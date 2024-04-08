2024 Baseball Millionaires, List

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2024 salaries for the 532 major league baseball players on opening day rosters and injured…

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2024 salaries for the 532 major league baseball players on opening day rosters and injured lists earning $1 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses and other guaranteed income. For some players, parts of salaries deferred without interest are discounted to reflect present-day values.

Player, Club Salary 1, Max Scherzer, Tex $43,333,334 2, Justin Verlander, Hou 43,333,333 3, Jacob deGrom, Tex 40,000,000 (tie) Aaron Judge, NYY 40,000,000 5, Anthony Rendon, LAA 38,571,429 6, Mike Trout, LAA 37,116,667 7, Gerrit Cole, NYY 36,000,000 8, Corey Seager, Tex 35,000,000 9, Patrick Corbin, Was 34,556,200 10, Carlos Correa, Min 33,333,333 11, Stephen Strasburg, Was 32,811,200 12, Nolan Arenado, StL 32,675,167 13, Francisco Lindor, NYM 32,477,639 14, Blake Snell, SF 32,000,000 (tie) Giancarlo Stanton, NYY 32,000,000 16, Juan Soto, NYY 31,000,000 17, Alex Bregman, Hou 30,500,000 18, Jose Altuve, Hou 29,000,000 19, Shohei Ohtani, LAD 28,213,523 20, Kris Bryant, Col 28,000,000 21, Carlos Rodón, NYY 27,833,333 22, Bryce Harper, Phi 27,538,462 23, Cody Bellinger, Cubs 27,500,000 24, Trea Turner, Phi 27,272,727 25, Rafael Devers, Bos 27,066,581 26, Mookie Betts, LAD 26,158,692 27, Marcus Semien, Tex 26,000,000 (tie) Dansby Swanson, Cubs 26,000,000 29, Xander Bogaerts, SD 25,454,545 30, Paul Goldschmidt, StL 25,333,333 31, Freddie Freeman, LAD 25,144,772 32, Javier Báez, Det 25,000,000 33, Yoán Moncada, WSox 24,800,000 34, Aaron Nola, Phi 24,571,428 35, Christian Yelich, Mil 24,170,234 36, George Springer, Tor 24,166,667 37, Luis Castillo, Sea 24,150,000 38, Robbie Ray, SF 24,000,000 39, J.T. Realmuto, Phi 23,875,000 40, Zack Wheeler, Phi 23,500,000 41, Trevor Story, Bos 22,500,000 42, Chris Bassitt, Tor 22,000,000 (tie) Kevin Gausman, Tor 22,000,000 (tie) Matt Olson, Atl 22,000,000 45, Ian Happ, Cubs 21,000,000 (tie) Austin Riley, Atl 21,000,000 (tie) Seiya Suzuki, Cubs 21,000,000 48, Starling Marte, NYM 20,750,000 49, Pete Alonso, NYM 20,500,000 (tie) Brandon Nimmo, NYM 20,500,000 51, Nick Castellanos, Phi 20,000,000 (tie) Mitch Haniger, Sea 20,000,000 (tie) Charlie Morton, Atl 20,000,000 (tie) Joe Musgrove, SD 20,000,000 (tie) Salvador Pérez, KC 20,000,000 (tie) Kyle Schwarber, Phi 20,000,000 57, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Tor 19,900,000 58, Jose Abreu, Hou 19,500,000 59, Josh Hader, Hou 19,000,000 60, Masataka Yoshida, Bos 18,600,000 