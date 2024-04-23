2024 NFL Seven Round Draft Order

|At Detroit
|April 25-April 27
|First Round
1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
2. Washington Commanders
3. New England Patriots
4. Arizona Cardinals
5. Los Angeles Chargers
6. New York Giants
7. Tennessee Titans
8. Atlanta Falcons
9. Chicago Bears
10. New York Jets
11. Minnesota Vikings
12. Denver Broncos
13. Las Vegas Raiders
14. New Orleans Saints
15. Indianapolis Colts
16. Seattle Seahawks
17. Jacksonville Jaguars
18. Cincinnati Bengals
19. Los Angeles Rams
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
21. Miami Dolphins
22. Philadelphia Eagles
23. Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland through Houston)
24. Dallas Cowboys
25. Green Bay Packers
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)
28. Buffalo Bills
29. Detroit Lions
30. Baltimore Ravens
31. San Francisco 49ers
32. Kansas City Chiefs
|Second Round
33. Carolina Panthers
34. New England Patriots
35. Arizona Cardinals
36. Washington Commanders
37. Los Angeles Chargers
38. Tennessee Titans
39. Carolina Panthers (from N.Y. Giants)
40. Washington Commanders (from Chicago)
41. Green Bay Packers (from N.Y. Jets)
42. Houston Texans (from Minnesota)
43. Atlanta Falcons
44. Las Vegas Raiders
45. New Orleans Saints (from Denver)
46. Indianapolis Colts
47. New York Giants (from Seattle)
48. Jacksonville Jaguars
49. Cincinnati Bengals
50. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)
51. Pittsburgh Steelers
52. Los Angeles Rams
53. Philadelphia Eagles
54. Cleveland Browns
55. Miami Dolphins
56. Dallas Cowboys
57. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58. Green Bay Packers
59. Houston Texans
60. Buffalo Bills
61. Detroit Lions
62. Baltimore Ravens
63. San Francisco 49ers
64. Kansas City Chiefs
|Third Round
65. Carolina Panthers
66. Arizona Cardinals
67. Washington Commanders
68. New England Patriots
69. Los Angeles Chargers
70. New York Giants
71. Arizona Cardinals (from Tennessee)
72. New York Jets
73. Detroit Lions (from Minnesota)
74. Atlanta Falcons
75. Chicago Bears
76. Denver Broncos
77. Las Vegas Raiders
78. Washington Commanders (from Seattle)
79. Atlanta Falcons (from Jacksonville)
80. Cincinnati Bengals
81. Seattle Seahawks (from New Orleans through Denver)
82. Indianapolis Colts
83. Los Angeles Rams
84. Pittsburgh Steelers
85. Cleveland Browns
86. Houston Texans (from Philadelphia)
87. Dallas Cowboys
88. Green Bay Packers
89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)
91. Green Bay Packers (from Buffalo)
92. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Detroit)
93. Baltimore Ravens
94. San Francisco 49ers
95. Kansas City Chiefs
96. Jacksonville Jaguars (Compensatory Selection)
97. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)
98. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Philadelphia; Compensatory Selection)
99. Los Angeles Rams (Special Compensatory Selection)
100. Washington Commanders (from San Francisco; Special Compensatory Selection)
|Fourth Round
101. Carolina Panthers
102. Seattle Seahawks (from Washington)
103. New England Patriots
104. Arizona Cardinals
105. Los Angeles Chargers
106. Tennessee Titans
107. New York Giants
108. Minnesota Vikings
109. Atlanta Falcons
110. Los Angeles Chargers (from Chicago)
111. New York Jets
112. Las Vegas Raiders
113. Baltimore Ravens (from Denver through N.Y. Jets)
114. Jacksonville Jaguars
115. Cincinnati Bengals
116. Jacksonville Jaguars (from New Orleans)
117. Indianapolis Colts
118. Seattle Seahawks
119. Pittsburgh Steelers
120. Philadelphia Eagles (from L.A. Rams through Pittsburgh)
121. Denver Broncos (from Miami)
122. Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia)
123. Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
124. San Francisco 49ers (from Dallas)
125. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
126. Green Bay Packers
127. Houston Texans
128. Buffalo Bills
129. Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit)
130. Baltimore Ravens
131. Kansas City Chiefs
132. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
133. Buffalo Bills (Compensatory Selection)
134. New York Jets (from Baltimore; Compensatory Selection)
135. San Francisco 49ers
|Fifth Round
136. Denver Broncos (from Carolina through Cleveland)
137. New England Patriots
138. Arizona Cardinals
139. Washington Commanders
140. Los Angeles Chargers
141. Carolina Panthers (from N.Y. Giants)
142. Carolina Panthers (from Tennessee)
143. Atlanta Falcons
144. Buffalo Bills (from Chicago)
145. Denver Broncos (from N.Y. Jets)
