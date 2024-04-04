All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 6 1 .857 — Boston 5 2 .714 1…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 6 1 .857 — Boston 5 2 .714 1 Baltimore 4 2 .667 1½ Tampa Bay 3 4 .429 3 Toronto 3 4 .429 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 4 0 1.000 — Cleveland 5 2 .714 ½ Minnesota 3 2 .600 1½ Kansas City 2 4 .333 3 Chicago 1 4 .200 3½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 4 2 .667 — Texas 4 2 .667 — Seattle 3 4 .429 1½ Houston 2 5 .286 2½ Oakland 1 6 .143 3½

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 3 2 .600 — Washington 2 3 .400 1 Philadelphia 2 4 .333 1½ New York 0 4 .000 2½ Miami 0 7 .000 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Pittsburgh 5 1 .833 — Milwaukee 4 1 .800 ½ Chicago 4 2 .667 1 Cincinnati 4 2 .667 1 St. Louis 3 4 .429 2½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 7 2 .778 — Arizona 4 3 .571 2 San Diego 4 5 .444 3 San Francisco 2 5 .286 4 Colorado 1 6 .143 5

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 3, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 4, Baltimore 1

L.A. Angels 3, Miami 1

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Atlanta 2

Toronto 2, Houston 1

Arizona 7, N.Y. Yankees 0

Cleveland 5, Seattle 2

Boston 5, Oakland 4, 11 innings

Detroit at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 4, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 4, Kansas City 3

L.A. Angels 10, Miami 2

Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 3

Boston 1, Oakland 0

Cleveland 8, Seattle 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Arizona 5, 11 innings

Houston 8, Toronto 0

Detroit at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit (Mize 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Houser 0-0), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Manning 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Buttó 0-0), 3:40 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland (Bibee 0-0) at Minnesota (López 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Soroka 0-0) at Kansas City (Lugo 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 3, Minnesota 2

L.A. Angels 3, Miami 1

Philadelphia 9, Cincinnati 4

Chicago White Sox 3, Atlanta 2

Chicago Cubs 12, Colorado 2

St. Louis 5, San Diego 2

Arizona 7, N.Y. Yankees 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 4

Detroit at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels 10, Miami 2

Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 3

Cincinnati 4, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Arizona 5, 11 innings

San Diego 3, St. Louis 2

Washington 5, Pittsburgh 3

Chicago Cubs 9, Colorado 8

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 4

Detroit at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit (Mize 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Houser 0-0), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Manning 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Buttó 0-0), 3:40 p.m., 2nd game

Pittsburgh (Pérez 0-0) at Washington (Gray 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Weathers 0-1) at St. Louis (Lynn 0-0), 4:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Seattle at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