61, Marcus Stroman, NYY 18,500,000 62, Edwin Díaz, NYM 18,256,300 63, Teoscar Hernández, LAD 18,242,510 64, José Berríos, Tor 18,000,000 (tie) Matt Chapman, SF 18,000,000 (tie) Michael Conforto, SF 18,000,000 (tie) Willson Contreras, StL 18,000,000 (tie) Lucas Giolito, Bos 18,000,000 (tie) Marcell Ozuna, Atl 18,000,000 (tie) Jameson Taillon, Cubs 18,000,000 (tie) Taijuan Walker, Phi 18,000,000 72, Lance McCullers Jr., Hou 17,700,000 73, Miles Mikolas, StL 17,666,667 74, Andrew Benintendi, WSox 17,100,000 75, Manny Machado, SD 17,090,909 76, Ronald Acuña Jr., Atl 17,000,000 (tie) Nathan Eovaldi, Tex 17,000,000 (tie) Tyler Glasnow, LAD 17,000,000 (tie) José Ramírez, Cle 17,000,000 (tie) Anthony Rizzo, NYY 17,000,000 81, Josh Bell, Fla 16,500,000 (tie) Kyle Hendricks, Cubs 16,500,000 83, Yu Darvish, SD 16,000,000 (tie) Raisel Iglesias, Atl 16,000,000 (tie) Kenley Jansen, Bos 16,000,000 (tie) Chris Sale, Atl 16,000,000 (tie) Michael Wacha, KC 16,000,000 88, Kodai Senga, NYM 15,666,667 89, Corbin Burnes, Bal 15,637,500 90, Byron Buxton, Min 15,142,857 91, Kyle Freeland, Col 15,000,000 (tie) Max Fried, Atl 15,000,000 (tie) DJ LeMahieu, NYY 15,000,000 (tie) Seth Lugo, KC 15,000,000 95, Sean Manaea, NYM 14,500,000 96, Gleyber Torres, NYY 14,200,000 97, Jack Flaherty, Det 14,000,000 (tie) Kenta Maeda, Det 14,000,000 (tie) Nick Martinez, Cin 14,000,000 (tie) Frankie Montas, Cin 14,000,000 (tie) Ryan Pressly, Hou 14,000,000 (tie) Eduardo Rodríguez, Ari 14,000,000 103, Eloy Jiménez, WSox 13,833,333 104, Ketel Marte, Ari 13,600,000 105, Shane Bieber, Cle 13,125,000 106, Tyler Anderson, LAA 13,000,000 (tie) Charlie Blackmon, Col 13,000,000 (tie) Jeimer Candelario, Cin 13,000,000 (tie) Jon Gray, Tex 13,000,000 (tie) Andrew Heaney, Tex 13,000,000 (tie) Jose Quintana, NYM 13,000,000 (tie) Luis Severino, NYM 13,000,000 (tie) Chris Taylor, LAD 13,000,000 (tie) Justin Turner, Tor 13,000,000 115, Will Smith, LAD 12,852,752 116, Steven Matz, StL 12,500,000 (tie) Luis Robert, WSox 12,500,000 (tie) Ross Stripling, Oak 12,500,000 119, Marco Gonzales, Pit 12,450,000 120, Willy Adames, Mil 12,250,000 121, Julio Rodríguez, Sea 12,185,714 122, James McCann, Bal 12,150,000 123, Framber Valdez, Hou 12,100,000 124, Bo Bichette, Tor 12,083,333 125, Anthony DeSclafani, Min 12,000,000 (tie) Avisaíl García, Fla 12,000,000 (tie) Kyle Gibson, StL 12,000,000 (tie) Rhys Hoskins, Mil 12,000,000 (tie) Craig Kimbrel, Bal 12,000,000 (tie) Ryan McMahon, Col 12,000,000 (tie) Taylor Rogers, SF 12,000,000 (tie) Antonio Senzatela, Col 12,000,000 (tie) Kyle Tucker, Hou 12,000,000 134, Fernando Tatis Jr., SD 11,714,286 135, Anthony Santander, Bal 11,700,000 136, Mark Canha, Det 11,500,000 (tie) Nico Hoerner, Cubs 11,500,000 (tie) Rafael