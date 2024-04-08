Live Radio
2024 Baseball Millionaires, List

The Associated Press

April 8, 2024, 2:03 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2024 salaries for the 532 major league baseball players on opening day rosters and injured lists earning $1 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses and other guaranteed income. For some players, parts of salaries deferred without interest are discounted to reflect present-day values.

Player, Club Salary
1, Max Scherzer, Tex $43,333,334
2, Justin Verlander, Hou 43,333,333
3, Jacob deGrom, Tex 40,000,000
(tie) Aaron Judge, NYY 40,000,000
5, Anthony Rendon, LAA 38,571,429
6, Mike Trout, LAA 37,116,667
7, Gerrit Cole, NYY 36,000,000
8, Corey Seager, Tex 35,000,000
9, Patrick Corbin, Was 34,556,200
10, Carlos Correa, Min 33,333,333
11, Stephen Strasburg, Was 32,811,200
12, Nolan Arenado, StL 32,675,167
13, Francisco Lindor, NYM 32,477,639
14, Blake Snell, SF 32,000,000
(tie) Giancarlo Stanton, NYY 32,000,000
16, Juan Soto, NYY 31,000,000
17, Alex Bregman, Hou 30,500,000
18, Jose Altuve, Hou 29,000,000
19, Shohei Ohtani, LAD 28,213,523
20, Kris Bryant, Col 28,000,000
21, Carlos Rodón, NYY 27,833,333
22, Bryce Harper, Phi 27,538,462
23, Cody Bellinger, Cubs 27,500,000
24, Trea Turner, Phi 27,272,727
25, Rafael Devers, Bos 27,066,581
26, Mookie Betts, LAD 26,158,692
27, Marcus Semien, Tex 26,000,000
(tie) Dansby Swanson, Cubs 26,000,000
29, Xander Bogaerts, SD 25,454,545
30, Paul Goldschmidt, StL 25,333,333
31, Freddie Freeman, LAD 25,144,772
32, Javier Báez, Det 25,000,000
33, Yoán Moncada, WSox 24,800,000
34, Aaron Nola, Phi 24,571,428
35, Christian Yelich, Mil 24,170,234
36, George Springer, Tor 24,166,667
37, Luis Castillo, Sea 24,150,000
38, Robbie Ray, SF 24,000,000
39, J.T. Realmuto, Phi 23,875,000
40, Zack Wheeler, Phi 23,500,000
41, Trevor Story, Bos 22,500,000
42, Chris Bassitt, Tor 22,000,000
(tie) Kevin Gausman, Tor 22,000,000
(tie) Matt Olson, Atl 22,000,000
45, Ian Happ, Cubs 21,000,000
(tie) Austin Riley, Atl 21,000,000
(tie) Seiya Suzuki, Cubs 21,000,000
48, Starling Marte, NYM 20,750,000
49, Pete Alonso, NYM 20,500,000
(tie) Brandon Nimmo, NYM 20,500,000
51, Nick Castellanos, Phi 20,000,000
(tie) Mitch Haniger, Sea 20,000,000
(tie) Charlie Morton, Atl 20,000,000
(tie) Joe Musgrove, SD 20,000,000
(tie) Salvador Pérez, KC 20,000,000
(tie) Kyle Schwarber, Phi 20,000,000
57, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Tor 19,900,000
58, Jose Abreu, Hou 19,500,000
59, Josh Hader, Hou 19,000,000
60, Masataka Yoshida, Bos 18,600,000
61, Marcus Stroman, NYY 18,500,000
62, Edwin Díaz, NYM 18,256,300