146. Tennessee Titans (from Minnesota through Philadelphia)
147. Denver Broncos
148. Las Vegas Raiders
149. Cincinnati Bengals
150. New Orleans Saints
151. Indianapolis Colts
152. Washington Commanders (from Seattle)
153. Jacksonville Jaguars
154. Los Angeles Rams
155. Los Angeles Rams (from Pittsburgh)
156. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia through Arizona)
157. Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland)
158. Miami Dolphins
159. Kansas City Chiefs (from Dallas)
160. Buffalo Bills (from Green Bay)
161. Philadelphia Eagles (from Tampa Bay)
162. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)
163. Buffalo Bills
164. Detroit Lions
165. Baltimore Ravens
166. New York Giants (from San Francisco through Carolina)
167. Minnesota Vikings (from Kansas City)
168. New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)
169. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)
170. New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)
171. Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)
172. Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)
173. Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)
174. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
175. New Orleans Saints (Compensatory Selection)
176. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
|Sixth Round
177. Minnesota Vikings (from Carolina through Jacksonville)
178. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Arizona through Carolina)
179. Seattle Seahawks (from Washington)
180. New England Patriots
181. Los Angeles Chargers
182. Tennessee Titans (reacquired through Philadelphia)
183. New York Giants
184. Miami Dolphins (from Chicago)
185. New York Jets
186. Arizona Cardinals (from Minnesota)
187. Atlanta Falcons
188. Houston Texans (from Las Vegas through New England and Minnesota)
189. Houston Texans (from Denver through L.A. Rams and Buffalo)
190. New Orleans Saints
191. Indianapolis Colts
192. Seattle Seahawks
193. New England Patriots (from Jacksonville)
194. Cincinnati Bengals
195. Pittsburgh Steelers
196. Los Angeles Rams
197. Atlanta Falcons (from Cleveland)
198. Miami Dolphins
199. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia)
200. Buffalo Bills (from Dallas through Houston)
201. Detroit Lions (from Tampa Bay)
202. Green Bay Packers
203. New York Jets (from Houston through Cleveland, Denver)
204. Buffalo Bills
205. Detroit Lions
206. Cleveland Browns (from Baltimore)
207. Denver Broncos (from San Francisco)
208. Las Vegas Raiders (from Kansas City)
209. Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
210. Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)
211. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
212. Jacksonville Jaguars (Compensatory Selection)
213. Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
214. Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)
215. San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
216. Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
217. Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
218. Baltimore Ravens (from N.Y. Jets; Compensatory Selection)
219. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)
220. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory Selection)
|Seventh Round
221. Kansas City Chiefs (from Carolina through Tennessee)
222. Washington Commanders
223. Las Vegas Raiders (from New England)
224. Cincinnati Bengals (from Arizona through Houston)
225. Los Angeles Chargers
226. Arizona Cardinals (from N.Y. Giants)
227. Cleveland Browns (from Tennessee)
228. Baltimore Ravens (from N.Y. Jets)
229. Las Vegas Raiders (from Minnesota)
230. Minnesota Vikings (from Atlanta through Cleveland and Arizona)
231. New England Patriots (from Chicago)
232. Minnesota Vikings (from Denver through San Francisco and Houston)
233. Dallas Cowboys (from Las Vegas)
234. Indianapolis Colts
235. Seattle Seahawks
236. Jacksonville Jaguars
237. Cincinnati Bengals
238. Houston Texans (from New Orleans)
239. New Orleans Saints (from L.A. Rams through Denver)
240. Carolina Panthers (from Pittsburgh)
241. Miami Dolphins
242. Tennessee Titans (from Philadelphia)
243. Cleveland Browns
244. Dallas Cowboys
245. Green Bay Packers
246. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
247. Houston Texans
248. Buffalo Bills
249. Detroit Lions
250. Baltimore Ravens
251. San Francisco 49ers
252. Tennessee Titans (from Kansas City)
253. Los Angeles Chargers (Compensatory Selection)
254. Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
255. Green Bay Packers (Compensatory Selection)
256. Denver Broncos (from N.Y. Jets; Compensatory Selection)
257. New York Jets (Compensatory Selection)