Montero, Hou 11,500,000 139, Eugenio Suárez, Ari 11,285,714 140, J.P. Crawford, Sea 11,000,000 (tie) Zach Eflin, Tam 11,000,000 (tie) Robert Stephenson, LAA 11,000,000 143, Christian Walker, Ari 10,900,000 144, Yordan Alvarez, Hou 10,833,333 145, Luis Arraez, Fla 10,600,000 146, Harrison Bader, NYM 10,500,000 (tie) Aroldis Chapman, Pit 10,500,000 (tie) Mitch Garver, Sea 10,500,000 (tie) Chad Green, Tor 10,500,000 (tie) Kevin Kiermaier, Tor 10,500,000 (tie) Jorge Polanco, Sea 10,500,000 (tie) Drew Smyly, Cubs 10,500,000 153, Jeff McNeil, NYM 10,250,000 (tie) Bryan Reynolds, Pit 10,250,000 155, Zac Gallen, Ari 10,011,000 156, Alex Cobb, SF 10,000,000 (tie) Sonny Gray, StL 10,000,000 (tie) Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Ari 10,000,000 (tie) Max Kepler, Min 10,000,000 (tie) Yusei Kikuchi, Tor 10,000,000 (tie) Lance Lynn, StL 10,000,000 (tie) Manuel Margot, Min 10,000,000 (tie) Germán Márquez, Col 10,000,000 (tie) Jorge Soler, SF 10,000,000 (tie) Robert Suarez, SD 10,000,000 (tie) Christian Vázquez, Min 10,000,000 167, Daniel Bard, Col 9,500,000 (tie) Shota Imanaga, Cubs 9,500,000 (tie) Chris Martin, Bos 9,500,000 (tie) Max Muncy, LAD 9,500,000 (tie) Joc Pederson, Ari 9,500,000 172, Sandy Alcantara, Fla 9,300,000 173, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, LAD 9,166,667 174, José Alvarado, Phi 9,025,000 175, Jason Heyward, LAD 9,000,000 (tie) Matt Moore, LAA 9,000,000 (tie) Sean Murphy, Atl 9,000,000 (tie) Héctor Neris, Cubs 9,000,000 (tie) James Paxton, LAD 9,000,000 180, Brandon Lowe, Tam 8,750,000 181, Alex Verdugo, NYY 8,700,000 182, Brandon Drury, LAA 8,500,000 (tie) Merrill Kelly, Ari 8,500,000 (tie) Jordan Lyles, KC 8,500,000 (tie) Alex Wood, Oak 8,500,000 186, David Robertson, Tex 8,283,253 187, Jung-Hoo Lee, SF 8,250,000 (tie) Pablo López, Min 8,250,000 189, Randy Arozarena, Tam 8,100,000 190, Walker Buehler, LAD 8,025,000 191, Dylan Cease, SD 8,000,000 (tie) Travis d’Arnaud, Atl 8,000,000 (tie) Aledmys Díaz, Oak 8,000,000 (tie) Yandy Díaz, Tam 8,000,000 (tie) Kendall Graveman, Hou 8,000,000 (tie) Joe Jiménez, Atl 8,000,000 (tie) Joe Kelly, LAD 8,000,000 (tie) Ha-Seong Kim, SD 8,000,000 (tie) Emilio Pagan, Cin 8,000,000 (tie) Martín Pérez, Pit 8,000,000 (tie) Logan Webb, SF 8,000,000 202, Mike Yastrzemski, SF 7,900,000 203, Jordan Romano, Tor 7,750,000 204, Erick Fedde, WSox 7,500,000 (tie) Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Tor 7,500,000 (tie) Nathaniel Lowe, Tex 7,500,000 (tie) Nick Pivetta, Bos 7,500,000 (tie) Matt Strahm, Phi 7,500,000 209, Cristian Javier, Hou 7,400,000 210, Paul Sewald, Ari 7,350,000 211, Jake Cronenworth, SD 7,285,714 212, Ozzie Albies, Atl 7,000,000 (tie) Tommy Edman, StL 7,000,000 (tie) Ke’Bryan