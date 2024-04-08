2024 Baseball Millionaires, List

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2024 salaries for the 532 major league baseball players on opening day rosters and injured lists earning $1 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses and other guaranteed income. For some players, parts of salaries deferred without interest are discounted to reflect present-day values.
|Player, Club
|Salary
|1, Max Scherzer, Tex
|$43,333,334
|2, Justin Verlander, Hou
|43,333,333
|3, Jacob deGrom, Tex
|40,000,000
|(tie) Aaron Judge, NYY
|40,000,000
|5, Anthony Rendon, LAA
|38,571,429
|6, Mike Trout, LAA
|37,116,667
|7, Gerrit Cole, NYY
|36,000,000
|8, Corey Seager, Tex
|35,000,000
|9, Patrick Corbin, Was
|34,556,200
|10, Carlos Correa, Min
|33,333,333
|11, Stephen Strasburg, Was
|32,811,200
|12, Nolan Arenado, StL
|32,675,167
|13, Francisco Lindor, NYM
|32,477,639
|14, Blake Snell, SF
|32,000,000
|(tie) Giancarlo Stanton, NYY
|32,000,000
|16, Juan Soto, NYY
|31,000,000
|17, Alex Bregman, Hou
|30,500,000
|18, Jose Altuve, Hou
|29,000,000
|19, Shohei Ohtani, LAD
|28,213,523
|20, Kris Bryant, Col
|28,000,000
|21, Carlos Rodón, NYY
|27,833,333
|22, Bryce Harper, Phi
|27,538,462
|23, Cody Bellinger, Cubs
|27,500,000
|24, Trea Turner, Phi
|27,272,727
|25, Rafael Devers, Bos
|27,066,581
|26, Mookie Betts, LAD
|26,158,692
|27, Marcus Semien, Tex
|26,000,000
|(tie) Dansby Swanson, Cubs
|26,000,000
|29, Xander Bogaerts, SD
|25,454,545
|30, Paul Goldschmidt, StL
|25,333,333
|31, Freddie Freeman, LAD
|25,144,772
|32, Javier Báez, Det
|25,000,000
|33, Yoán Moncada, WSox
|24,800,000
|34, Aaron Nola, Phi
|24,571,428
|35, Christian Yelich, Mil
|24,170,234
|36, George Springer, Tor
|24,166,667
|37, Luis Castillo, Sea
|24,150,000
|38, Robbie Ray, SF
|24,000,000
|39, J.T. Realmuto, Phi
|23,875,000
|40, Zack Wheeler, Phi
|23,500,000
|41, Trevor Story, Bos
|22,500,000
|42, Chris Bassitt, Tor
|22,000,000
|(tie) Kevin Gausman, Tor
|22,000,000
|(tie) Matt Olson, Atl
|22,000,000
|45, Ian Happ, Cubs
|21,000,000
|(tie) Austin Riley, Atl
|21,000,000
|(tie) Seiya Suzuki, Cubs
|21,000,000
|48, Starling Marte, NYM
|20,750,000
|49, Pete Alonso, NYM
|20,500,000
|(tie) Brandon Nimmo, NYM
|20,500,000
|51, Nick Castellanos, Phi
|20,000,000
|(tie) Mitch Haniger, Sea
|20,000,000
|(tie) Charlie Morton, Atl
|20,000,000
|(tie) Joe Musgrove, SD
|20,000,000
|(tie) Salvador Pérez, KC
|20,000,000
|(tie) Kyle Schwarber, Phi
