — Philadelphia 13 8 .619 2 New York 12 8 .600 2½ Washington 9 11 .450 5½ Miami 5 17 .227 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 13 6 .684 — Chicago 13 8 .619 1 Cincinnati 11 9 .550 2½ Pittsburgh 11 10 .524 3 St. Louis 9 12 .429 5

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 12 11 .522 — San Diego 11 12 .478 1 Arizona 10 12 .455 1½ San Francisco 10 12 .455 1½ Colorado 4 16 .200 6½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 1

Philadelphia 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Boston 8, Pittsburgh 1

Cleveland 10, Oakland 2

Houston 5, Washington 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 3

Atlanta 8, Texas 3

Kansas City 9, Baltimore 4

Detroit 5, Minnesota 4

Toronto 5, San Diego 1

Seattle at Colorado, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 0, 10 innings

Minnesota 4, Detroit 3

Washington 5, Houston 4, 10 innings

Boston 4, Pittsburgh 2

Cleveland 6, Oakland 3

Philadelphia 9, Chicago White Sox 5

Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 5

Atlanta 5, Texas 2

Baltimore 9, Kansas City 7

Seattle 7, Colorado 0

Toronto 5, San Diego 2

Sunday’s Games

Boston (Winckowski 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Pérez 1-0), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nastrini 0-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-1), 1:35 p.m.

Houston (Javier 2-0) at Washington (Parker 1-0), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Civale 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Soriano 0-2) at Cincinnati (Montas 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

Oakland (Stripling 0-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-0), 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Irvin 0-1) at Kansas City (Lugo 3-0), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 0-0) at Minnesota (Varland 0-3), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 2-2) at Colorado (Quantrill 0-2), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Toronto (Bassitt 2-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Lorenzen 1-0) at Atlanta (Vines 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hancock 1-2) at Colorado (Lambert 2-0), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 8, Miami 3

Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 1

Philadelphia 7, Chicago White Sox 0

Boston 8, Pittsburgh 1

Houston 5, Washington 3

Atlanta 8, Texas 3

Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 1, 10 innings

Toronto 5, San Diego 1

N.Y. Mets 9, L.A. Dodgers 4

Arizona 17, San Francisco 1

Seattle at Colorado, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Miami 3, Chicago Cubs 2, 1st game

Milwaukee 12, St. Louis 5

San Francisco 7, Arizona 3

Washington 5, Houston 4, 10 innings

Boston 4, Pittsburgh 2

N.Y. Mets 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Philadelphia 9, Chicago White Sox 5

Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 5

Atlanta 5, Texas 2

Chicago Cubs 5, Miami 3, 2nd game

Seattle 7, Colorado 0

Toronto 5, San Diego 2

Sunday’s Games

Boston (Winckowski 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Pérez 1-0), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nastrini 0-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-1), 1:35 p.m.

Houston (Javier 2-0) at Washington (Parker 1-0), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Soriano 0-2) at Cincinnati (Montas 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Rea 2-0) at St. Louis (Gray 2-0), 2:15 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-2), 2:20 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 2-2) at Colorado (Quantrill 0-2), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Arizona (Kelly 2-0) at San Francisco (Hicks 2-0), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Houser 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 2-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Lorenzen 1-0) at Atlanta (Vines 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hancock 1-2) at Colorado (Lambert 2-0), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