Hayes, Pit 7,000,000 (tie) Pierce Johnson, Atl 7,000,000 (tie) Whit Merrifield, Phi 7,000,000 (tie) Wade Miley, Mil 7,000,000 (tie) Omar Narváez, NYM 7,000,000 (tie) Max Stassi, WSox 7,000,000 (tie) Devin Williams, Mil 7,000,000 (tie) Trevor Williams, Was 7,000,000 222, Ty France, Sea 6,775,000 223, Carlos Estévez, LAA 6,750,000 224, Scott Barlow, Cle 6,700,000 225, Josh Naylor, Cle 6,550,000 (tie) Cal Quantrill, Col 6,550,000 227, Wilmer Flores, SF 6,500,000 (tie) Jordan Hicks, SF 6,500,000 (tie) Luke Jackson, SF 6,500,000 (tie) Brooks Raley, NYM 6,500,000 231, Keibert Ruiz, Was 6,375,000 232, Cedric Mullins, Bal 6,325,000 233, Austin Hays, Bal 6,300,000 234, Jose Leclerc, Tex 6,250,000 (tie) Phil Maton, Tam 6,250,000 236, A.J. Minter, Atl 6,220,000 237, Kyle Farmer, Min 6,050,000 238, Victor Caratini, Hou 6,000,000 (tie) Elías Díaz, Col 6,000,000 (tie) Yimi García, Tor 6,000,000 (tie) Yan Gomes, Cubs 6,000,000 (tie) Clay Holmes, NYY 6,000,000 243, Mitch Keller, Pit 5,854,000 244, Tyler O’Neill, Bos 5,850,000 245, Giovanny Gallegos, StL 5,750,000 (tie) Tommy Kahnle, NYY 5,750,000 (tie) Miguel Rojas, LAD 5,750,000 248, Freddy Peralta, Mil 5,734,960 249, Tanner Scott, Fla 5,700,000 250, Daulton Varsho, Tor 5,650,000 251, Andrés Giménez, Cle 5,571,429 252, Aaron Bummer, Atl 5,500,000 (tie) Trent Grisham, NYY 5,500,000 (tie) Jesús Luzardo, Fla 5,500,000 (tie) Tyler Mahle, Tex 5,500,000 (tie) Hunter Renfroe, KC 5,500,000 257, Lane Thomas, Was 5,450,000 258, Tony Gonsolin, LAD 5,400,000 259, Carlos Santana, Min 5,250,000 (tie) Jeffrey Springs, Tam 5,250,000 261, Danny Jansen, Tor 5,200,000 262, Ramon Laureano, Cle 5,150,000 263, Kyle Finnegan, Was 5,100,000 264, Adrian Houser, NYM 5,050,000 (tie) Ranger Suárez, Phi 5,050,000 266, Patrick Sandoval, LAA 5,025,000 267, Tim Anderson, Fla 5,000,000 (tie) Miguel Castro, Ari 5,000,000 (tie) Michael Harris II, Atl 5,000,000 (tie) Clayton Kershaw, LAD 5,000,000 (tie) Andrew McCutchen, Pit 5,000,000 (tie) Keynan Middleton, StL 5,000,000 (tie) Jace Peterson, Ari 5,000,000 (tie) Will Smith, KC 5,000,000 (tie) Gregory Soto, Phi 5,000,000 (tie) Luis Urías, Sea 5,000,000 277, Aaron Civale, Tam 4,900,000 278, Brady Singer, KC 4,850,000 279, Taylor Ward, LAA 4,800,000 280, Adolis García, Tex 4,750,000 281, Thairo Estrada, SF 4,700,000 282, David Bednar, Pit 4,510,000 283, Ryan Brasier, LAD 4,500,000 (tie) Michael Lorenzen, Tex 4,500,000 (tie) Adam Ottavino, NYM 4,500,000 (tie) Kirby Yates, Tex 4,500,000 287, Luis Rengifo, LAA 4,400,000 288, Nicky Lopez, WSox 4,300,000 289, Andrew Chafin, Det 4,250,000 (tie) Seranthony Domínguez, Phi 4,250,000 (tie) Luis García, LAA 4,250,000 292, Cavan Biggio, Tor 4,210,000 293, Ryan Mountcastle, Bal 4,137,000 294, Logan Gilbert, Sea 