|20,000,000
|57, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Tor
|19,900,000
|58, Jose Abreu, Hou
|19,500,000
|59, Josh Hader, Hou
|19,000,000
|60, Masataka Yoshida, Bos
|18,600,000
|61, Marcus Stroman, NYY
|18,500,000
|62, Edwin Díaz, NYM
|18,256,300
|63, Teoscar Hernández, LAD
|18,242,510
|64, José Berríos, Tor
|18,000,000
|(tie) Matt Chapman, SF
|18,000,000
|(tie) Michael Conforto, SF
|18,000,000
|(tie) Willson Contreras, StL
|18,000,000
|(tie) Lucas Giolito, Bos
|18,000,000
|(tie) Marcell Ozuna, Atl
|18,000,000
|(tie) Jameson Taillon, Cubs
|18,000,000
|(tie) Taijuan Walker, Phi
|18,000,000
|72, Lance McCullers Jr., Hou
|17,700,000
|73, Miles Mikolas, StL
|17,666,667
|74, Andrew Benintendi, WSox
|17,100,000
|75, Manny Machado, SD
|17,090,909
|76, Ronald Acuña Jr., Atl
|17,000,000
|(tie) Nathan Eovaldi, Tex
|17,000,000
|(tie) Tyler Glasnow, LAD
|17,000,000
|(tie) José Ramírez, Cle
|17,000,000
|(tie) Anthony Rizzo, NYY
|17,000,000
|81, Josh Bell, Fla
|16,500,000
|(tie) Kyle Hendricks, Cubs
|16,500,000
|83, Yu Darvish, SD
|16,000,000
|(tie) Raisel Iglesias, Atl
|16,000,000
|(tie) Kenley Jansen, Bos
|16,000,000
|(tie) Chris Sale, Atl
|16,000,000
|(tie) Michael Wacha, KC
|16,000,000
|88, Kodai Senga, NYM
|15,666,667
|89, Corbin Burnes, Bal
|15,637,500
|90, Byron Buxton, Min
|15,142,857
|91, Kyle Freeland, Col
|15,000,000
|(tie) Max Fried, Atl
|15,000,000
|(tie) DJ LeMahieu, NYY
|15,000,000
|(tie) Seth Lugo, KC
|15,000,000
|95, Sean Manaea, NYM
|14,500,000
|96, Gleyber Torres, NYY
|14,200,000
|97, Jack Flaherty, Det
|14,000,000
|(tie) Kenta Maeda, Det
|14,000,000
|(tie) Nick Martinez, Cin
|14,000,000
|(tie) Frankie Montas, Cin
|14,000,000
|(tie) Ryan Pressly, Hou
|14,000,000
|(tie) Eduardo Rodríguez, Ari
|14,000,000
|103, Eloy Jiménez, WSox
|13,833,333
|104, Ketel Marte, Ari
|13,600,000
|105, Shane Bieber, Cle
|13,125,000
|106, Tyler Anderson, LAA
|13,000,000
|(tie) Charlie Blackmon, Col
|13,000,000
|(tie) Jeimer Candelario, Cin
|13,000,000
|(tie) Jon Gray, Tex
|13,000,000
|(tie) Andrew Heaney, Tex
|13,000,000
|(tie) Jose Quintana, NYM
|13,000,000
|(tie) Luis Severino, NYM
|13,000,000
|(tie) Chris Taylor, LAD
|13,000,000
|(tie) Justin Turner, Tor
|13,000,000
|115, Will Smith, LAD
|12,852,752
|116, Steven Matz, StL
|12,500,000
|(tie) Luis Robert, WSox
|12,500,000
|(tie) Ross Stripling, Oak
|12,500,000
|119, Marco Gonzales, Pit
|12,450,000
|120, Willy Adames, Mil
|12,250,000
|121, Julio Rodríguez, Sea
|12,185,714
|122, James McCann, Bal
|12,150,000
