All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Baltimore
|10
|6
|.625
|1½
|Boston
|9
|8
|.529
|3
|Tampa Bay
|9
|8
|.529
|3
|Toronto
|9
|8
|.529
|3
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Kansas City
|11
|6
|.647
|½
|Detroit
|9
|7
|.563
|2
|Minnesota
|6
|9
|.400
|4½
|Chicago
|2
|14
|.125
|9
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|9
|8
|.529
|—
|Los Angeles
|8
|8
|.500
|½
|Oakland
|7
|10
|.412
|2
|Seattle
|7
|10
|.412
|2
|Houston
|6
|12
|.333
|3½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Philadelphia
|9
|8
|.529
|2
|New York
|8
|8
|.500
|2½
|Washington
|7
|9
|.438
|3½
|Miami
|3
|14
|.176
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Pittsburgh
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|Chicago
|10
|6
|.625
|½
|Cincinnati
|9
|7
|.563
|1½
|St. Louis
|8
|9
|.471
|3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|11
|8
|.579
|—
|San Diego
|10
|9
|.526
|1
|Arizona
|8
|9
|.471
|2
|San Francisco
|7
|10
|.412
|3
|Colorado
|4
|13
|.235
|6
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 9, San Francisco 4
N.Y. Mets 2, Kansas City 1
Detroit 4, Minnesota 3
Toronto 5, Colorado 0
Baltimore 6, Milwaukee 4
Boston 5, L.A. Angels 4
Houston 8, Texas 5
Cleveland 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings
Cincinnati 11, Chicago White Sox 4
Chicago Cubs 3, Seattle 2
Oakland 7, Washington 6
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 6, Boston 0
Texas 1, Detroit 0
Baltimore 7, Minnesota 4
L.A. Angels 7, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 0
Atlanta 6, Houston 1
St. Louis 3, Oakland 1
Seattle 9, Cincinnati 3
Tuesday’s Games
Texas (Gray 0-1) at Detroit (Mize 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Paddack 0-0) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-0), 6:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Soriano 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Civale 2-1), 6:50 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 1-0) at Boston (Whitlock 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Atlanta (López 1-0) at Houston (Brown 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 0-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Lynn 0-0) at Oakland (Sears 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
St. Louis at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 9, San Francisco 4
N.Y. Mets 2, Kansas City 1
Pittsburgh 9, Philadelphia 2
Toronto 5, Colorado 0
Atlanta 9, Miami 7
Baltimore 6, Milwaukee 4
Cincinnati 11, Chicago White Sox 4
Arizona 5, St. Louis 0
Chicago Cubs 3, Seattle 2
Oakland 7, Washington 6
San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 3
Monday’s Games
San Francisco 4, Miami 3
Philadelphia 2, Colorado 1, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 6, Pittsburgh 3
San Diego 7, Milwaukee 3
Atlanta 6, Houston 1
St. Louis 3, Oakland 1
Seattle 9, Cincinnati 3
Washington 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Chicago Cubs 3, Arizona 2, 11 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado (Gomber 0-0) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Hicks 2-0) at Miami (Weathers 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Jones 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Cease 1-1) at Milwaukee (Miley 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Atlanta (López 1-0) at Houston (Brown 0-2), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-2) at Arizona (Henry 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 0-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Lynn 0-0) at Oakland (Sears 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
