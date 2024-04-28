Live Radio
Home » Sports » 2024 NBA Coach of…

2024 NBA Coach of the Year Voting

The Associated Press

April 28, 2024, 7:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters from the United States and Canada. Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis (x-interim).

Coach 1st 2nd 3rd Total
Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City 89 9 1 473
Jamahl Mosley, Orlando 4 36 30 158
Chris Finch, Minnesota 1 23 31 105
Joe Mazzulla, Boston 2 16 21 79
Tom Thibodeau, New York 2 14 7 59
Erik Spoelstra, Miami 1 0 1 6
Ime Udoka, Houston 0 1 3 6
Rick Carlisle, Indiana 0 0 2 2
J.B. Bickerstaff, Cleveland 0 0 1 1
Jason Kidd, Dallas 0 0 1 1
Michael Malone, Denver 0 0 1 1

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up