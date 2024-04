Women’s National Invitation Tournament Glance

All Times EDT First Round Wednesday, March 20 At Dahlberg Arena Missoula, Mont. Montana 92, Boise St. 66 At Hilliard…

All Times EDT

First Round

Wednesday, March 20

At Dahlberg Arena

Missoula, Mont.

Montana 92, Boise St. 66

At Hilliard Gates Sports Center

Fort Wayne, Ind.

Fort Wayne 83, E. Kentucky 75

At Reed Green Coliseum

Hattiesburg, Miss.

Southern Miss. 79, UAB 74

Thursday, March 21

At Alex G. Spanos Center

Stockton, Calif.

Pacific 63, Cal Poly 43

At Alumni Arena

Buffalo, N.Y.

Monmouth (NJ) 68, Buffalo 58

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Indianapolis

Butler 75, Bowling Green 63

At UTSA Convocation Center

San Antonio

UTSA 80, N. Colorado 62

At Farris Center

Conway, Ark.

Saint Louis 66, Cent. Arkansas 61

At G.B. Hodge Center

Spartanburg, S.C.

Coll. of Charleston 78, SC-Upstate 60

At Ocean Bank Convocation Center

Miami

FIU 60, Stetson 47

At Screaming Eagles Arena

Evansville, Ind.

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles 69, UIC 64

At Mabee Center

Tulsa, Okla.

Grambling St. 93, Oral Roberts 91

At Cotterell Court

Hamilton, N.Y.

Colgate 64, Albany (NY) 50

Friday, March 22

At Gallagher Center

Lewiston, N.Y.

Niagara 91, Le Moyne Dolphins 86

At Sanford Coyote Sports Center

Vermillion, S.D.

South Dakota 72, UC Riverside 57

At Corbett Sports Center

Greensboro, N.C.

NC A&T 56, UNC-Greensboro 51

Second Round

Saturday, March 23

At Reed Green Coliseum

Hattiesburg, Miss.

Southern Miss. 78, Murray St. 67, OT

Sunday, March 24

At Arena-Auditorium

Laramie, Wyo.

Wyoming (16-14) vs. UTSA, 3 p.m.

At Fifth Third Arena

Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati (14-17) vs. Fort Wayne, 2 p.m.

At Chaifetz Arena

St. Louis

Saint Louis vs. N. Iowa (16-15), 6 p.m.

At CEFCU Arena

Normal, Ill.

Illinois St. (21-11) vs. Coll. of Charleston, 5 p.m.

At Corbett Sports Center

Greensboro, N.C.

NC A&T vs. Old Dominion (22-9), 7 p.m.

Monday, March 25

At TBD

Vermont (22-11) vs. Niagara, 6 p.m.

At UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse

Pittsburgh

Duquesne (20-12) vs. Monmouth (NJ), 6 p.m.

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Indianapolis

Butler vs. Purdue (13-18), 7 p.m.

At Scheels Center

Fargo, N.D.

N. Dakota St. (21-11) vs. Montana, 8 p.m.

At Trojan Arena

Troy, Ala.

Troy (19-11) vs. FIU, 7 p.m.

At Screaming Eagles Arena

Evansville, Ind.

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles vs. Wisconsin (13-16), 8 p.m.

At Fant-Ewing Coliseum

Monroe, La.

Louisiana-Monroe (19-13) vs. Grambling St., 7:30 p.m.

At Alumni Hall (RI)

Providence, R.I.

Providence (13-20) vs. Colgate, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 26

At Williams Arena

Minneapolis

Minnesota (16-15) vs. Pacific, 8 p.m.

At Sanford Coyote Sports Center

Vermillion, S.D.

South Dakota vs. N. Arizona (25-9), 8 p.m.

Third Round

Wednesday, March 27

At TBD

Minnesota-Pacific winner vs. N. Dakota St.-Montana winner, TBA

Wyoming-UTSA winner vs. South Dakota-N. Arizona winner, TBA

Troy-FIU winner vs. NC A&T-Old Dominion winner, TBA

Southern Miss. vs. Louisiana-Monroe-Grambling St. winner, TBA

Providence-Colgate winner vs. Vermont-Niagara winner, TBA

Duquesne-Monmouth (NJ) winner vs. Butler-Purdue winner, TBA

Cincinnati-Fort Wayne winner vs. Saint Louis-N. Iowa winner, TBA

Illinois St.-Coll. of Charleston winner vs. Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles-Wisconsin winner, TBA

Quarterfinals

At TBD

Saturday, March 30

Minnesota-Pacific_N. Dakota St.-Montana winner vs. Wyoming-UTSA_South Dakota-N. Arizona winner, TBA

Troy-FIU_NC A&T-Old Dominion winner vs. Southern Miss._Louisiana-Monroe-Grambling St. winner, TBA

Providence-Colgate_Vermont-Niagara winner vs. Duquesne-Monmouth (NJ)_Butler-Purdue winner, TBA

Cincinnati-Fort Wayne_Saint Louis-N. Iowa winner vs. Illinois St.-Coll. of Charleston_Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles-Wisconsin winner, TBA

Semifinals

Tuesday, April 2

Quarterfinal winners, TBA

Quarterfinal winners, TBA

Championship

Saturday, April 6

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

