Sports on TV for May 4 – 5

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, May 4
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Melbourne
AUTO RACING
11:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: Sprint Race, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
Noon
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
2 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Tide 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
3:55 p.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
5 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Heart Of America 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
10:30 a.m.
NBATV — APR vs. US Monastir, Diamniadio, Senegal
7 p.m.
NBATV — Rivers Hoopers vs. AS Douanes, Diamniadio, Senegal
BOWLING
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round 1, Arlington, Wash. (Taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
BTN — Maryland at Rutgers
4 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame
7 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Florida St.
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas A&M at LSU
8 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Auburn
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington St.
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Loyola Marymount vs. Southern Cal, Quarterfinal, Gulf Shores, Ala.
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Cal Poly vs. Florida St., Quarterfinal, Gulf Shores, Ala.
Noon
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Gulf Shores, Ala.
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Gulf Shores, Ala.
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Gulf Shores, Ala.
3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Gulf Shores, Ala.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
11 a.m.
ESPNU — Metro Atlantic Tournament: Manhattan at Sacred Heart, Championship, Fairfield, Conn.
3 p.m.
ESPNU — America East Tournament: Vermont at Albany, Championship, Albany, N.Y.
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. Georgetown, Championship, Villanova, Pa.
8 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Penn St., Championship, Columbus, Ohio
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
Noon
FS2 — Big East Tournament: UConn vs. Denver, Championship, Cincinnati
1 p.m.
ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: James Madison vs. Florida, Championship, Nashville, Tenn.
2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Navy at Loyola (Md.), Championship, Baltimore
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Colorado vs. Stanford, Championship, Los Angeles
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Penn St. at Northwestern, Championship, Evanston, Ill.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon
ACCN — Louisville at Boston College
SECN — Alabama at Auburn
1 p.m.
ESPN — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma
2 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at NC State
SECN — Texas A&M at Florida
3 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Minnesota
4 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Arkansas
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California
6 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at South Carolina
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Stanford
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Long Beach St. vs. UCLA, Championship, Long Beach, Calif.
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2024 St. Croix Bassmaster Open at Logan Martin Lake presented by SEVIIN, Lincoln, Ala.
GOLF
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore (Taped)
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Tournament Course at The Woodlands Country Club, Woodlands, Texas
Midnight
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo China Open, Final Round, Genzon Golf Club, Shenzhen, China
HORSE RACING
Noon
USA — Kentucky Derby Prep Races: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2:30 p.m.
USA — The 150th Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
7 a.m.
NHLN — IIHF U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Slovakia, Semifinal, Espoo, Finland
11 a.m.
NHLN — IIHF U-18 World Championship: Canada vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Espoo, Finland
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 301 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Rio de Janeiro
8 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 301 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Rio de Janeiro
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at NY Yankees OR Boston at Minnesota (2:10 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at Pittsburgh OR Toronto at Washington
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Tampa Bay OR Seattle at Houston
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers (9:10 p.m.) OR San Diego at Arizona (8:10 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal Playoff: Minnesota at Denver, Game 1
TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal Playoff: Minnesota at Denver, Game 1 (BetCast)
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Toronto at Boston, Game 7
RUGBY (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
FS2 — MLR: Old Glory DC at Miami Sharks
11:55 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: New Zealand at Newcastle
SAILING
1 p.m.
CBSSN — SailGP: The Apex Group Bermuda Sail Grand Prix – Day 1, Bermuda
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — English League Championship: Huddersfield Town at Ipswich Town
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Arsenal
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Sheffield United
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester City
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 a.m.
CBSSN — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Bayer Leverkusen
9 a.m.
FS2 — The French Cup: Paris Saint-Germain vs. FC Fleury 91, Final, Montpellier, France
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: North Carolina Courage at NJ/NY Gotham FC
10 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Washington Spirit at Portland Thorns FC
TENNIS
9:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Doubles Final
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Singles Final
UFL FOOTBALL
Noon
ABC — Birmingham at Memphis
3 p.m.
FOX — Houston at St. Louis
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation: Omaha Supernovas at Columbus Fury
_____
Sunday, May 5
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
3:55 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
4 p.m.
NBC — AMA Supercross Series: Round 16, Denver
5 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Agueda, Portugal (Taped)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MGP, Agueda, Portugal (Taped)
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
10:30 a.m.
NBATV — Rivers Hoopers vs. APR, Diamniadio, Senegal
1:30 p.m.
NBATV — US Monastir vs. AS Douanes, Diamniadio, Senegal
BOWLING
Noon
FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round 2, Arlington, Wash.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame
4 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Auburn
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Gulf Shores, Ala.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: TBD, Championship, West Point, N.Y.
ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Ithaca, N.Y.
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Selection Show
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.
ESPNU — America East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Albany, N.Y.
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Selection Show
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon
SECN — Georgia at Mississippi St.
1 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan
ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Florida
2 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Arkansas
3 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Northwestern
PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona St.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Stanford
GOLF
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore (Taped)
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Tournament Course at The Woodlands Country Club, Woodlands, Texas
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
7 a.m.
NHLN — IIHF U-18 World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Espoo, Finland
11 a.m.
NHLN — IIHF U-18 World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Espoo, Finland
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL Playoffs: San Diego at Albany, Semifinal, Game 2
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL Playoffs: Toronto at Buffalo, Semifinal, Game 2
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at NY Yankees OR LA Angels at Cleveland
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Cincinnati (4:10 p.m.) OR Atlanta at LA Dodgers (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — San Francisco at Philadelphia
NBA BASKETBALL
TBA
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Dallas at LA Clippers, Game 7 (If Necessary)
TBA
TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Orlando at Cleveland, Game 7 (If Necessary)
NHL HOCKEY
TBA
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vegas at Dallas, Game 7 (If Necessary)
TBA
TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Nashville at Vancouver, Game 7 (If Necessary)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
Noon
FS2 — MLR: Chicago Hounds at New England Free Jacks
SAILING
3 p.m.
CBSSN — SailGP: The Apex Group Bermuda Sail Grand Prix – Day 2, Bermuda
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Brighton & Hove Albion
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: LA Galaxy at Seattle Sounders FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
9:10 a.m.
CBSSN — FASL: Arsenal at Manchester City
1 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Kansas City Current at Houston Dash
TENNIS
9:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Doubles Final
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Singles Final
TRACK AND FIELD
7 p.m.
CNBC — World Athletics Relays: Day 2 – Finals, Nassau, Bahamas
UFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
FOX — Arlington at Michigan
4 p.m.
FOX — San Antonio at D.C.
_____