63, Teoscar Hernández, LAD 18,242,510
64, José Berríos, Tor 18,000,000
(tie) Matt Chapman, SF 18,000,000
(tie) Michael Conforto, SF 18,000,000
(tie) Willson Contreras, StL 18,000,000
(tie) Lucas Giolito, Bos 18,000,000
(tie) Marcell Ozuna, Atl 18,000,000
(tie) Jameson Taillon, Cubs 18,000,000
(tie) Taijuan Walker, Phi 18,000,000
72, Lance McCullers Jr., Hou 17,700,000
73, Miles Mikolas, StL 17,666,667
74, Andrew Benintendi, WSox 17,100,000
75, Manny Machado, SD 17,090,909
76, Ronald Acuña Jr., Atl 17,000,000
(tie) Nathan Eovaldi, Tex 17,000,000
(tie) Tyler Glasnow, LAD 17,000,000
(tie) José Ramírez, Cle 17,000,000
(tie) Anthony Rizzo, NYY 17,000,000
81, Josh Bell, Fla 16,500,000
(tie) Kyle Hendricks, Cubs 16,500,000
83, Yu Darvish, SD 16,000,000
(tie) Raisel Iglesias, Atl 16,000,000
(tie) Kenley Jansen, Bos 16,000,000
(tie) Chris Sale, Atl 16,000,000
(tie) Michael Wacha, KC 16,000,000
88, Kodai Senga, NYM 15,666,667
89, Corbin Burnes, Bal 15,637,500
90, Byron Buxton, Min 15,142,857
91, Kyle Freeland, Col 15,000,000
(tie) Max Fried, Atl 15,000,000
(tie) DJ LeMahieu, NYY 15,000,000
(tie) Seth Lugo, KC 15,000,000
95, Sean Manaea, NYM 14,500,000
96, Gleyber Torres, NYY 14,200,000
97, Jack Flaherty, Det 14,000,000
(tie) Kenta Maeda, Det 14,000,000
(tie) Nick Martinez, Cin 14,000,000
(tie) Frankie Montas, Cin 14,000,000
(tie) Ryan Pressly, Hou 14,000,000
(tie) Eduardo Rodríguez, Ari 14,000,000
103, Eloy Jiménez, WSox 13,833,333
104, Ketel Marte, Ari 13,600,000
105, Shane Bieber, Cle 13,125,000
106, Tyler Anderson, LAA 13,000,000
(tie) Charlie Blackmon, Col 13,000,000
(tie) Jeimer Candelario, Cin 13,000,000
(tie) Jon Gray, Tex 13,000,000
(tie) Andrew Heaney, Tex 13,000,000
(tie) Jose Quintana, NYM 13,000,000
(tie) Luis Severino, NYM 13,000,000
(tie) Chris Taylor, LAD 13,000,000
(tie) Justin Turner, Tor 13,000,000
115, Will Smith, LAD 12,852,752
116, Steven Matz, StL 12,500,000
(tie) Luis Robert, WSox 12,500,000
(tie) Ross Stripling, Oak 12,500,000
119, Marco Gonzales, Pit 12,450,000
120, Willy Adames, Mil 12,250,000
121, Julio Rodríguez, Sea 12,185,714
122, James McCann, Bal 12,150,000
123, Framber Valdez, Hou 12,100,000
124, Bo Bichette, Tor 12,083,333
125, Anthony DeSclafani, Min 12,000,000
(tie) Avisaíl García, Fla 12,000,000
(tie) Kyle Gibson, StL 12,000,000
(tie) Rhys Hoskins, Mil 12,000,000
(tie) Craig Kimbrel, Bal 12,000,000
(tie) Ryan McMahon, Col 12,000,000
(tie) Taylor Rogers, SF 12,000,000
(tie) Antonio Senzatela, Col 12,000,000
(tie) Kyle Tucker, Hou 12,000,000
134, Fernando Tatis Jr., SD 11,714,286
135, Anthony Santander, Bal 11,700,000
136, Mark Canha, Det 11,500,000
(tie) Nico Hoerner, Cubs 11,500,000
(tie) Rafael Montero, Hou 11,500,000
139, Eugenio Suárez, Ari 11,285,714
