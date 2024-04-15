2024 Boston Marathon Results

|At Boston
|Monday
|Men
1. Sisay Lemma, Ethiopia, 2:06:17
2. Mohamed Esa, Ethiopia, 2:06:58
3. Evans Chebet, Kenya, 2:07:22
4. John Korir, Kenya, 2:07:40
5. Albert Korir, Kenya, 2:07:47
6. Isaac Mpofu, Zimbabwe, 2:08:17
7. C.J. Albertson, U.S., 2:09:53
8. Yuma Morii, Japan, 2:09:59
9. Cybrian Kotut, Kenya, 2:10:29
10. Zouhair Talbi, Morocco, 2:10:45
11. Shura Kitata, Ethiopia, 2:10:52
12. Sondre Moen, Norway, 2:11:18
13. Suguru Osaka, Japan, 2:11:44
14. Elkanah Kibet, U.S. 2:12:32
15. Ryan Eiler, U.S., 2:14:22
16. Yemane Haileselassie, Eritrea, 2:14:44
17. Primoz Kobe, Slovenia, 2:14:56
18. Patrick Smyth, U.S., 2:15:45
19. Grant O’Connor, U.S.,2:16:17
20. Corneschi Alexandru, Romania, 2:16:23
21. Robert Miranda, U.S., 2:16:28
22. Ryoma Takeuchi, Japan, 2:16:43
23. Lorenz Baum, Germany, 2:16:51
24. Jacob Shiohira, U.S., 2:17:08
25. Kento Otsu, Japan, 2:17:57
26. Kristoffer Mugrage, U.S., 2:18:46
27. Prescott Leach, U.S., 2:19:50
28. Giovanni Grano, Italy, 2:19:56
29. Andrew Mccann, U.S., 2:20:06
30. Joel Conn, U.S., 2:21:35
|Women
1. Hellen Obiri, Kenya, 2:22:37
2. Sharon Lokedi, Kenya, 2:22:45
3. Edna Kiplagat, Kenya, 2:23:21
4. Buze Diriba, Ethiopia, 2:24:04
5. Senbere Teferi, Ethiopia, 2:24:04
6. Mary Ngugi, Kenya, 2:24:24
7. Workenesh Edesa, Ethiopia, 2:24:47
8. Fatima Gardadi, Morocco, 2:24:53
9. Tiruye Mesfin, Ethiopia, 2:24:58
10. Dera Dida, Ethiopia, 2:25:16
11. Siranesh Yirga, Ethiopia, 2:26:31
12. Emma Bates, U.S., 2:27:14
13. Vibian Chepkirui, Kenya, 2:27:23
14. Helah Kiprop, Kenya, 2:27:36
15. Sara Hall, U.S., 2:27:58
16. Desiree Linden, U.S., 2:28:27
17. Meseret Belete, Ethiopia, 2:31:03
18. Jenny Simpson, U.S., 2:31:39
19. Angie Orjuela, Colombia, 2:32:14
20. Dominique Scott, Russia, 2:32:31
21. Argentina Valdepenas Cerna, Mexico, 2:37:57
22. Katie Kellner, U.S., 2:38:19
23. Michelle Krezonoski, Canada, 2:38:23
24. Rachel Hyland, U.S., 2:40:24
25. Sara Lopez, U.S., 2:40:28
26. Kim Krezonoski, Canada, 2:40:50
27. Abigail Corrigan, U.S., 2:42:54
28. Johanna Backlund, Sweden, 2:43:01
29. Emilee Risteen, U.S., 2:43:12
30. Maura Lemon, U.S., 2:44:39
|Wheelchair
|Men
1. Marcel Hug, Switzerland, 1:15:33 (Course Record)
2. Daniel Romanchuk, U.S., 1:20:37
3. David Weir, Great Britain, 1:22:12
4. Sho Watanabe, Japan, 1:26:10
5. Josh Cassidy, U.S., 1:26:15
6. Kota Hokinoue, Japan, 1:26:19
7. Aaron Pike, U.S., 1:28:35
8. Simon Lawson, Great Britain, 1:28:49
9. Jake Lappin, Australia, 1:29:25
10. Rafael Botello Jimenez, Spain, 1:29:34
|Women
1. Eden Rainbow-Cooper, Great Britain, 1:35:11
2. Manuela Schar, Switzerland, 1:36:41
3. Madison de Rozario, Australian, 1:39:20
4. Patricia Eachus, Switzerland, 1:40:22
5. Aline Rocha, Brazil, 1:41:47
6. Vanessa de Souza, Brazil, 1:43:22
7. Marie Emmanuelle Anais Alphonse, Maritius, 1:45:09
8. Michelle Wheeler, U.S., 1:45:09
9. Jenna Fesemyer, U.S., 1:46:21
10. Hoda Elshorbagy, Egypt, 1:47:32
|Handcycles
|Men
1. Zachary Stinson, U.S., 1:04:46
2. John Masson, U.S., 1:09:33
3. Dustin Baker, U.S., 1:10:10
4. Andrew Hairston, U.S., 1:13:00
5. Steve Chapman, U.S., 1:13:00
6. Bryan Lara, U.S., 1:16:42
7. Latseen Benson, U.S., 1:22:03
8. Erik Corbett, U.S., 1:22:16
9. Edmund Pires, U.S., 1:23:14
10. Ryan Mclaren, U.S., 1:19:56
|Women
1. Alicia Dana, U.S., 1:15:20
2. Edie Perkins, U.S., 1:33:57
3. Devann Murphy, U.S., 1:43:23
4. Adessa Nolan, U.S., 1:44:08
5. Katty Abran, Canada, 1:44:09
6. Jessica Hayon, U.S., 1:57:22
7. Samantha Good, U.S., 2:06:36
8. Beth Sanden, U.S., 2:22:32
9. Bronwen Thompson, U.S., 4:22:41
