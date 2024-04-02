All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 5 0 1.000 — Baltimore 3 1 .750 1½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 5 0 1.000 — Baltimore 3 1 .750 1½ Boston 3 2 .600 2 Tampa Bay 2 3 .400 3 Toronto 2 3 .400 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB Detroit 4 0 1.000 — Minnesota 2 1 .667 1½ Cleveland 3 2 .600 1½ Kansas City 1 3 .250 3 Chicago 0 4 .000 4

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 3 1 .750 — Seattle 3 2 .600 ½ Los Angeles 2 2 .500 1 Houston 1 4 .200 2½ Oakland 1 4 .200 2½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 3 1 .750 — Philadelphia 1 3 .250 2 Washington 1 3 .250 2 New York 0 4 .000 3 Miami 0 5 .000 3½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Pittsburgh 5 0 1.000 — Milwaukee 3 0 1.000 1 Cincinnati 3 1 .750 1½ Chicago 2 2 .500 2½ St. Louis 2 3 .400 3

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 5 2 .714 — Arizona 3 2 .600 1 San Diego 3 4 .429 2 San Francisco 2 3 .400 2 Colorado 1 4 .200 3

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Angels 4, Baltimore 1

Toronto 9, Tampa Bay 2

Kansas City 11, Minnesota 0

Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 3

Chicago Cubs 9, Texas 5

Oakland 4, Cleveland 3

Boston 5, Seattle 1

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 9, Chicago White Sox 0, 8 innings

Baltimore 6, Kansas City 4

Texas 9, Tampa Bay 3

L.A. Angels 7, Miami 4

Detroit 5, N.Y. Mets 0, 10 innings

Houston 10, Toronto 0

Boston 9, Oakland 0

Seattle 5, Cleveland 4

N.Y. Yankees 5, Arizona 2

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota (Varland 0-0) at Milwaukee (Junis 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 0-0) at Baltimore (Irvin 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 0-0) at Miami (Luzardo 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 0-1), 6:50 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Houser 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (López 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 1-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Bello 1-0) at Oakland (Wood 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 1-0) at Seattle (Castillo 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 0-0) at Arizona (Gallen 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 4

Milwaukee 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Cincinnati 6, Washington 5

Pittsburgh 9, Miami 7, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 9, Texas 5

Arizona 5, Colorado 1

San Diego 13, San Francisco 4

L.A. Dodgers 5, St. Louis 4

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 9, Chicago White Sox 0, 8 innings

Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 0

Pittsburgh 8, Washington 4

L.A. Angels 7, Miami 4

Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 3, 10 innings

Detroit 5, N.Y. Mets 0, 10 innings

St. Louis 6, San Diego 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Francisco 3

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota (Varland 0-0) at Milwaukee (Junis 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 0-0) at Philadelphia (Turnbull 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 0-0) at Miami (Luzardo 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Houser 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (López 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Crochet 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 0-0) at Arizona (Gallen 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at San Diego (Darvish 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.