140, J.P. Crawford, Sea 11,000,000
(tie) Zach Eflin, Tam 11,000,000
(tie) Robert Stephenson, LAA 11,000,000
143, Christian Walker, Ari 10,900,000
144, Yordan Alvarez, Hou 10,833,333
145, Luis Arraez, Fla 10,600,000
146, Harrison Bader, NYM 10,500,000
(tie) Aroldis Chapman, Pit 10,500,000
(tie) Mitch Garver, Sea 10,500,000
(tie) Chad Green, Tor 10,500,000
(tie) Kevin Kiermaier, Tor 10,500,000
(tie) Jorge Polanco, Sea 10,500,000
(tie) Drew Smyly, Cubs 10,500,000
153, Jeff McNeil, NYM 10,250,000
(tie) Bryan Reynolds, Pit 10,250,000
155, Zac Gallen, Ari 10,011,000
156, Alex Cobb, SF 10,000,000
(tie) Sonny Gray, StL 10,000,000
(tie) Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Ari 10,000,000
(tie) Max Kepler, Min 10,000,000
(tie) Yusei Kikuchi, Tor 10,000,000
(tie) Lance Lynn, StL 10,000,000
(tie) Manuel Margot, Min 10,000,000
(tie) Germán Márquez, Col 10,000,000
(tie) Jorge Soler, SF 10,000,000
(tie) Robert Suarez, SD 10,000,000
(tie) Christian Vázquez, Min 10,000,000
167, Daniel Bard, Col 9,500,000
(tie) Shota Imanaga, Cubs 9,500,000
(tie) Chris Martin, Bos 9,500,000
(tie) Max Muncy, LAD 9,500,000
(tie) Joc Pederson, Ari 9,500,000
172, Sandy Alcantara, Fla 9,300,000
173, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LAD 9,166,667
174, José Alvarado, Phi 9,025,000
175, Jason Heyward, LAD 9,000,000
(tie) Matt Moore, LAA 9,000,000
(tie) Sean Murphy, Atl 9,000,000
(tie) Héctor Neris, Cubs 9,000,000
(tie) James Paxton, LAD 9,000,000
180, Brandon Lowe, Tam 8,750,000
181, Alex Verdugo, NYY 8,700,000
182, Brandon Drury, LAA 8,500,000
(tie) Merrill Kelly, Ari 8,500,000
(tie) Jordan Lyles, KC 8,500,000
(tie) Alex Wood, Oak 8,500,000
186, David Robertson, Tex 8,283,253
187, Jung-Hoo Lee, SF 8,250,000
(tie) Pablo López, Min 8,250,000
189, Randy Arozarena, Tam 8,100,000
190, Walker Buehler, LAD 8,025,000
191, Dylan Cease, SD 8,000,000
(tie) Travis d’Arnaud, Atl 8,000,000
(tie) Aledmys Díaz, Oak 8,000,000
(tie) Yandy Díaz, Tam 8,000,000
(tie) Kendall Graveman, Hou 8,000,000
(tie) Joe Jiménez, Atl 8,000,000
(tie) Joe Kelly, LAD 8,000,000
(tie) Ha-Seong Kim, SD 8,000,000
(tie) Emilio Pagan, Cin 8,000,000
(tie) Martín Pérez, Pit 8,000,000
(tie) Logan Webb, SF 8,000,000
202, Mike Yastrzemski, SF 7,900,000
203, Jordan Romano, Tor 7,750,000
204, Erick Fedde, WSox 7,500,000
(tie) Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Tor 7,500,000
(tie) Nathaniel Lowe, Tex 7,500,000
(tie) Nick Pivetta, Bos 7,500,000
(tie) Matt Strahm, Phi 7,500,000
209, Cristian Javier, Hou 7,400,000
210, Paul Sewald, Ari 7,350,000
211, Jake Cronenworth, SD 7,285,714
212, Ozzie Albies, Atl 7,000,000
(tie) Tommy Edman, StL 7,000,000
(tie) Ke’Bryan Hayes, Pit 7,000,000
(tie) Pierce Johnson, Atl 7,000,000
(tie) Whit Merrifield, Phi 7,000,000