4,050,000 295, Alec Bohm, Phi 4,000,000 (tie) John Brebbia, WSox 4,000,000 (tie) Jake Diekman, NYM 4,000,000 (tie) Austin Hedges, Cle 4,000,000 (tie) Kiké Hernández, LAD 4,000,000 (tie) Jakob Junis, Mil 4,000,000 (tie) Reynaldo López, Atl 4,000,000 (tie) Martín Maldonado, WSox 4,000,000 (tie) Tom Murphy, SF 4,000,000 (tie) Evan Phillips, LAD 4,000,000 (tie) Austin Slater, SF 4,000,000 (tie) Ryne Stanek, Sea 4,000,000 (tie) Justin Steele, Cubs 4,000,000 (tie) Michael A. Taylor, Pit 4,000,000 309, Nestor Cortes, NYY 3,950,000 310, Ryan Yarbrough, LAD 3,900,000 311, Pete Fairbanks, Tam 3,816,667 312, Ryan Helsley, StL 3,800,000 (tie) Jonathan India, Cin 3,800,000 (tie) Harold Ramírez, Tam 3,800,000 315, José Urquidy, Hou 3,750,000 316, Jon Berti, NYY 3,625,000 (tie) Corbin Carroll, Ari 3,625,000 318, Shane McClanahan, Tam 3,600,000 319, Tim Mayza, Tor 3,590,000 320, Austin Barnes, LAD 3,500,000 (tie) Mauricio Dubon, Hou 3,500,000 (tie) Carson Kelly, Det 3,500,000 (tie) Ryan O’Hearn, Bal 3,500,000 (tie) Colin Rea, Mil 3,500,000 (tie) Chris Stratton, KC 3,500,000 (tie) LaMonte Wade Jr., SF 3,500,000 (tie) Garrett Whitlock, Bos 3,500,000 328, Paul Blackburn, Oak 3,450,000 329, Isaac Paredes, Tam 3,400,000 330, Wandy Peralta, SD 3,350,000 331, Hunter Greene, Cin 3,333,333 332, Dane Dunning, Tex 3,325,000 (tie) John Means, Bal 3,325,000 334, Willi Castro, Min 3,300,000 335, Yuki Matsui, SD 3,250,000 (tie) Andrew Vaughn, WSox 3,250,000 337, Caleb Thielbar, Min 3,225,000 338, Brendan Rodgers, Col 3,200,000 (tie) Tyler Rogers, SF 3,200,000 (tie) Rowdy Tellez, Pit 3,200,000 341, Austin Gomber, Col 3,150,000 (tie) Michael King, SD 3,150,000 343, Dylan Moore, Sea 3,133,333 344, Bobby Witt Jr., KC 3,111,111 345, Josh Rojas, Sea 3,100,000 346, Jonah Heim, Tex 3,050,000 347, Adam Duvall, Atl 3,000,000 (tie) Michael Kopech, WSox 3,000,000 (tie) Luke Maile, Cin 3,000,000 (tie) Scott McGough, Ari 3,000,000 (tie) Shelby Miller, Det 3,000,000 (tie) Gary Sánchez, Mil 3,000,000 (tie) Michael Soroka, WSox 3,000,000 354, Emmanuel Clase, Cle 2,900,000 355, Chas McCormick, Hou 2,850,000 (tie) Lucas Sims, Cin 2,850,000 357, Colt Keith, Det 2,833,333 358, Alejandro Kirk, Tor 2,800,000 359, Erik Swanson, Tor 2,750,000 360, Jose Trevino, NYY 2,730,000 361, Santiago Espinal, Cin 2,725,000 (tie) Patrick Wisdom, Cubs 2,725,000 363, Jason Adam, Tam 2,700,000 (tie) Brusdar Graterol, LAD 2,700,000 (tie) Jorge Mateo, Bal 2,700,000 366, Victor Robles, Was 2,650,000 (tie) Tarik Skubal, Det 2,650,000 368, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Fla 2,625,000 369, Seth Brown, Oak 2,600,000 (tie) Griffin Canning, LAA 2,600,000 371, Leody Taveras, Tex 2,550,000 372, Chris Paddack, Min 2,525,000 (tie) Tyler