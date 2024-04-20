Bader leads Mets against the Dodgers following 4-hit performance

New York Mets (11-8, third in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (12-10, first in the NL West) Los…

New York Mets (11-8, third in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (12-10, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jose Butto (0-0, 0.75 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Dodgers: Gavin Stone (1-1, 3.68 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Dodgers -182, Mets +153; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets play the Los Angeles Dodgers after Harrison Bader’s four-hit game on Friday.

Los Angeles has an 8-7 record at home and a 12-10 record overall. The Dodgers have the sixth-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .336.

New York has gone 5-2 in road games and 11-8 overall. The Mets have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .252.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts is second on the Dodgers with 12 extra base hits (five doubles, a triple and six home runs). Max Muncy is 6-for-30 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Bader has a .333 batting average to lead the Mets, and has two doubles and a home run. Starling Marte is 13-for-47 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .240 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by two runs

Mets: 8-2, .301 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Connor Brogdon: 15-Day IL (foot), Bobby Miller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (back), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Emmet Sheehan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Treinen: 15-Day IL (lung), Walker Buehler: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Brett Baty: day-to-day (hamstring), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Reid-Foley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.