(tie) Wade Miley, Mil 7,000,000
(tie) Omar Narváez, NYM 7,000,000
(tie) Max Stassi, WSox 7,000,000
(tie) Devin Williams, Mil 7,000,000
(tie) Trevor Williams, Was 7,000,000
222, Ty France, Sea 6,775,000
223, Carlos Estévez, LAA 6,750,000
224, Scott Barlow, Cle 6,700,000
225, Josh Naylor, Cle 6,550,000
(tie) Cal Quantrill, Col 6,550,000
227, Wilmer Flores, SF 6,500,000
(tie) Jordan Hicks, SF 6,500,000
(tie) Luke Jackson, SF 6,500,000
(tie) Brooks Raley, NYM 6,500,000
231, Keibert Ruiz, Was 6,375,000
232, Cedric Mullins, Bal 6,325,000
233, Austin Hays, Bal 6,300,000
234, Jose Leclerc, Tex 6,250,000
(tie) Phil Maton, Tam 6,250,000
236, A.J. Minter, Atl 6,220,000
237, Kyle Farmer, Min 6,050,000
238, Victor Caratini, Hou 6,000,000
(tie) Elías Díaz, Col 6,000,000
(tie) Yimi García, Tor 6,000,000
(tie) Yan Gomes, Cubs 6,000,000
(tie) Clay Holmes, NYY 6,000,000
243, Mitch Keller, Pit 5,854,000
244, Tyler O’Neill, Bos 5,850,000
245, Giovanny Gallegos, StL 5,750,000
(tie) Tommy Kahnle, NYY 5,750,000
(tie) Miguel Rojas, LAD 5,750,000
248, Freddy Peralta, Mil 5,734,960
249, Tanner Scott, Fla 5,700,000
250, Daulton Varsho, Tor 5,650,000
251, Andrés Giménez, Cle 5,571,429
252, Aaron Bummer, Atl 5,500,000
(tie) Trent Grisham, NYY 5,500,000
(tie) Jesús Luzardo, Fla 5,500,000
(tie) Tyler Mahle, Tex 5,500,000
(tie) Hunter Renfroe, KC 5,500,000
257, Lane Thomas, Was 5,450,000
258, Tony Gonsolin, LAD 5,400,000
259, Carlos Santana, Min 5,250,000
(tie) Jeffrey Springs, Tam 5,250,000
261, Danny Jansen, Tor 5,200,000
262, Ramon Laureano, Cle 5,150,000
263, Kyle Finnegan, Was 5,100,000
264, Adrian Houser, NYM 5,050,000
(tie) Ranger Suárez, Phi 5,050,000
266, Patrick Sandoval, LAA 5,025,000
267, Tim Anderson, Fla 5,000,000
(tie) Miguel Castro, Ari 5,000,000
(tie) Michael Harris II, Atl 5,000,000
(tie) Clayton Kershaw, LAD 5,000,000
(tie) Andrew McCutchen, Pit 5,000,000
(tie) Keynan Middleton, StL 5,000,000
(tie) Jace Peterson, Ari 5,000,000
(tie) Will Smith, KC 5,000,000
(tie) Gregory Soto, Phi 5,000,000
(tie) Luis Urías, Sea 5,000,000
277, Aaron Civale, Tam 4,900,000
278, Brady Singer, KC 4,850,000
279, Taylor Ward, LAA 4,800,000
280, Adolis García, Tex 4,750,000
281, Thairo Estrada, SF 4,700,000
282, David Bednar, Pit 4,510,000
283, Ryan Brasier, LAD 4,500,000
(tie) Michael Lorenzen, Tex 4,500,000
(tie) Adam Ottavino, NYM 4,500,000
(tie) Kirby Yates, Tex 4,500,000
287, Luis Rengifo, LAA 4,400,000
288, Nicky Lopez, WSox 4,300,000
289, Andrew Chafin, Det 4,250,000
(tie) Seranthony Domínguez, Phi 4,250,000
(tie) Luis García, LAA 4,250,000
292, Cavan Biggio, Tor 4,210,000
293, Ryan Mountcastle, Bal 4,137,000
294, Logan Gilbert, Sea 4,050,000
295, Alec Bohm, Phi 4,000,000
(tie) John Brebbia, WSox 4,000,000
