2024 NFL Seven Round Draft Order

At Detroit April 25-April 27 First Round

1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina)

2. Washington Commanders

3. New England Patriots

4. Arizona Cardinals

5. Los Angeles Chargers

6. New York Giants

7. Tennessee Titans

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears

10. New York Jets

11. Minnesota Vikings

12. Denver Broncos

13. Las Vegas Raiders

14. New Orleans Saints

15. Indianapolis Colts

16. Seattle Seahawks

17. Jacksonville Jaguars

18. Cincinnati Bengals

19. Los Angeles Rams

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. Miami Dolphins

22. Philadelphia Eagles

23. Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland through Houston)

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Green Bay Packers

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

27. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)

28. Buffalo Bills

29. Detroit Lions

30. Baltimore Ravens

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Kansas City Chiefs

Second Round

33. Carolina Panthers

34. New England Patriots

35. Arizona Cardinals

36. Washington Commanders

37. Los Angeles Chargers

38. Tennessee Titans

39. Carolina Panthers (from N.Y. Giants)

40. Washington Commanders (from Chicago)

41. Green Bay Packers (from N.Y. Jets)

42. Houston Texans (from Minnesota)

43. Atlanta Falcons

44. Las Vegas Raiders

45. New Orleans Saints (from Denver)

46. Indianapolis Colts

47. New York Giants (from Seattle)

48. Jacksonville Jaguars

49. Cincinnati Bengals

50. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)

51. Pittsburgh Steelers

52. Los Angeles Rams

53. Philadelphia Eagles

54. Cleveland Browns

55. Miami Dolphins

56. Dallas Cowboys

57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

58. Green Bay Packers

59. Houston Texans

60. Buffalo Bills

61. Detroit Lions

62. Baltimore Ravens

63. San Francisco 49ers

64. Kansas City Chiefs

Third Round

65. Carolina Panthers

66. Arizona Cardinals

67. Washington Commanders

68. New England Patriots

69. Los Angeles Chargers

70. New York Giants

71. Arizona Cardinals (from Tennessee)

72. New York Jets

73. Detroit Lions (from Minnesota)

74. Atlanta Falcons

75. Chicago Bears

76. Denver Broncos

77. Las Vegas Raiders

78. Washington Commanders (from Seattle)

79. Atlanta Falcons (from Jacksonville)

80. Cincinnati Bengals

81. Seattle Seahawks (from New Orleans through Denver)

82. Indianapolis Colts

83. Los Angeles Rams

84. Pittsburgh Steelers

85. Cleveland Browns

86. Houston Texans (from Philadelphia)

87. Dallas Cowboys

88. Green Bay Packers

89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

90. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)

91. Green Bay Packers (from Buffalo)

92. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Detroit)

93. Baltimore Ravens

94. San Francisco 49ers

95. Kansas City Chiefs

96. Jacksonville Jaguars (Compensatory Selection)

97. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)

98. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Philadelphia; Compensatory Selection)

99. Los Angeles Rams (Special Compensatory Selection)

100. Washington Commanders (from San Francisco; Special Compensatory Selection)

Fourth Round

101. Carolina Panthers

102. Seattle Seahawks (from Washington)

103. New England Patriots

104. Arizona Cardinals

105. Los Angeles Chargers

106. Tennessee Titans

107. New York Giants

108. Minnesota Vikings

109. Atlanta Falcons

110. Los Angeles Chargers (from Chicago)

111. New York Jets

112. Las Vegas Raiders

113. Baltimore Ravens (from Denver through N.Y. Jets)

114. Jacksonville Jaguars

115. Cincinnati Bengals

116. Jacksonville Jaguars (from New Orleans)

117. Indianapolis Colts

118. Seattle Seahawks

119. Pittsburgh Steelers

120. Philadelphia Eagles (from L.A. Rams through Pittsburgh)

121. Denver Broncos (from Miami)

122. Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia)

123. Houston Texans (from Cleveland)

124. San Francisco 49ers (from Dallas)

125. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

126. Green Bay Packers

127. Houston Texans

128. Buffalo Bills

129. Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit)

