2024 NBA Coach of the Year Voting

Selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters from the United States and Canada. Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis (x-interim).
|Coach
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Total
|Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City
|89
|9
|1
|473
|Jamahl Mosley, Orlando
|4
|36
|30
|158
|Chris Finch, Minnesota
|1
|23
|31
|105
|Joe Mazzulla, Boston
|2
|16
|21
|79
|Tom Thibodeau, New York
|2
|14
|7
|59
|Erik Spoelstra, Miami
|1
|0
|1
|6
|Ime Udoka, Houston
|0
|1
|3
|6
|Rick Carlisle, Indiana
|0
|0
|2
|2
|J.B. Bickerstaff, Cleveland
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Jason Kidd, Dallas
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Michael Malone, Denver
|0
|0
|1
|1
