All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Baltimore
|13
|7
|.650
|½
|Toronto
|12
|9
|.571
|2
|Boston
|12
|10
|.545
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|12
|10
|.545
|2½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Kansas City
|13
|8
|.619
|2
|Detroit
|11
|10
|.524
|4
|Minnesota
|7
|12
|.368
|7
|Chicago
|3
|17
|.150
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|11
|11
|.500
|—
|Seattle
|10
|10
|.500
|—
|Los Angeles
|9
|12
|.429
|1½
|Oakland
|8
|13
|.381
|2½
|Houston
|7
|15
|.318
|4
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|Philadelphia
|13
|8
|.619
|2
|New York
|12
|8
|.600
|2½
|Washington
|9
|11
|.450
|5½
|Miami
|5
|17
|.227
|10½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Chicago
|13
|8
|.619
|1
|Cincinnati
|11
|9
|.550
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|11
|10
|.524
|3
|St. Louis
|9
|12
|.429
|5
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|12
|11
|.522
|—
|San Diego
|11
|12
|.478
|1
|Arizona
|10
|12
|.455
|1½
|San Francisco
|10
|12
|.455
|1½
|Colorado
|4
|16
|.200
|6½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 1
Philadelphia 7, Chicago White Sox 0
Boston 8, Pittsburgh 1
Cleveland 10, Oakland 2
Houston 5, Washington 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 3
Atlanta 8, Texas 3
Kansas City 9, Baltimore 4
Detroit 5, Minnesota 4
Toronto 5, San Diego 1
Seattle at Colorado, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Yankees 0, 10 innings
Minnesota 4, Detroit 3
Washington 5, Houston 4, 10 innings
Boston 4, Pittsburgh 2
Cleveland 6, Oakland 3
Philadelphia 9, Chicago White Sox 5
Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 5
Atlanta 5, Texas 2
Baltimore 9, Kansas City 7
Seattle 7, Colorado 0
Toronto 5, San Diego 2
Sunday’s Games
Boston (Winckowski 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Pérez 1-0), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nastrini 0-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-1), 1:35 p.m.
Houston (Javier 2-0) at Washington (Parker 1-0), 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Civale 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 0-1), 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Soriano 0-2) at Cincinnati (Montas 2-2), 1:40 p.m.
Oakland (Stripling 0-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-0), 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Irvin 0-1) at Kansas City (Lugo 3-0), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 0-0) at Minnesota (Varland 0-3), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 2-2) at Colorado (Quantrill 0-2), 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Toronto (Bassitt 2-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Lorenzen 1-0) at Atlanta (Vines 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hancock 1-2) at Colorado (Lambert 2-0), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 8, Miami 3
Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 1
Philadelphia 7, Chicago White Sox 0
Boston 8, Pittsburgh 1
Houston 5, Washington 3
Atlanta 8, Texas 3
Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 1, 10 innings
Toronto 5, San Diego 1
N.Y. Mets 9, L.A. Dodgers 4
Arizona 17, San Francisco 1
Seattle at Colorado, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Miami 3, Chicago Cubs 2, 1st game
Milwaukee 12, St. Louis 5
San Francisco 7, Arizona 3
Washington 5, Houston 4, 10 innings
Boston 4, Pittsburgh 2
N.Y. Mets 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Philadelphia 9, Chicago White Sox 5
Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 5
Atlanta 5, Texas 2
Chicago Cubs 5, Miami 3, 2nd game
Seattle 7, Colorado 0
Toronto 5, San Diego 2
Sunday’s Games
Boston (Winckowski 1-1) at Pittsburgh (Pérez 1-0), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nastrini 0-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-1), 1:35 p.m.
Houston (Javier 2-0) at Washington (Parker 1-0), 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Soriano 0-2) at Cincinnati (Montas 2-2), 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Rea 2-0) at St. Louis (Gray 2-0), 2:15 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-2), 2:20 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 2-2) at Colorado (Quantrill 0-2), 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Arizona (Kelly 2-0) at San Francisco (Hicks 2-0), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Houser 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 3-1), 4:10 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 2-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Lorenzen 1-0) at Atlanta (Vines 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hancock 1-2) at Colorado (Lambert 2-0), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.