(tie) Jake Diekman, NYM 4,000,000
(tie) Austin Hedges, Cle 4,000,000
(tie) Kiké Hernández, LAD 4,000,000
(tie) Jakob Junis, Mil 4,000,000
(tie) Reynaldo López, Atl 4,000,000
(tie) Martín Maldonado, WSox 4,000,000
(tie) Tom Murphy, SF 4,000,000
(tie) Evan Phillips, LAD 4,000,000
(tie) Austin Slater, SF 4,000,000
(tie) Ryne Stanek, Sea 4,000,000
(tie) Justin Steele, Cubs 4,000,000
(tie) Michael A. Taylor, Pit 4,000,000
309, Nestor Cortes, NYY 3,950,000
310, Ryan Yarbrough, LAD 3,900,000
311, Pete Fairbanks, Tam 3,816,667
312, Ryan Helsley, StL 3,800,000
(tie) Jonathan India, Cin 3,800,000
(tie) Harold Ramírez, Tam 3,800,000
315, José Urquidy, Hou 3,750,000
316, Jon Berti, NYY 3,625,000
(tie) Corbin Carroll, Ari 3,625,000
318, Shane McClanahan, Tam 3,600,000
319, Tim Mayza, Tor 3,590,000
320, Austin Barnes, LAD 3,500,000
(tie) Mauricio Dubon, Hou 3,500,000
(tie) Carson Kelly, Det 3,500,000
(tie) Ryan O’Hearn, Bal 3,500,000
(tie) Colin Rea, Mil 3,500,000
(tie) Chris Stratton, KC 3,500,000
(tie) LaMonte Wade Jr., SF 3,500,000
(tie) Garrett Whitlock, Bos 3,500,000
328, Paul Blackburn, Oak 3,450,000
329, Isaac Paredes, Tam 3,400,000
330, Wandy Peralta, SD 3,350,000
331, Hunter Greene, Cin 3,333,333
332, Dane Dunning, Tex 3,325,000
(tie) John Means, Bal 3,325,000
334, Willi Castro, Min 3,300,000
335, Yuki Matsui, SD 3,250,000
(tie) Andrew Vaughn, WSox 3,250,000
337, Caleb Thielbar, Min 3,225,000
338, Brendan Rodgers, Col 3,200,000
(tie) Tyler Rogers, SF 3,200,000
(tie) Rowdy Tellez, Pit 3,200,000
341, Austin Gomber, Col 3,150,000
(tie) Michael King, SD 3,150,000
343, Dylan Moore, Sea 3,133,333
344, Bobby Witt Jr., KC 3,111,111
345, Josh Rojas, Sea 3,100,000
346, Jonah Heim, Tex 3,050,000
347, Adam Duvall, Atl 3,000,000
(tie) Michael Kopech, WSox 3,000,000
(tie) Luke Maile, Cin 3,000,000
(tie) Scott McGough, Ari 3,000,000
(tie) Shelby Miller, Det 3,000,000
(tie) Gary Sánchez, Mil 3,000,000
(tie) Michael Soroka, WSox 3,000,000
354, Emmanuel Clase, Cle 2,900,000
355, Chas McCormick, Hou 2,850,000
(tie) Lucas Sims, Cin 2,850,000
357, Colt Keith, Det 2,833,333
358, Alejandro Kirk, Tor 2,800,000
359, Erik Swanson, Tor 2,750,000
360, Jose Trevino, NYY 2,730,000
361, Santiago Espinal, Cin 2,725,000
(tie) Patrick Wisdom, Cubs 2,725,000
363, Jason Adam, Tam 2,700,000
(tie) Brusdar Graterol, LAD 2,700,000
(tie) Jorge Mateo, Bal 2,700,000
366, Victor Robles, Was 2,650,000
(tie) Tarik Skubal, Det 2,650,000
368, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Fla 2,625,000
369, Seth Brown, Oak 2,600,000
(tie) Griffin Canning, LAA 2,600,000
371, Leody Taveras, Tex 2,550,000
372, Chris Paddack, Min 2,525,000
(tie) Tyler Stephenson, Cin 2,525,000
374, J.D. Davis, Oak 2,500,000