Stephenson, Cin 2,525,000 374, J.D. Davis, Oak 2,500,000 (tie) Joey Gallo, Was 2,500,000 (tie) Yasmani Grandal, Pit 2,500,000 (tie) Jonathan Loaisiga, NYY 2,500,000 (tie) Brent Suter, Cin 2,500,000 (tie) Brandon Woodruff, Mil 2,500,000 380, Wander Franco, Tam 2,454,545 381, Ryan Jeffers, Min 2,425,000 382, Caleb Ferguson, NYY 2,400,000 383, Colin Poche, Tam 2,375,000 384, Kris Bubic, KC 2,350,000 (tie) Dylan Carlson, StL 2,350,000 386, Hunter Harvey, Was 2,325,000 387, Daniel Coulombe, Bal 2,300,000 388, JT Brubaker, Pit 2,275,000 389, Andrew Kittredge, StL 2,262,500 390, Scott Alexander, Oak 2,250,000 (tie) Jackson Chourio, Mil 2,250,000 (tie) Buck Farmer, Cin 2,250,000 (tie) Dylan Floro, Was 2,250,000 394, Drew Smith, NYM 2,225,000 395, Jeff Hoffman, Phi 2,200,000 396, Andrés Muñoz, Sea 2,187,500 397, Kyle Higashioka, SD 2,180,000 398, Jake Fraley, Cin 2,150,000 (tie) David Peterson, NYM 2,150,000 (tie) Trevor Richards, Tor 2,150,000 401, Dustin May, LAD 2,135,000 402, Connor Joe, Pit 2,125,000 403, Adbert Alzolay, Cubs 2,110,000 404, Jesús Sánchez, Fla 2,100,000 (tie) Ramón Urías, Bal 2,100,000 406, Shawn Armstrong, Tam 2,050,000 (tie) Christian Bethancourt, Fla 2,050,000 (tie) Hoby Milner, Mil 2,050,000 409, Clarke Schmidt, NYY 2,025,000 (tie) Tyrone Taylor, NYM 2,025,000 411, Orlando Arcia, Atl 2,000,000 (tie) Matt Barnes, Was 2,000,000 (tie) Carlos Carrasco, Cle 2,000,000 (tie) Brandon Crawford, StL 2,000,000 (tie) Adam Frazier, KC 2,000,000 (tie) Garrett Hampson, KC 2,000,000 (tie) Liam Hendriks, Bos 2,000,000 (tie) Daniel Hudson, LAD 2,000,000 (tie) Cole Irvin, Bal 2,000,000 (tie) Jorge López, NYM 2,000,000 (tie) Eddie Rosario, Was 2,000,000 (tie) Nick Senzel, Was 2,000,000 (tie) Spencer Turnbull, Phi 2,000,000 (tie) Daniel Vogelbach, Tor 2,000,000 (tie) Luke Weaver, NYY 2,000,000 (tie) Joey Wendle, NYM 2,000,000 (tie) Jesse Winker, Was 2,000,000 428, Tyler Wells, Bal 1,962,500 429, Tyler Alexander, Tam 1,950,000 (tie) Luis García, Was 1,950,000 (tie) Mike Tauchman, Cubs 1,950,000 432, Yency Almonte, Cubs 1,900,000 (tie) James Karinchak, Cle 1,900,000 (tie) Tyler Matzek, Atl 1,900,000 435, Louis García Jr., Hou 1,875,000 436, Drew Rasmussen, Tam 1,862,500 437, Zack Littell, Tam 1,850,000 (tie) Rob Refsnyder, Bos 1,850,000 439, Andrew Knizner, Tex 1,825,000 440, Nick Madrigal, Cubs 1,810,000 441, Tim Hill, WSox 1,800,000 (tie) A.J. Puk, Fla 1,800,000 (tie) Kyle Wright, KC 1,800,000 444, Bryan Abreu, Hou 1,750,000 (tie) Jose Cisnero, LAA 1,750,000 (tie) Garrett Cooper, Cubs 1,750,000 (tie) Paul DeJong, WSox 1,750,000 (tie) Chris Flexen, WSox 1,750,000 (tie) José Ureña, Tex 1,750,000 450, Ezequiel Tovar, Col 1,714,286 451, Miguel Andújar, Oak 1,700,000 (tie) Travis Jankowski, Tex 1,700,000 (tie) Jake Rogers, Det 1,700,000 (tie) Edmundo Sosa, Phi 1,700,000 455, Jalen Beeks, Col 1,675,000 456, Adam Cimber, LAA 1,650,000 (tie) Joel Payamps, Mil 1,650,000 458, Ryan Borucki, Pit 1,600,000 (tie) Triston McKenzie, Cle 1,600,000 (tie) Trevor Stephan, Cle 1,600,000 461, Nick Anderson, KC 1,575,000 462, Trevor Rogers, Fla 1,530,000 463, Génesis Cabrera, Tor 1,512,500 464, Nick Ahmed, SF 1,500,000 (tie) Trevor Gott, Oak 1,500,000 (tie) Randal Grichuk, Ari 1,500,000 (tie) Dakota Hudson, Col 1,500,000 (tie) Derek Law, Was 1,500,000 (tie) Mark Leiter Jr., Cubs 1,500,000 (tie) Dominic Leone, WSox 1,500,000 (tie) Reese McGuire, Bos 1,500,000 (tie) Tanner Rainey, Was 1,500,000 (tie) Joely Rodriguez, Bos 1,500,000 (tie) Amed Rosario, Tam 1,500,000 (tie) Joe Ross, Mil 1,500,000 (tie) Bryan Shaw, WSox 1,500,000 (tie) Jacob Stallings, Col 1,500,000 (tie) Dillon Tate, Bal 1,500,000 (tie) Lou Trivino, NYY 1,500,000 (tie) Gio Urshela, Det 1,500,000 (tie) Justin Wilson, Cin 1,500,000 482, DJ Stewart, NYM 1,380,000 483, Jake Bauers, Mil 1,350,000 (tie) Alex Kirilloff, Min 1,350,000 (tie) Edward Olivares, Pit 1,350,000 (tie) Ryan Thompson, Ari 1,350,000 487, Jay Jackson, Min 1,300,000 (tie) Tyler Kinley, Col 1,300,000 489, J.T. Chargois, Fla 1,285,000 490, Abraham Toro, Oak 1,275,000 491, Chase Anderson, Bos 1,250,000 (tie) Taylor Clarke, Mil 1,250,000 (tie) Peter Lambert, Col 1,250,000 (tie) Austin Voth, Sea 1,250,000 (tie) Jared Walsh, Tex 1,250,000 496, Jonathan Hernández, Tex 1,245,000 497, Kevin Ginkel, Ari 1,225,000 (tie) Gavin Lux, LAD 1,225,000 (tie) Justin Topa, Min 1,225,000 500, Taylor Beede, Cle 1,200,000 (tie) Cionel Pérez, Bal 1,200,000 (tie) Trent Thornton, Sea 1,200,000 (tie) Jacob Waguespack, Tam 1,200,000 504, Julian Merryweather, Cubs 1,175,000 (tie) John Schreiber, KC 1,175,000 506, Brayan Bello, Bos 1,166,667 507, Sam Hentges, Cle 1,162,500 508, Enyel De Los Santos, SD 1,160,000 (tie) Alex Young, Cin 1,160,000 510, Luis Guillorme, Atl 1,100,000 (tie) Josh Taylor, KC 1,100,000 (tie) Ildemaro Vargas, Was 1,100,000 513, Nick Sandlin, Cle 1,075,000 514, Steven Okert, Min 1,062,500 515, Jake Brentz, KC 1,050,000 516, Brock Burke, Tex 1,035,000 517, Josh Sborz, Tex 1,025,000 (tie) Bryse Wilson, Mil 1,025,000 519, Carlos Hernández, KC 1,012,500 520, Félix Bautista, Bal 1,000,000 (tie) Jake Cave, Col 1,000,000 (tie) Chris Devenski, Tam 1,000,000 (tie) Tony Kemp, Bal 1,000,000 (tie) Sean Newcomb, Oak 1,000,000 (tie) Kevin Pillar, WSox 1,000,000 (tie) Jurickson Profar, SD 1,000,000 (tie) Burch Smith, Fla 1,000,000 (tie) Spencer Strider, Atl 1,000,000 (tie) Michael Tonkin, NYM 1,000,000 (tie) Blake Treinen, LAD 1,000,000 (tie) Alex Vesia, LAD 1,000,000 (tie) Jacob Webb, Bal 1,000,000

