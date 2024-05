Mutua Madrid Open Results

Saturday At Caja Magica Madrid Purse: €7,877,020 Surface: Red clay MADRID (AP) _ Results Saturday from Mutua Madrid Open at…

Saturday

At Caja Magica

Madrid

Purse: €7,877,020

Surface: Red clay

MADRID (AP) _ Results Saturday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Sebastian Korda (25), United States, def. Max Purcell, Australia, 6-3, 6-3.

Thiago Monteiro, Brazil, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (6), Greece, 6-4, 6-4.

Jiri Lehecka (30), Czech Republic, def. Hamad Medjedovic, Serbia, 7-5, 6-4.

Jannik Sinner (1), Italy, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-0, 6-3.

Pedro Cachin, Argentina, def. Frances Tiafoe (20), United States, 7-6 (1), 3-6, 6-4.

Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Rafael Nadal, Spain, def. Alex de Minaur (10), Australia, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Pavel Kotov, Russia, def. Jordan Thompson (32), Australia, 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.

Alexander Bublik (17), Kazakhstan, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 1-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Adrian Mannarino (19), France, 6-0, 6-4.

Ben Shelton (14), United States, def. Tomas Machac, Czech Republic, 6-0, 6-2.

Jakub Mensik, Czech Republic, def. Grigor Dimitrov (9), Bulgaria, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-3.

Karen Khachanov (16), Russia, def. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Flavio Cobolli, Italy, def. Nicolas Jarry (22), Chile, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Cameron Norrie (29), Britain, def. Joao Fonseca, Brazil, 6-1, 6-4.

Casper Ruud (5), Norway, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-1.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Sorana Cirstea (27), Romania, 6-1, 6-1.

Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Victoria Azarenka (23), Belarus, 7-6 (0), 6-3.

Maria Sakkari (5), Greece, def. Sloane Stephens, United States, 6-1, 6-3.

Jelena Ostapenko (9), Latvia, def. Maria Carle, Argentina, 6-3, 6-3.

Ons Jabeur (8), Tunisia, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez (32), Canada, 7-5, 2-6, 6-4.

Madison Keys (18), United States, def. Liudmila Samsonova (15), Russia, 6-2, 6-3.

Coco Gauff (3), United States, def. Dayana Yastremska (31), Ukraine, 6-4, 6-1.

Beatriz Haddad Maia (11), Brazil, def. Emma Navarro (19), United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Anastasia Potapova, Russia, def. Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (2), Australia, 7-5, 6-2.

Vera Zvonareva and Mirra Andreeva, Russia, def. Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 7-5, 6-4.

Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Luisa Stefani (3), Brazil, def. Zhang Shuai, China, and Magda Linette, Poland, 6-1, 6-2.

Desirae Krawczyk and Caroline Dolehide (7), United States, def. Elena Vesnina, Russia, and Donna Vekic, Croatia, 6-2, 6-1.

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, def. Asia Muhammad, United States, and Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, 2-6, 6-4, 10-2.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko (5), Latvia, def. Katie Boulter, Britain, and Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