(tie) Joey Gallo, Was 2,500,000
(tie) Yasmani Grandal, Pit 2,500,000
(tie) Jonathan Loaisiga, NYY 2,500,000
(tie) Brent Suter, Cin 2,500,000
(tie) Brandon Woodruff, Mil 2,500,000
380, Wander Franco, Tam 2,454,545
381, Ryan Jeffers, Min 2,425,000
382, Caleb Ferguson, NYY 2,400,000
383, Colin Poche, Tam 2,375,000
384, Kris Bubic, KC 2,350,000
(tie) Dylan Carlson, StL 2,350,000
386, Hunter Harvey, Was 2,325,000
387, Daniel Coulombe, Bal 2,300,000
388, JT Brubaker, Pit 2,275,000
389, Andrew Kittredge, StL 2,262,500
390, Scott Alexander, Oak 2,250,000
(tie) Jackson Chourio, Mil 2,250,000
(tie) Buck Farmer, Cin 2,250,000
(tie) Dylan Floro, Was 2,250,000
394, Drew Smith, NYM 2,225,000
395, Jeff Hoffman, Phi 2,200,000
396, Andrés Muñoz, Sea 2,187,500
397, Kyle Higashioka, SD 2,180,000
398, Jake Fraley, Cin 2,150,000
(tie) David Peterson, NYM 2,150,000
(tie) Trevor Richards, Tor 2,150,000
401, Dustin May, LAD 2,135,000
402, Connor Joe, Pit 2,125,000
403, Adbert Alzolay, Cubs 2,110,000
404, Jesús Sánchez, Fla 2,100,000
(tie) Ramón Urías, Bal 2,100,000
406, Shawn Armstrong, Tam 2,050,000
(tie) Christian Bethancourt, Fla 2,050,000
(tie) Hoby Milner, Mil 2,050,000
409, Clarke Schmidt, NYY 2,025,000
(tie) Tyrone Taylor, NYM 2,025,000
411, Orlando Arcia, Atl 2,000,000
(tie) Matt Barnes, Was 2,000,000
(tie) Carlos Carrasco, Cle 2,000,000
(tie) Brandon Crawford, StL 2,000,000
(tie) Adam Frazier, KC 2,000,000
(tie) Garrett Hampson, KC 2,000,000
(tie) Liam Hendriks, Bos 2,000,000
(tie) Daniel Hudson, LAD 2,000,000
(tie) Cole Irvin, Bal 2,000,000
(tie) Jorge López, NYM 2,000,000
(tie) Eddie Rosario, Was 2,000,000
(tie) Nick Senzel, Was 2,000,000
(tie) Spencer Turnbull, Phi 2,000,000
(tie) Daniel Vogelbach, Tor 2,000,000
(tie) Luke Weaver, NYY 2,000,000
(tie) Joey Wendle, NYM 2,000,000
(tie) Jesse Winker, Was 2,000,000
428, Tyler Wells, Bal 1,962,500
429, Tyler Alexander, Tam 1,950,000
(tie) Luis García, Was 1,950,000
(tie) Mike Tauchman, Cubs 1,950,000
432, Yency Almonte, Cubs 1,900,000
(tie) James Karinchak, Cle 1,900,000
(tie) Tyler Matzek, Atl 1,900,000
435, Louis García Jr., Hou 1,875,000
436, Drew Rasmussen, Tam 1,862,500
437, Zack Littell, Tam 1,850,000
(tie) Rob Refsnyder, Bos 1,850,000
439, Andrew Knizner, Tex 1,825,000
440, Nick Madrigal, Cubs 1,810,000
441, Tim Hill, WSox 1,800,000
(tie) A.J. Puk, Fla 1,800,000
(tie) Kyle Wright, KC 1,800,000
444, Bryan Abreu, Hou 1,750,000
(tie) Jose Cisnero, LAA 1,750,000
(tie) Garrett Cooper, Cubs 1,750,000
(tie) Paul DeJong, WSox 1,750,000
(tie) Chris Flexen, WSox 1,750,000
(tie) José Ureña, Tex 1,750,000
450, Ezequiel Tovar, Col 1,714,286
451, Miguel Andújar, Oak 1,700,000
(tie) Travis Jankowski, Tex 1,700,000
(tie) Jake Rogers, Det 1,700,000
(tie) Edmundo Sosa, Phi 1,700,000
