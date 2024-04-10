All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 10 2 .833 — Boston 7 4 .636 2½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 10 2 .833 — Boston 7 4 .636 2½ Baltimore 6 4 .600 3 Tampa Bay 6 6 .500 4 Toronto 6 6 .500 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 8 3 .727 — Detroit 7 4 .636 1 Kansas City 7 4 .636 1 Minnesota 3 6 .333 4 Chicago 2 9 .182 6

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 6 5 .545 — Texas 6 5 .545 — Oakland 4 7 .364 2 Houston 4 8 .333 2½ Seattle 4 8 .333 2½

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 7 3 .700 — Philadelphia 5 6 .455 2½ Washington 5 6 .455 2½ New York 4 7 .364 3½ Miami 1 11 .083 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB Pittsburgh 9 3 .750 — Milwaukee 7 3 .700 1 Chicago 7 4 .636 1½ Cincinnati 6 5 .545 2½ St. Louis 6 6 .500 3

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 10 4 .714 — San Diego 6 8 .429 4 Arizona 5 7 .417 4 San Francisco 4 8 .333 5 Colorado 3 9 .250 6

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Miami 0

Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 4

Toronto 5, Seattle 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, Minnesota 2

Houston 10, Texas 5

L.A. Angels 7, Tampa Bay 1

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3

Baltimore 7, Boston 1

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 5

N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 2

Toronto 5, Seattle 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Minnesota 3

Oakland 4, Texas 3

Kansas City 4, Houston 3, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 6, L.A. Angels 4

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 1-1) at Minnesota (Paddack 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 0-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 0-1), 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Littell 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Fedde 0-0) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Miami (Weathers 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Irvin 0-1) at Boston (Crawford 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Brown 0-1) at Kansas City (Lugo 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

Oakland (Stripling 0-2) at Texas (Bradford 2-0), 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Miami 0

Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 4

Cincinnati 10, Milwaukee 8

L.A. Dodgers 4, Minnesota 2

Philadelphia 5, St. Louis 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 8, Atlanta 7

Colorado 7, Arizona 5

Washington 8, San Francisco 1

San Diego 9, Chicago Cubs 8

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 3

Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 5

N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 2

Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 5

L.A. Dodgers 6, Minnesota 3

St. Louis 3, Philadelphia 0

Arizona 3, Colorado 2

Washington 5, San Francisco 3

Chicago Cubs 5, San Diego 1

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 1-1) at Minnesota (Paddack 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-1) at St. Louis (Lynn 0-0), 1:15 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 0-1) at Colorado (Gomber 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 0-1) at San Francisco (Hicks 1-0), 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1) at San Diego (Cease 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 0-0) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Weathers 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Stroman 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-1) at Atlanta (Winans 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

