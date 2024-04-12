Anthony Davis returns to Lakers after missing game because of left eye injury

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Anthony Davis started for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night after…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Anthony Davis started for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night after missing a game because of a left eye contusion.

Davis, the Lakers’ second-leading scorer at 24.5 points a game and leading rebounder at 12.6, left in the first half Sunday against Minnesota after taking a blow to the face, then sat out Tuesday against Golden State. The Lakers lost both after winning nine of 10.

Davis was listed as probable on the injury report throughout the day Friday.

“He had great energy (Friday) in the shoot around. So, I’m looking forward to a much-needed big performance,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said before the game.

Los Angeles has assured itself a spot in the Western Conference play-in game, but entered the night tied with Sacramento and Golden State for spots Nos. 8-10.