455, Jalen Beeks, Col 1,675,000
456, Adam Cimber, LAA 1,650,000
(tie) Joel Payamps, Mil 1,650,000
458, Ryan Borucki, Pit 1,600,000
(tie) Triston McKenzie, Cle 1,600,000
(tie) Trevor Stephan, Cle 1,600,000
461, Nick Anderson, KC 1,575,000
462, Trevor Rogers, Fla 1,530,000
463, Génesis Cabrera, Tor 1,512,500
464, Nick Ahmed, SF 1,500,000
(tie) Trevor Gott, Oak 1,500,000
(tie) Randal Grichuk, Ari 1,500,000
(tie) Dakota Hudson, Col 1,500,000
(tie) Derek Law, Was 1,500,000
(tie) Mark Leiter Jr., Cubs 1,500,000
(tie) Dominic Leone, WSox 1,500,000
(tie) Reese McGuire, Bos 1,500,000
(tie) Tanner Rainey, Was 1,500,000
(tie) Joely Rodriguez, Bos 1,500,000
(tie) Amed Rosario, Tam 1,500,000
(tie) Joe Ross, Mil 1,500,000
(tie) Bryan Shaw, WSox 1,500,000
(tie) Jacob Stallings, Col 1,500,000
(tie) Dillon Tate, Bal 1,500,000
(tie) Lou Trivino, NYY 1,500,000
(tie) Gio Urshela, Det 1,500,000
(tie) Justin Wilson, Cin 1,500,000
482, DJ Stewart, NYM 1,380,000
483, Jake Bauers, Mil 1,350,000
(tie) Alex Kirilloff, Min 1,350,000
(tie) Edward Olivares, Pit 1,350,000
(tie) Ryan Thompson, Ari 1,350,000
487, Jay Jackson, Min 1,300,000
(tie) Tyler Kinley, Col 1,300,000
489, J.T. Chargois, Fla 1,285,000
490, Abraham Toro, Oak 1,275,000
491, Chase Anderson, Bos 1,250,000
(tie) Taylor Clarke, Mil 1,250,000
(tie) Peter Lambert, Col 1,250,000
(tie) Austin Voth, Sea 1,250,000
(tie) Jared Walsh, Tex 1,250,000
496, Jonathan Hernández, Tex 1,245,000
497, Kevin Ginkel, Ari 1,225,000
(tie) Gavin Lux, LAD 1,225,000
(tie) Justin Topa, Min 1,225,000
500, Taylor Beede, Cle 1,200,000
(tie) Cionel Pérez, Bal 1,200,000
(tie) Trent Thornton, Sea 1,200,000
(tie) Jacob Waguespack, Tam 1,200,000
504, Julian Merryweather, Cubs 1,175,000
(tie) John Schreiber, KC 1,175,000
506, Brayan Bello, Bos 1,166,667
507, Sam Hentges, Cle 1,162,500
508, Enyel De Los Santos, SD 1,160,000
(tie) Alex Young, Cin 1,160,000
510, Luis Guillorme, Atl 1,100,000
(tie) Josh Taylor, KC 1,100,000
(tie) Ildemaro Vargas, Was 1,100,000
513, Nick Sandlin, Cle 1,075,000
514, Steven Okert, Min 1,062,500
515, Jake Brentz, KC 1,050,000
516, Brock Burke, Tex 1,035,000
517, Josh Sborz, Tex 1,025,000
(tie) Bryse Wilson, Mil 1,025,000
519, Carlos Hernández, KC 1,012,500
520, Félix Bautista, Bal 1,000,000
(tie) Jake Cave, Col 1,000,000
(tie) Chris Devenski, Tam 1,000,000
(tie) Tony Kemp, Bal 1,000,000
(tie) Sean Newcomb, Oak 1,000,000
(tie) Kevin Pillar, WSox 1,000,000
(tie) Jurickson Profar, SD 1,000,000
(tie) Burch Smith, Fla 1,000,000
(tie) Spencer Strider, Atl 1,000,000
(tie) Michael Tonkin, NYM 1,000,000
(tie) Blake Treinen, LAD 1,000,000
(tie) Alex Vesia, LAD 1,000,000
(tie) Jacob Webb, Bal 1,000,000

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

