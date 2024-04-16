All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 12 5 .706 — Baltimore 10 6 .625 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 12 5 .706 — Baltimore 10 6 .625 1½ Boston 9 8 .529 3 Tampa Bay 9 8 .529 3 Toronto 9 8 .529 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 11 5 .688 — Kansas City 11 6 .647 ½ Detroit 9 7 .563 2 Minnesota 6 9 .400 4½ Chicago 2 14 .125 9

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 9 8 .529 — Los Angeles 8 8 .500 ½ Oakland 7 10 .412 2 Seattle 7 10 .412 2 Houston 6 12 .333 3½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 10 5 .667 — Philadelphia 9 8 .529 2 New York 8 8 .500 2½ Washington 7 9 .438 3½ Miami 3 14 .176 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 10 5 .667 — Pittsburgh 11 6 .647 — Chicago 10 6 .625 ½ Cincinnati 9 7 .563 1½ St. Louis 8 9 .471 3

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 11 8 .579 — San Diego 10 9 .526 1 Arizona 8 9 .471 2 San Francisco 7 10 .412 3 Colorado 4 13 .235 6

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 9, San Francisco 4

N.Y. Mets 2, Kansas City 1

Detroit 4, Minnesota 3

Toronto 5, Colorado 0

Baltimore 6, Milwaukee 4

Boston 5, L.A. Angels 4

Houston 8, Texas 5

Cleveland 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings

Cincinnati 11, Chicago White Sox 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Seattle 2

Oakland 7, Washington 6

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 6, Boston 0

Texas 1, Detroit 0

Baltimore 7, Minnesota 4

L.A. Angels 7, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 0

Atlanta 6, Houston 1

St. Louis 3, Oakland 1

Seattle 9, Cincinnati 3

Tuesday’s Games

Texas (Gray 0-1) at Detroit (Mize 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 0-0) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-0), 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Soriano 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Civale 2-1), 6:50 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 1-0) at Boston (Whitlock 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 2-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta (López 1-0) at Houston (Brown 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 0-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Lynn 0-0) at Oakland (Sears 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 9, San Francisco 4

N.Y. Mets 2, Kansas City 1

Pittsburgh 9, Philadelphia 2

Toronto 5, Colorado 0

Atlanta 9, Miami 7

Baltimore 6, Milwaukee 4

Cincinnati 11, Chicago White Sox 4

Arizona 5, St. Louis 0

Chicago Cubs 3, Seattle 2

Oakland 7, Washington 6

San Diego 6, L.A. Dodgers 3

Monday’s Games

San Francisco 4, Miami 3

Philadelphia 2, Colorado 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 6, Pittsburgh 3

San Diego 7, Milwaukee 3

Atlanta 6, Houston 1

St. Louis 3, Oakland 1

Seattle 9, Cincinnati 3

Washington 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Arizona 2, 11 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado (Gomber 0-0) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Hicks 2-0) at Miami (Weathers 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Jones 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Quintana 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Cease 1-1) at Milwaukee (Miley 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Atlanta (López 1-0) at Houston (Brown 0-2), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-2) at Arizona (Henry 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 0-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Lynn 0-0) at Oakland (Sears 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.