|123, Framber Valdez, Hou
|12,100,000
|124, Bo Bichette, Tor
|12,083,333
|125, Anthony DeSclafani, Min
|12,000,000
|(tie) Avisaíl García, Fla
|12,000,000
|(tie) Kyle Gibson, StL
|12,000,000
|(tie) Rhys Hoskins, Mil
|12,000,000
|(tie) Craig Kimbrel, Bal
|12,000,000
|(tie) Ryan McMahon, Col
|12,000,000
|(tie) Taylor Rogers, SF
|12,000,000
|(tie) Antonio Senzatela, Col
|12,000,000
|(tie) Kyle Tucker, Hou
|12,000,000
|134, Fernando Tatis Jr., SD
|11,714,286
|135, Anthony Santander, Bal
|11,700,000
|136, Mark Canha, Det
|11,500,000
|(tie) Nico Hoerner, Cubs
|11,500,000
|(tie) Rafael Montero, Hou
|11,500,000
|139, Eugenio Suárez, Ari
|11,285,714
|140, J.P. Crawford, Sea
|11,000,000
|(tie) Zach Eflin, Tam
|11,000,000
|(tie) Robert Stephenson, LAA
|11,000,000
|143, Christian Walker, Ari
|10,900,000
|144, Yordan Alvarez, Hou
|10,833,333
|145, Luis Arraez, Fla
|10,600,000
|146, Harrison Bader, NYM
|10,500,000
|(tie) Aroldis Chapman, Pit
|10,500,000
|(tie) Mitch Garver, Sea
|10,500,000
|(tie) Chad Green, Tor
|10,500,000
|(tie) Kevin Kiermaier, Tor
|10,500,000
|(tie) Jorge Polanco, Sea
|10,500,000
|(tie) Drew Smyly, Cubs
|10,500,000
|153, Jeff McNeil, NYM
|10,250,000
|(tie) Bryan Reynolds, Pit
|10,250,000
|155, Zac Gallen, Ari
|10,011,000
|156, Alex Cobb, SF
|10,000,000
|(tie) Sonny Gray, StL
|10,000,000
|(tie) Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Ari
|10,000,000
|(tie) Max Kepler, Min
|10,000,000
|(tie) Yusei Kikuchi, Tor
|10,000,000
|(tie) Lance Lynn, StL
|10,000,000
|(tie) Manuel Margot, Min
|10,000,000
|(tie) Germán Márquez, Col
|10,000,000
|(tie) Jorge Soler, SF
|10,000,000
|(tie) Robert Suarez, SD
|10,000,000
|(tie) Christian Vázquez, Min
|10,000,000
|167, Daniel Bard, Col
|9,500,000
|(tie) Shota Imanaga, Cubs
|9,500,000
|(tie) Chris Martin, Bos
|9,500,000
|(tie) Max Muncy, LAD
|9,500,000
|(tie) Joc Pederson, Ari
|9,500,000
|172, Sandy Alcantara, Fla
|9,300,000
|173, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LAD
|9,166,667
|174, José Alvarado, Phi
|9,025,000
|175, Jason Heyward, LAD
|9,000,000
|(tie) Matt Moore, LAA
|9,000,000
|(tie) Sean Murphy, Atl
|9,000,000
|(tie) Héctor Neris, Cubs
|9,000,000
|(tie) James Paxton, LAD
|9,000,000
|180, Brandon Lowe, Tam
|8,750,000
|181, Alex Verdugo, NYY
|8,700,000
|182, Brandon Drury, LAA
|8,500,000
|(tie) Merrill Kelly, Ari
|8,500,000
|(tie) Jordan Lyles, KC
|8,500,000
|(tie) Alex Wood, Oak
|8,500,000
|186, David Robertson, Tex
|8,283,253
|187, Jung-Hoo Lee, SF
|8,250,000
|(tie) Pablo López, Min
|8,250,000
|189, Randy Arozarena, Tam