130. Baltimore Ravens

131. Kansas City Chiefs

132. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

133. Buffalo Bills (Compensatory Selection)

134. New York Jets (from Baltimore; Compensatory Selection)

135. San Francisco 49ers

Fifth Round

136. Denver Broncos (from Carolina through Cleveland)

137. New England Patriots

138. Arizona Cardinals

139. Washington Commanders

140. Los Angeles Chargers

141. Carolina Panthers (from N.Y. Giants)

142. Carolina Panthers (from Tennessee)

143. Atlanta Falcons

144. Buffalo Bills (from Chicago)

145. Denver Broncos (from N.Y. Jets)

146. Tennessee Titans (from Minnesota through Philadelphia)

147. Denver Broncos

148. Las Vegas Raiders

149. Cincinnati Bengals

150. New Orleans Saints

151. Indianapolis Colts

152. Washington Commanders (from Seattle)

153. Jacksonville Jaguars

154. Los Angeles Rams

155. Los Angeles Rams (from Pittsburgh)

156. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia through Arizona)

157. Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland)

158. Miami Dolphins

159. Kansas City Chiefs (from Dallas)

160. Buffalo Bills (from Green Bay)

161. Philadelphia Eagles (from Tampa Bay)

162. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)

163. Buffalo Bills

164. Detroit Lions

165. Baltimore Ravens

166. New York Giants (from San Francisco through Carolina)

167. Minnesota Vikings (from Kansas City)

168. New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)

169. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)

170. New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)

171. Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)

172. Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)

173. Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)

174. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)

175. New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)

176. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

Sixth Round

177. Minnesota Vikings (from Carolina through Jacksonville)

178. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Arizona through Carolina)

179. Seattle Seahawks (from Washington)

180. New England Patriots

181. Los Angeles Chargers

182. Tennessee Titans (reacquired through Philadelphia)

183. New York Giants

184. Miami Dolphins (from Chicago)

185. New York Jets

186. Arizona Cardinals (from Minnesota)

187. Atlanta Falcons

188. Houston Texans (from Las Vegas through New England and Minnesota)

189. Houston Texans (from Denver through L.A. Rams and Buffalo)

190. New Orleans Saints

191. Indianapolis Colts

192. Seattle Seahawks

193. New England Patriots (from Jacksonville)

194. Cincinnati Bengals

195. Pittsburgh Steelers

196. Los Angeles Rams

197. Atlanta Falcons (from Cleveland)

198. Miami Dolphins

199. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia)

200. Buffalo Bills (from Dallas through Houston)

201. Detroit Lions (from Tampa Bay)

202. Green Bay Packers

203. New York Jets (from Houston through Cleveland, Denver)

204. Buffalo Bills

205. Detroit Lions

206. Cleveland Browns (from Baltimore)

207. Denver Broncos (from San Francisco)

208. Las Vegas Raiders (from Kansas City)

209. Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

210. Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)

211. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

212. Jacksonville Jaguars (Compensatory Selection)

213. Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

214. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)

215. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

216. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)

217. Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

218. Baltimore Ravens (from N.Y. Jets; Compensatory Selection)

219. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)

220. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory Selection)

Seventh Round

221. Kansas City Chiefs (from Carolina through Tennessee)

222. Washington Commanders

223. Las Vegas Raiders (from New England)

224. Cincinnati Bengals (from Arizona through Houston)

225. Los Angeles Chargers

226. Arizona Cardinals (from N.Y. Giants)

227. Cleveland Browns (from Tennessee)

228. Baltimore Ravens (from N.Y. Jets)

229. Las Vegas Raiders (from Minnesota)

230. Minnesota Vikings (from Atlanta through Cleveland and Arizona)

231. New England Patriots (from Chicago)

232. Minnesota Vikings (from Denver through San Francisco and Houston)

233. Dallas Cowboys (from Las Vegas)

234. Indianapolis Colts

235. Seattle Seahawks

236. Jacksonville Jaguars

237. Cincinnati Bengals

238. Houston Texans (from New Orleans)

239. New Orleans Saints (from L.A. Rams through Denver)

240. Carolina Panthers (from Pittsburgh)

241. Miami Dolphins

242. Tennessee Titans (from Philadelphia)

243. Cleveland Browns

244. Dallas Cowboys

245. Green Bay Packers

246. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

247. Houston Texans

248. Buffalo Bills

249. Detroit Lions

250. Baltimore Ravens

251. San Francisco 49ers

252. Tennessee Titans (from Kansas City)

253. Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)

254. Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

255. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)

256. Denver Broncos (from N.Y. Jets; Compensatory Selection)

257. New York Jets (Compensatory Selection)

