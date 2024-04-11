All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 10 3 .769 — Baltimore 8 4 .667 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 10 3 .769 — Baltimore 8 4 .667 1½ Boston 7 6 .538 3 Tampa Bay 7 6 .538 3 Toronto 6 7 .462 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 9 3 .750 — Kansas City 9 4 .692 ½ Detroit 7 4 .636 1½ Minnesota 4 6 .400 4 Chicago 2 10 .167 7

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 7 6 .538 — Los Angeles 6 6 .500 ½ Oakland 5 8 .385 2 Seattle 5 8 .385 2 Houston 4 10 .286 3½

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 7 4 .636 — Philadelphia 7 6 .538 1 New York 5 7 .417 2½ Washington 5 7 .417 2½ Miami 2 11 .154 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 8 3 .727 — Pittsburgh 9 4 .692 — Chicago 7 5 .583 1½ Cincinnati 6 6 .500 2½ St. Louis 6 7 .462 3

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 10 5 .667 — San Diego 7 8 .467 3 Arizona 6 7 .462 3 San Francisco 5 8 .385 4 Colorado 3 10 .231 6

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Seattle 6, Toronto 1, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 2

Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 6, 10 innings

Baltimore 7, Boston 5

Miami 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Kansas City 11, Houston 2

Texas 6, Oakland 2

Thursday’s Games

Kansas City 13, Houston 3

Oakland 1, Texas 0

Baltimore 9, Boston 4, 10 innings

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota (López 1-1) at Detroit (Skubal 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Winn 0-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:50 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 1-0) at Baltimore (Wells 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 0-1) at Toronto (Gausman 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Severino 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-0) at Boston (Houck 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 0-2), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 1-1) at Houston (France 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wicks 0-1) at Seattle (Miller 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 0-1) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Kansas City at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Minnesota 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 3

San Francisco 7, Washington 1

Arizona 5, Colorado 3

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 2

San Diego 10, Chicago Cubs 2

Miami 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 16, Atlanta 4

Philadelphia 5, Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Falter 0-0) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Winn 0-2) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:50 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 1-0) at Baltimore (Wells 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 0-1) at Toronto (Gausman 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 0-0) at Miami (Rogers 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Severino 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Flexen 0-2), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wicks 0-1) at Seattle (Miller 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 1-0) at Arizona (Pfaadt 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 0-1) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (King 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