|8,100,000
|190, Walker Buehler, LAD
|8,025,000
|191, Dylan Cease, SD
|8,000,000
|(tie) Travis d’Arnaud, Atl
|8,000,000
|(tie) Aledmys Díaz, Oak
|8,000,000
|(tie) Yandy Díaz, Tam
|8,000,000
|(tie) Kendall Graveman, Hou
|8,000,000
|(tie) Joe Jiménez, Atl
|8,000,000
|(tie) Joe Kelly, LAD
|8,000,000
|(tie) Ha-Seong Kim, SD
|8,000,000
|(tie) Emilio Pagan, Cin
|8,000,000
|(tie) Martín Pérez, Pit
|8,000,000
|(tie) Logan Webb, SF
|8,000,000
|202, Mike Yastrzemski, SF
|7,900,000
|203, Jordan Romano, Tor
|7,750,000
|204, Erick Fedde, WSox
|7,500,000
|(tie) Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Tor
|7,500,000
|(tie) Nathaniel Lowe, Tex
|7,500,000
|(tie) Nick Pivetta, Bos
|7,500,000
|(tie) Matt Strahm, Phi
|7,500,000
|209, Cristian Javier, Hou
|7,400,000
|210, Paul Sewald, Ari
|7,350,000
|211, Jake Cronenworth, SD
|7,285,714
|212, Ozzie Albies, Atl
|7,000,000
|(tie) Tommy Edman, StL
|7,000,000
|(tie) Ke’Bryan Hayes, Pit
|7,000,000
|(tie) Pierce Johnson, Atl
|7,000,000
|(tie) Whit Merrifield, Phi
|7,000,000
|(tie) Wade Miley, Mil
|7,000,000
|(tie) Omar Narváez, NYM
|7,000,000
|(tie) Max Stassi, WSox
|7,000,000
|(tie) Devin Williams, Mil
|7,000,000
|(tie) Trevor Williams, Was
|7,000,000
|222, Ty France, Sea
|6,775,000
|223, Carlos Estévez, LAA
|6,750,000
|224, Scott Barlow, Cle
|6,700,000
|225, Josh Naylor, Cle
|6,550,000
|(tie) Cal Quantrill, Col
|6,550,000
|227, Wilmer Flores, SF
|6,500,000
|(tie) Jordan Hicks, SF
|6,500,000
|(tie) Luke Jackson, SF
|6,500,000
|(tie) Brooks Raley, NYM
|6,500,000
|231, Keibert Ruiz, Was
|6,375,000
|232, Cedric Mullins, Bal
|6,325,000
|233, Austin Hays, Bal
|6,300,000
|234, Jose Leclerc, Tex
|6,250,000
|(tie) Phil Maton, Tam
|6,250,000
|236, A.J. Minter, Atl
|6,220,000
|237, Kyle Farmer, Min
|6,050,000
|238, Victor Caratini, Hou
|6,000,000
|(tie) Elías Díaz, Col
|6,000,000
|(tie) Yimi García, Tor
|6,000,000
|(tie) Yan Gomes, Cubs
|6,000,000
|(tie) Clay Holmes, NYY
|6,000,000
|243, Mitch Keller, Pit
|5,854,000
|244, Tyler O’Neill, Bos
|5,850,000
|245, Giovanny Gallegos, StL
|5,750,000
|(tie) Tommy Kahnle, NYY
|5,750,000
|(tie) Miguel Rojas, LAD
|5,750,000
|248, Freddy Peralta, Mil
|5,734,960
|249, Tanner Scott, Fla
|5,700,000
|250, Daulton Varsho, Tor
|5,650,000
|251, Andrés Giménez, Cle
|5,571,429
|252, Aaron Bummer, Atl
|5,500,000
|(tie) Trent Grisham, NYY
|5,500,000
|(tie) Jesús Luzardo, Fla
|5,500,000
|(tie) Tyler Mahle, Tex
|5,500,000
|(tie) Hunter Renfroe, KC
|5,500,000
|257, Lane Thomas, Was
|5,450,000
|258, Tony Gonsolin, LAD
