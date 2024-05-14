Sports betting: Bettors turn to WNBA this year, mainly because of Caitlin Clark’s arrival

Sports bettors are putting their money on WNBA games like never before, mainly because of Caitlin Clark’s arrival as the…

Sports bettors are putting their money on WNBA games like never before, mainly because of Caitlin Clark’s arrival as the No. 1 overall pick.

The league, which opens its season on Tuesday, has seen a massive spike in interest. At BetMGM Sportsbook, WNBA pre-season futures betting is up 106% by tickets and 175% by money this year.

The Indiana Fever selected Clark with the top draft pick out of Iowa last month following her team’s loss to South Carolina in the NCAA women’s national championship game. Her much anticipated WNBA debut is set for Tuesday night in Connecticut.

WNBA CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS

The Las Vegas Aces are looking for a three-peat after winning the title each of the last two years.

The WNBA Championship odds for every team entering the 2024 season:

Las Vegas Aces +100

New York Liberty +225

Seattle Storm +1000

Connecticut Sun +1200

Indiana Fever +2000

Dallas Wings +3000

Chicago Sky +3000

Phoenix Mercury +4000

Atlanta Dream +5000

Minnesota Lynx +6000

Loa Angeles Sparks +6000

Washington Mystics +8000

Despite having the fifth-best odds, the Indiana Fever have pulled in the most tickets (45.8%) to win the title — thanks to Clark. The defending champion Aces are next at 17.8%.

Indiana has missed the playoffs in seven straight seasons and is coming off a 13-27 record.

When it comes to the money, the Aces have drawn the most (41.3%), while the Fever have pulled in the second-most (26.6%). The New York Liberty, who fell to the Aces in the finals a year ago, are pulling in the third-most money (9.7%).

WNBA MVP BETTING

Clark is dominating MVP betting, pulling in 68.1% of the tickets and 74.5% of the money at +1000 odds after opening at +1200.

“With the rise of Caitlin Clark and her arrival into the professional scene, we have already seen a substantial increase in WNBA futures and awards betting,” BetMGM Sportsbook sports trader Cameron Drucker said. “Clark for MVP along with the Fever to win it all have been the most popular picks by far.”

Clark has the third-shortest odds to win the league MVP. Aces forward A’ja Wilson, who has two career MVPs, has the shortest odds at +110. Wilson is drawing the second-most tickets (6%) and the second-most money (12.6%).

Liberty forward Breanna Stewart, who won the award in 2023, has the second-shortest odds at +600 and is drawing 3.9% of the tickets and 1.6% of the money.

