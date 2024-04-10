All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Boston
|7
|4
|.636
|2½
|Baltimore
|6
|4
|.600
|3
|Tampa Bay
|6
|6
|.500
|4
|Toronto
|6
|6
|.500
|4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|8
|3
|.727
|—
|Detroit
|7
|4
|.636
|1
|Kansas City
|7
|4
|.636
|1
|Minnesota
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|Chicago
|2
|9
|.182
|6
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|Texas
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|Oakland
|4
|7
|.364
|2
|Houston
|4
|8
|.333
|2½
|Seattle
|4
|8
|.333
|2½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Philadelphia
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
|Washington
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
|New York
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|Miami
|1
|11
|.083
|7
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Milwaukee
|7
|3
|.700
|1
|Chicago
|7
|4
|.636
|1½
|Cincinnati
|6
|5
|.545
|2½
|St. Louis
|6
|6
|.500
|3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|San Diego
|6
|8
|.429
|4
|Arizona
|5
|7
|.417
|4
|San Francisco
|4
|8
|.333
|5
|Colorado
|3
|9
|.250
|6
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 0
N.Y. Yankees 7, Miami 0
Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 4
Toronto 5, Seattle 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, Minnesota 2
Houston 10, Texas 5
L.A. Angels 7, Tampa Bay 1
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3
Baltimore 7, Boston 1
Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 5
N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 2
Toronto 5, Seattle 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, Minnesota 3
Oakland 4, Texas 3
Kansas City 4, Houston 3, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 6, L.A. Angels 4
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Miller 1-1) at Minnesota (Paddack 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 0-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1), 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Littell 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 0-1), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Fedde 0-0) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
Miami (Weathers 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Irvin 0-1) at Boston (Crawford 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Brown 0-1) at Kansas City (Lugo 1-0), 7:40 p.m.
Oakland (Stripling 0-2) at Texas (Bradford 2-0), 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Miami 0
Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 4
Cincinnati 10, Milwaukee 8
L.A. Dodgers 4, Minnesota 2
Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 8, Atlanta 7
Colorado 7, Arizona 5
Washington 8, San Francisco 1
San Diego 9, Chicago Cubs 8
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3
Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 5
N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 2
Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 5
L.A. Dodgers 6, Minnesota 3
St. Louis 3, Philadelphia 0
Arizona 3, Colorado 2
Washington 5, San Francisco 3
Chicago Cubs 5, San Diego 1
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Miller 1-1) at Minnesota (Paddack 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 1-1) at St. Louis (Lynn 0-0), 1:15 p.m.
Arizona (Henry 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-0), 3:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 0-1) at San Francisco (Hicks 1-0), 3:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1) at San Diego (Cease 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 0-0) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Weathers 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-1) at Atlanta (Winans 0-0), 7:20 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