|5,400,000
|259, Carlos Santana, Min
|5,250,000
|(tie) Jeffrey Springs, Tam
|5,250,000
|261, Danny Jansen, Tor
|5,200,000
|262, Ramon Laureano, Cle
|5,150,000
|263, Kyle Finnegan, Was
|5,100,000
|264, Adrian Houser, NYM
|5,050,000
|(tie) Ranger Suárez, Phi
|5,050,000
|266, Patrick Sandoval, LAA
|5,025,000
|267, Tim Anderson, Fla
|5,000,000
|(tie) Miguel Castro, Ari
|5,000,000
|(tie) Michael Harris II, Atl
|5,000,000
|(tie) Clayton Kershaw, LAD
|5,000,000
|(tie) Andrew McCutchen, Pit
|5,000,000
|(tie) Keynan Middleton, StL
|5,000,000
|(tie) Jace Peterson, Ari
|5,000,000
|(tie) Will Smith, KC
|5,000,000
|(tie) Gregory Soto, Phi
|5,000,000
|(tie) Luis Urías, Sea
|5,000,000
|277, Aaron Civale, Tam
|4,900,000
|278, Brady Singer, KC
|4,850,000
|279, Taylor Ward, LAA
|4,800,000
|280, Adolis García, Tex
|4,750,000
|281, Thairo Estrada, SF
|4,700,000
|282, David Bednar, Pit
|4,510,000
|283, Ryan Brasier, LAD
|4,500,000
|(tie) Michael Lorenzen, Tex
|4,500,000
|(tie) Adam Ottavino, NYM
|4,500,000
|(tie) Kirby Yates, Tex
|4,500,000
|287, Luis Rengifo, LAA
|4,400,000
|288, Nicky Lopez, WSox
|4,300,000
|289, Andrew Chafin, Det
|4,250,000
|(tie) Seranthony Domínguez, Phi
|4,250,000
|(tie) Luis García, LAA
|4,250,000
|292, Cavan Biggio, Tor
|4,210,000
|293, Ryan Mountcastle, Bal
|4,137,000
|294, Logan Gilbert, Sea
|4,050,000
|295, Alec Bohm, Phi
|4,000,000
|(tie) John Brebbia, WSox
|4,000,000
|(tie) Jake Diekman, NYM
|4,000,000
|(tie) Austin Hedges, Cle
|4,000,000
|(tie) Kiké Hernández, LAD
|4,000,000
|(tie) Jakob Junis, Mil
|4,000,000
|(tie) Reynaldo López, Atl
|4,000,000
|(tie) Martín Maldonado, WSox
|4,000,000
|(tie) Tom Murphy, SF
|4,000,000
|(tie) Evan Phillips, LAD
|4,000,000
|(tie) Austin Slater, SF
|4,000,000
|(tie) Ryne Stanek, Sea
|4,000,000
|(tie) Justin Steele, Cubs
|4,000,000
|(tie) Michael A. Taylor, Pit
|4,000,000
|309, Nestor Cortes, NYY
|3,950,000
|310, Ryan Yarbrough, LAD
|3,900,000
|311, Pete Fairbanks, Tam
|3,816,667
|312, Ryan Helsley, StL
|3,800,000
|(tie) Jonathan India, Cin
|3,800,000
|(tie) Harold Ramírez, Tam
|3,800,000
|315, José Urquidy, Hou
|3,750,000
|316, Jon Berti, NYY
|3,625,000
|(tie) Corbin Carroll, Ari
|3,625,000
|318, Shane McClanahan, Tam
|3,600,000
|319, Tim Mayza, Tor
|3,590,000
|320, Austin Barnes, LAD
|3,500,000
|(tie) Mauricio Dubon, Hou
|3,500,000
|(tie) Carson Kelly, Det
|3,500,000
|(tie) Ryan O’Hearn, Bal
|3,500,000
|(tie) Colin Rea, Mil
|3,500,000
|(tie) Chris Stratton, KC
|3,500,000
|(tie) LaMonte Wade Jr., SF
|3,500,000
