Bailey leads Giants against the Diamondbacks after 4-hit game

Arizona Diamondbacks (10-12, third in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (10-12, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (2-0, 2.19 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Giants: Jordan Hicks (2-0, 1.57 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Giants -114, Diamondbacks -105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take on the Arizona Diamondbacks after Patrick Bailey had four hits on Saturday in a 7-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

San Francisco has gone 5-4 at home and 10-12 overall. The Giants have a 6-0 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Arizona has gone 3-6 in road games and 10-12 overall. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .336 on-base percentage, the fifth-best percentage in the majors.

Sunday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Chapman has five doubles and four home runs for the Giants. Thairo Estrada is 10-for-37 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Christian Walker has two doubles, three home runs and 13 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Ketel Marte is 18-for-43 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .279 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Luke Jackson: 15-Day IL (back), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (arm), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (oblique), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.