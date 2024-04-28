2024 NBA Coach of the Year Voting

Selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters from the United States and Canada. Voting is on a…

Coach 1st 2nd 3rd Total Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City 89 9 1 473 Jamahl Mosley, Orlando 4 36 30 158 Chris Finch, Minnesota 1 23 31 105 Joe Mazzulla, Boston 2 16 21 79 Tom Thibodeau, New York 2 14 7 59 Erik Spoelstra, Miami 1 0 1 6 Ime Udoka, Houston 0 1 3 6 Rick Carlisle, Indiana 0 0 2 2 J.B. Bickerstaff, Cleveland 0 0 1 1 Jason Kidd, Dallas 0 0 1 1 Michael Malone, Denver 0 0 1 1