|(tie) Garrett Whitlock, Bos
|3,500,000
|328, Paul Blackburn, Oak
|3,450,000
|329, Isaac Paredes, Tam
|3,400,000
|330, Wandy Peralta, SD
|3,350,000
|331, Hunter Greene, Cin
|3,333,333
|332, Dane Dunning, Tex
|3,325,000
|(tie) John Means, Bal
|3,325,000
|334, Willi Castro, Min
|3,300,000
|335, Yuki Matsui, SD
|3,250,000
|(tie) Andrew Vaughn, WSox
|3,250,000
|337, Caleb Thielbar, Min
|3,225,000
|338, Brendan Rodgers, Col
|3,200,000
|(tie) Tyler Rogers, SF
|3,200,000
|(tie) Rowdy Tellez, Pit
|3,200,000
|341, Austin Gomber, Col
|3,150,000
|(tie) Michael King, SD
|3,150,000
|343, Dylan Moore, Sea
|3,133,333
|344, Bobby Witt Jr., KC
|3,111,111
|345, Josh Rojas, Sea
|3,100,000
|346, Jonah Heim, Tex
|3,050,000
|347, Adam Duvall, Atl
|3,000,000
|(tie) Michael Kopech, WSox
|3,000,000
|(tie) Luke Maile, Cin
|3,000,000
|(tie) Scott McGough, Ari
|3,000,000
|(tie) Shelby Miller, Det
|3,000,000
|(tie) Gary Sánchez, Mil
|3,000,000
|(tie) Michael Soroka, WSox
|3,000,000
|354, Emmanuel Clase, Cle
|2,900,000
|355, Chas McCormick, Hou
|2,850,000
|(tie) Lucas Sims, Cin
|2,850,000
|357, Colt Keith, Det
|2,833,333
|358, Alejandro Kirk, Tor
|2,800,000
|359, Erik Swanson, Tor
|2,750,000
|360, Jose Trevino, NYY
|2,730,000
|361, Santiago Espinal, Cin
|2,725,000
|(tie) Patrick Wisdom, Cubs
|2,725,000
|363, Jason Adam, Tam
|2,700,000
|(tie) Brusdar Graterol, LAD
|2,700,000
|(tie) Jorge Mateo, Bal
|2,700,000
|366, Victor Robles, Was
|2,650,000
|(tie) Tarik Skubal, Det
|2,650,000
|368, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Fla
|2,625,000
|369, Seth Brown, Oak
|2,600,000
|(tie) Griffin Canning, LAA
|2,600,000
|371, Leody Taveras, Tex
|2,550,000
|372, Chris Paddack, Min
|2,525,000
|(tie) Tyler Stephenson, Cin
|2,525,000
|374, J.D. Davis, Oak
|2,500,000
|(tie) Joey Gallo, Was
|2,500,000
|(tie) Yasmani Grandal, Pit
|2,500,000
|(tie) Jonathan Loaisiga, NYY
|2,500,000
|(tie) Brent Suter, Cin
|2,500,000
|(tie) Brandon Woodruff, Mil
|2,500,000
|380, Wander Franco, Tam
|2,454,545
|381, Ryan Jeffers, Min
|2,425,000
|382, Caleb Ferguson, NYY
|2,400,000
|383, Colin Poche, Tam
|2,375,000
|384, Kris Bubic, KC
|2,350,000
|(tie) Dylan Carlson, StL
|2,350,000
|386, Hunter Harvey, Was
|2,325,000
|387, Daniel Coulombe, Bal
|2,300,000
|388, JT Brubaker, Pit
|2,275,000
|389, Andrew Kittredge, StL
|2,262,500
|390, Scott Alexander, Oak
|2,250,000
|(tie) Jackson Chourio, Mil
|2,250,000
|(tie) Buck Farmer, Cin
|2,250,000
|(tie) Dylan Floro, Was
|2,250,000
|394, Drew Smith, NYM
|2,225,000
|395, Jeff Hoffman, Phi
|2,200,000
