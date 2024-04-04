All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Boston
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|Baltimore
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|Tampa Bay
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Toronto
|3
|4
|.429
|3
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Detroit
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Cleveland
|5
|2
|.714
|½
|Minnesota
|3
|2
|.600
|1½
|Kansas City
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|Chicago
|1
|4
|.200
|3½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Texas
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Seattle
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Houston
|2
|5
|.286
|2½
|Oakland
|1
|6
|.143
|3½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Washington
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|Philadelphia
|2
|4
|.333
|1½
|New York
|0
|4
|.000
|2½
|Miami
|0
|7
|.000
|4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Milwaukee
|4
|1
|.800
|½
|Chicago
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|Cincinnati
|4
|2
|.667
|1
|St. Louis
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Arizona
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|San Diego
|4
|5
|.444
|3
|San Francisco
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|Colorado
|1
|6
|.143
|5
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee 3, Minnesota 2
Kansas City 4, Baltimore 1
L.A. Angels 3, Miami 1
Tampa Bay 5, Texas 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Atlanta 2
Toronto 2, Houston 1
Arizona 7, N.Y. Yankees 0
Cleveland 5, Seattle 2
Boston 5, Oakland 4, 11 innings
Detroit at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Texas 4, Tampa Bay 1
Baltimore 4, Kansas City 3
L.A. Angels 10, Miami 2
Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 3
Boston 1, Oakland 0
Cleveland 8, Seattle 0
N.Y. Yankees 6, Arizona 5, 11 innings
Houston 8, Toronto 0
Detroit at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit (Mize 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Houser 0-0), 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Detroit (Manning 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Buttó 0-0), 3:40 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland (Bibee 0-0) at Minnesota (López 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Soroka 0-0) at Kansas City (Lugo 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee 3, Minnesota 2
L.A. Angels 3, Miami 1
Philadelphia 9, Cincinnati 4
Chicago White Sox 3, Atlanta 2
Chicago Cubs 12, Colorado 2
St. Louis 5, San Diego 2
Arizona 7, N.Y. Yankees 0
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 4
Detroit at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels 10, Miami 2
Minnesota 7, Milwaukee 3
Cincinnati 4, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Arizona 5, 11 innings
San Diego 3, St. Louis 2
Washington 5, Pittsburgh 3
Chicago Cubs 9, Colorado 8
L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 4
Detroit at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit (Mize 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Houser 0-0), 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Detroit (Manning 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Buttó 0-0), 3:40 p.m., 2nd game
Pittsburgh (Pérez 0-0) at Washington (Gray 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Weathers 0-1) at St. Louis (Lynn 0-0), 4:15 p.m.
Friday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Seattle at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
