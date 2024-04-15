2024 Boston Marathon Results

At Boston Monday Men 1. Sisay Lemma, Ethiopia, 2:06:17 2. Mohamed Esa, Ethiopia, 2:06:58 3. Evans Chebet, Kenya, 2:07:22 4.…

At Boston Monday Men

1. Sisay Lemma, Ethiopia, 2:06:17

2. Mohamed Esa, Ethiopia, 2:06:58

3. Evans Chebet, Kenya, 2:07:22

4. John Korir, Kenya, 2:07:40

5. Albert Korir, Kenya, 2:07:47

6. Isaac Mpofu, Zimbabwe, 2:08:17

7. C.J. Albertson, U.S., 2:09:53

8. Yuma Morii, Japan, 2:09:59

9. Cybrian Kotut, Kenya, 2:10:29

10. Zouhair Talbi, Morocco, 2:10:45

11. Shura Kitata, Ethiopia, 2:10:52

12. Sondre Moen, Norway, 2:11:18

13. Suguru Osaka, Japan, 2:11:44

14. Elkanah Kibet, U.S. 2:12:32

15. Ryan Eiler, U.S., 2:14:22

16. Yemane Haileselassie, Eritrea, 2:14:44

17. Primoz Kobe, Slovenia, 2:14:56

18. Patrick Smyth, U.S., 2:15:45

19. Grant O’Connor, U.S.,2:16:17

20. Corneschi Alexandru, Romania, 2:16:23

21. Robert Miranda, U.S., 2:16:28

22. Ryoma Takeuchi, Japan, 2:16:43

23. Lorenz Baum, Germany, 2:16:51

24. Jacob Shiohira, U.S., 2:17:08

25. Kento Otsu, Japan, 2:17:57

26. Kristoffer Mugrage, U.S., 2:18:46

27. Prescott Leach, U.S., 2:19:50

28. Giovanni Grano, Italy, 2:19:56

29. Andrew Mccann, U.S., 2:20:06

30. Joel Conn, U.S., 2:21:35

Women

1. Hellen Obiri, Kenya, 2:22:37

2. Sharon Lokedi, Kenya, 2:22:45

3. Edna Kiplagat, Kenya, 2:23:21

4. Buze Diriba, Ethiopia, 2:24:04

5. Senbere Teferi, Ethiopia, 2:24:04

6. Mary Ngugi, Kenya, 2:24:24

7. Workenesh Edesa, Ethiopia, 2:24:47

8. Fatima Gardadi, Morocco, 2:24:53

9. Tiruye Mesfin, Ethiopia, 2:24:58

10. Dera Dida, Ethiopia, 2:25:16

11. Siranesh Yirga, Ethiopia, 2:26:31

12. Emma Bates, U.S., 2:27:14

13. Vibian Chepkirui, Kenya, 2:27:23

14. Helah Kiprop, Kenya, 2:27:36

15. Sara Hall, U.S., 2:27:58

16. Desiree Linden, U.S., 2:28:27

17. Meseret Belete, Ethiopia, 2:31:03

18. Jenny Simpson, U.S., 2:31:39

19. Angie Orjuela, Colombia, 2:32:14

20. Dominique Scott, Russia, 2:32:31

21. Argentina Valdepenas Cerna, Mexico, 2:37:57

22. Katie Kellner, U.S., 2:38:19

23. Michelle Krezonoski, Canada, 2:38:23

24. Rachel Hyland, U.S., 2:40:24

25. Sara Lopez, U.S., 2:40:28

26. Kim Krezonoski, Canada, 2:40:50

27. Abigail Corrigan, U.S., 2:42:54

28. Johanna Backlund, Sweden, 2:43:01

29. Emilee Risteen, U.S., 2:43:12

30. Maura Lemon, U.S., 2:44:39

Wheelchair Men

1. Marcel Hug, Switzerland, 1:15:33 (Course Record)

2. Daniel Romanchuk, U.S., 1:20:37

3. David Weir, Great Britain, 1:22:12

4. Sho Watanabe, Japan, 1:26:10

5. Josh Cassidy, U.S., 1:26:15

6. Kota Hokinoue, Japan, 1:26:19

7. Aaron Pike, U.S., 1:28:35

8. Simon Lawson, Great Britain, 1:28:49

9. Jake Lappin, Australia, 1:29:25

10. Rafael Botello Jimenez, Spain, 1:29:34

Women

1. Eden Rainbow-Cooper, Great Britain, 1:35:11

2. Manuela Schar, Switzerland, 1:36:41

3. Madison de Rozario, Australian, 1:39:20

4. Patricia Eachus, Switzerland, 1:40:22

5. Aline Rocha, Brazil, 1:41:47

6. Vanessa de Souza, Brazil, 1:43:22

7. Marie Emmanuelle Anais Alphonse, Maritius, 1:45:09

8. Michelle Wheeler, U.S., 1:45:09

9. Jenna Fesemyer, U.S., 1:46:21

10. Hoda Elshorbagy, Egypt, 1:47:32

Handcycles Men

1. Zachary Stinson, U.S., 1:04:46

2. John Masson, U.S., 1:09:33

3. Dustin Baker, U.S., 1:10:10

4. Andrew Hairston, U.S., 1:13:00

5. Steve Chapman, U.S., 1:13:00

6. Bryan Lara, U.S., 1:16:42

7. Latseen Benson, U.S., 1:22:03

8. Erik Corbett, U.S., 1:22:16

9. Edmund Pires, U.S., 1:23:14

10. Ryan Mclaren, U.S., 1:19:56

Women

1. Alicia Dana, U.S., 1:15:20

2. Edie Perkins, U.S., 1:33:57

3. Devann Murphy, U.S., 1:43:23

4. Adessa Nolan, U.S., 1:44:08

5. Katty Abran, Canada, 1:44:09

6. Jessica Hayon, U.S., 1:57:22

7. Samantha Good, U.S., 2:06:36

8. Beth Sanden, U.S., 2:22:32

9. Bronwen Thompson, U.S., 4:22:41