|396, Andrés Muñoz, Sea
|2,187,500
|397, Kyle Higashioka, SD
|2,180,000
|398, Jake Fraley, Cin
|2,150,000
|(tie) David Peterson, NYM
|2,150,000
|(tie) Trevor Richards, Tor
|2,150,000
|401, Dustin May, LAD
|2,135,000
|402, Connor Joe, Pit
|2,125,000
|403, Adbert Alzolay, Cubs
|2,110,000
|404, Jesús Sánchez, Fla
|2,100,000
|(tie) Ramón Urías, Bal
|2,100,000
|406, Shawn Armstrong, Tam
|2,050,000
|(tie) Christian Bethancourt, Fla
|2,050,000
|(tie) Hoby Milner, Mil
|2,050,000
|409, Clarke Schmidt, NYY
|2,025,000
|(tie) Tyrone Taylor, NYM
|2,025,000
|411, Orlando Arcia, Atl
|2,000,000
|(tie) Matt Barnes, Was
|2,000,000
|(tie) Carlos Carrasco, Cle
|2,000,000
|(tie) Brandon Crawford, StL
|2,000,000
|(tie) Adam Frazier, KC
|2,000,000
|(tie) Garrett Hampson, KC
|2,000,000
|(tie) Liam Hendriks, Bos
|2,000,000
|(tie) Daniel Hudson, LAD
|2,000,000
|(tie) Cole Irvin, Bal
|2,000,000
|(tie) Jorge López, NYM
|2,000,000
|(tie) Eddie Rosario, Was
|2,000,000
|(tie) Nick Senzel, Was
|2,000,000
|(tie) Spencer Turnbull, Phi
|2,000,000
|(tie) Daniel Vogelbach, Tor
|2,000,000
|(tie) Luke Weaver, NYY
|2,000,000
|(tie) Joey Wendle, NYM
|2,000,000
|(tie) Jesse Winker, Was
|2,000,000
|428, Tyler Wells, Bal
|1,962,500
|429, Tyler Alexander, Tam
|1,950,000
|(tie) Luis García, Was
|1,950,000
|(tie) Mike Tauchman, Cubs
|1,950,000
|432, Yency Almonte, Cubs
|1,900,000
|(tie) James Karinchak, Cle
|1,900,000
|(tie) Tyler Matzek, Atl
|1,900,000
|435, Louis García Jr., Hou
|1,875,000
|436, Drew Rasmussen, Tam
|1,862,500
|437, Zack Littell, Tam
|1,850,000
|(tie) Rob Refsnyder, Bos
|1,850,000
|439, Andrew Knizner, Tex
|1,825,000
|440, Nick Madrigal, Cubs
|1,810,000
|441, Tim Hill, WSox
|1,800,000
|(tie) A.J. Puk, Fla
|1,800,000
|(tie) Kyle Wright, KC
|1,800,000
|444, Bryan Abreu, Hou
|1,750,000
|(tie) Jose Cisnero, LAA
|1,750,000
|(tie) Garrett Cooper, Cubs
|1,750,000
|(tie) Paul DeJong, WSox
|1,750,000
|(tie) Chris Flexen, WSox
|1,750,000
|(tie) José Ureña, Tex
|1,750,000
|450, Ezequiel Tovar, Col
|1,714,286
|451, Miguel Andújar, Oak
|1,700,000
|(tie) Travis Jankowski, Tex
|1,700,000
|(tie) Jake Rogers, Det
|1,700,000
|(tie) Edmundo Sosa, Phi
|1,700,000
|455, Jalen Beeks, Col
|1,675,000
|456, Adam Cimber, LAA
|1,650,000
|(tie) Joel Payamps, Mil
|1,650,000
|458, Ryan Borucki, Pit
|1,600,000
|(tie) Triston McKenzie, Cle
|1,600,000
|(tie) Trevor Stephan, Cle
|1,600,000
|461, Nick Anderson, KC
|1,575,000
|462, Trevor Rogers, Fla
|1,530,000
|463, Génesis Cabrera, Tor
|1,512,500
|464, Nick Ahmed, SF
|1,500,000
