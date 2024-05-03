Sports on TV for May 4 – 5

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, May 4 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, May 4

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Melbourne

AUTO RACING

11:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: Sprint Race, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

Noon

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

2 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Tide 150, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

3:55 p.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The Heart Of America 200, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

10:30 a.m.

NBATV — APR vs. US Monastir, Diamniadio, Senegal

7 p.m.

NBATV — Rivers Hoopers vs. AS Douanes, Diamniadio, Senegal

BOWLING

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round 1, Arlington, Wash. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

BTN — Maryland at Rutgers

4 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame

7 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Florida St.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at LSU

8 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Auburn

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington St.

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Loyola Marymount vs. Southern Cal, Quarterfinal, Gulf Shores, Ala.

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Cal Poly vs. Florida St., Quarterfinal, Gulf Shores, Ala.

Noon

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Gulf Shores, Ala.

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Gulf Shores, Ala.

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Gulf Shores, Ala.

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Gulf Shores, Ala.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

ESPNU — Metro Atlantic Tournament: Manhattan at Sacred Heart, Championship, Fairfield, Conn.

3 p.m.

ESPNU — America East Tournament: Vermont at Albany, Championship, Albany, N.Y.

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. Georgetown, Championship, Villanova, Pa.

8 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Penn St., Championship, Columbus, Ohio

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Noon

FS2 — Big East Tournament: UConn vs. Denver, Championship, Cincinnati

1 p.m.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: James Madison vs. Florida, Championship, Nashville, Tenn.

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Navy at Loyola (Md.), Championship, Baltimore

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Colorado vs. Stanford, Championship, Los Angeles

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Penn St. at Northwestern, Championship, Evanston, Ill.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ACCN — Louisville at Boston College

SECN — Alabama at Auburn

1 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

2 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at NC State

SECN — Texas A&M at Florida

3 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Minnesota

4 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Arkansas

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California

6 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at South Carolina

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Stanford

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Long Beach St. vs. UCLA, Championship, Long Beach, Calif.

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Opens: The 2024 St. Croix Bassmaster Open at Logan Martin Lake presented by SEVIIN, Lincoln, Ala.

GOLF

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore (Taped)

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Third Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Second Round, The Tournament Course at The Woodlands Country Club, Woodlands, Texas

Midnight

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Volvo China Open, Final Round, Genzon Golf Club, Shenzhen, China

HORSE RACING

Noon

USA — Kentucky Derby Prep Races: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2:30 p.m.

USA — The 150th Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

7 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Slovakia, Semifinal, Espoo, Finland

11 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF U-18 World Championship: Canada vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Espoo, Finland

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 301 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Rio de Janeiro

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 301 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Rio de Janeiro

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at NY Yankees OR Boston at Minnesota (2:10 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at Pittsburgh OR Toronto at Washington

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Tampa Bay OR Seattle at Houston

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at LA Dodgers (9:10 p.m.) OR San Diego at Arizona (8:10 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal Playoff: Minnesota at Denver, Game 1

TRUTV — Western Conference Semifinal Playoff: Minnesota at Denver, Game 1 (BetCast)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Toronto at Boston, Game 7

RUGBY (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: Old Glory DC at Miami Sharks

11:55 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: New Zealand at Newcastle

SAILING

1 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: The Apex Group Bermuda Sail Grand Prix – Day 1, Bermuda

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — English League Championship: Huddersfield Town at Ipswich Town

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Arsenal

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Sheffield United

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester City

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 a.m.

CBSSN — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Bayer Leverkusen

9 a.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: Paris Saint-Germain vs. FC Fleury 91, Final, Montpellier, France

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: North Carolina Courage at NJ/NY Gotham FC

10 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Washington Spirit at Portland Thorns FC

TENNIS

9:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Doubles Final

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Singles Final

UFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ABC — Birmingham at Memphis

3 p.m.

FOX — Houston at St. Louis

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation: Omaha Supernovas at Columbus Fury

_____

Sunday, May 5

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

3:55 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

4 p.m.

NBC — AMA Supercross Series: Round 16, Denver

5 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Agueda, Portugal (Taped)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MGP, Agueda, Portugal (Taped)

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

10:30 a.m.

NBATV — Rivers Hoopers vs. APR, Diamniadio, Senegal

1:30 p.m.

NBATV — US Monastir vs. AS Douanes, Diamniadio, Senegal

BOWLING

Noon

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round 2, Arlington, Wash.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame

4 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Auburn

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Gulf Shores, Ala.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: TBD, Championship, West Point, N.Y.

ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Ithaca, N.Y.

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Selection Show

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m.

ESPNU — America East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Albany, N.Y.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Selection Show

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

SECN — Georgia at Mississippi St.

1 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan

ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Florida

2 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Arkansas

3 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Northwestern

PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona St.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Stanford

GOLF

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore (Taped)

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Final Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, Final Round, The Tournament Course at The Woodlands Country Club, Woodlands, Texas

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

7 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF U-18 World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Espoo, Finland

11 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF U-18 World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Espoo, Finland

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL Playoffs: San Diego at Albany, Semifinal, Game 2

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL Playoffs: Toronto at Buffalo, Semifinal, Game 2

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at NY Yankees OR LA Angels at Cleveland

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Cincinnati (4:10 p.m.) OR Atlanta at LA Dodgers (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at Philadelphia

NBA BASKETBALL

TBA

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Dallas at LA Clippers, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TBA

TBA — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Orlando at Cleveland, Game 7 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

TBA

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vegas at Dallas, Game 7 (If Necessary)

TBA

TBA — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Nashville at Vancouver, Game 7 (If Necessary)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

Noon

FS2 — MLR: Chicago Hounds at New England Free Jacks

SAILING

3 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: The Apex Group Bermuda Sail Grand Prix – Day 2, Bermuda

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Brighton & Hove Albion

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: LA Galaxy at Seattle Sounders FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

9:10 a.m.

CBSSN — FASL: Arsenal at Manchester City

1 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Kansas City Current at Houston Dash

TENNIS

9:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Doubles Final

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Singles Final

TRACK AND FIELD

7 p.m.

CNBC — World Athletics Relays: Day 2 – Finals, Nassau, Bahamas

UFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

FOX — Arlington at Michigan

4 p.m.

FOX — San Antonio at D.C.

_____

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.