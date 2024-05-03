Three-time US Olympian Emma Coburn says Paris dream ‘is over’ after ankle fracture and surgery

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Three-time U.S. Olympian Emma Coburn says her “dream of Paris is over” after breaking her ankle…

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Three-time U.S. Olympian Emma Coburn says her “dream of Paris is over” after breaking her ankle at the Diamond League meet in Shanghai and undergoing surgery.

Coburn, who won a bronze medal in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, will now miss the U.S. track trials for the Paris Olympics.

“The dream of Paris is over,” the 33-year-old Coburn wrote on her Instagram account on Thursday.

Coburn had thought she only sprained her right ankle on a water jump during the 3,000-meter steeplechase last Saturday, but scans later revealed significant damage.

“When I got home, images showed torn ligaments, damaged cartilage, and a fracture in my medial malleolus,” she wrote.

During surgery, a screw was implanted for the fracture.

“If all goes well, I can start jogging again in 6 weeks. That means I’m out for the Olympic Trials,” wrote Coburn, who also competed at the 2012 London Games and the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Coburn was also the 2017 world champion in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

Her post included video snippets of her exercising post-surgery with her ankle in a cast.

“See ya out there later this year,” she wrote.

___