|(tie) Trevor Gott, Oak
|1,500,000
|(tie) Randal Grichuk, Ari
|1,500,000
|(tie) Dakota Hudson, Col
|1,500,000
|(tie) Derek Law, Was
|1,500,000
|(tie) Mark Leiter Jr., Cubs
|1,500,000
|(tie) Dominic Leone, WSox
|1,500,000
|(tie) Reese McGuire, Bos
|1,500,000
|(tie) Tanner Rainey, Was
|1,500,000
|(tie) Joely Rodriguez, Bos
|1,500,000
|(tie) Amed Rosario, Tam
|1,500,000
|(tie) Joe Ross, Mil
|1,500,000
|(tie) Bryan Shaw, WSox
|1,500,000
|(tie) Jacob Stallings, Col
|1,500,000
|(tie) Dillon Tate, Bal
|1,500,000
|(tie) Lou Trivino, NYY
|1,500,000
|(tie) Gio Urshela, Det
|1,500,000
|(tie) Justin Wilson, Cin
|1,500,000
|482, DJ Stewart, NYM
|1,380,000
|483, Jake Bauers, Mil
|1,350,000
|(tie) Alex Kirilloff, Min
|1,350,000
|(tie) Edward Olivares, Pit
|1,350,000
|(tie) Ryan Thompson, Ari
|1,350,000
|487, Jay Jackson, Min
|1,300,000
|(tie) Tyler Kinley, Col
|1,300,000
|489, J.T. Chargois, Fla
|1,285,000
|490, Abraham Toro, Oak
|1,275,000
|491, Chase Anderson, Bos
|1,250,000
|(tie) Taylor Clarke, Mil
|1,250,000
|(tie) Peter Lambert, Col
|1,250,000
|(tie) Austin Voth, Sea
|1,250,000
|(tie) Jared Walsh, Tex
|1,250,000
|496, Jonathan Hernández, Tex
|1,245,000
|497, Kevin Ginkel, Ari
|1,225,000
|(tie) Gavin Lux, LAD
|1,225,000
|(tie) Justin Topa, Min
|1,225,000
|500, Taylor Beede, Cle
|1,200,000
|(tie) Cionel Pérez, Bal
|1,200,000
|(tie) Trent Thornton, Sea
|1,200,000
|(tie) Jacob Waguespack, Tam
|1,200,000
|504, Julian Merryweather, Cubs
|1,175,000
|(tie) John Schreiber, KC
|1,175,000
|506, Brayan Bello, Bos
|1,166,667
|507, Sam Hentges, Cle
|1,162,500
|508, Enyel De Los Santos, SD
|1,160,000
|(tie) Alex Young, Cin
|1,160,000
|510, Luis Guillorme, Atl
|1,100,000
|(tie) Josh Taylor, KC
|1,100,000
|(tie) Ildemaro Vargas, Was
|1,100,000
|513, Nick Sandlin, Cle
|1,075,000
|514, Steven Okert, Min
|1,062,500
|515, Jake Brentz, KC
|1,050,000
|516, Brock Burke, Tex
|1,035,000
|517, Josh Sborz, Tex
|1,025,000
|(tie) Bryse Wilson, Mil
|1,025,000
|519, Carlos Hernández, KC
|1,012,500
|520, Félix Bautista, Bal
|1,000,000
|(tie) Jake Cave, Col
|1,000,000
|(tie) Chris Devenski, Tam
|1,000,000
|(tie) Tony Kemp, Bal
|1,000,000
|(tie) Sean Newcomb, Oak
|1,000,000
|(tie) Kevin Pillar, WSox
|1,000,000
|(tie) Jurickson Profar, SD
|1,000,000
|(tie) Burch Smith, Fla
|1,000,000
|(tie) Spencer Strider, Atl
|1,000,000
|(tie) Michael Tonkin, NYM
|1,000,000
|(tie) Blake Treinen, LAD
|1,000,000
|(tie) Alex Vesia, LAD
|1,000,000
|(tie) Jacob Webb, Bal
|1,000,000
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.