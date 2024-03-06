Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 56, N. Can. Hoover 48
Garfield Hts. 77, Berea-Midpark 44
Region 2=
Brunswick 84, Garfield 59
Cle. St Ignatius 71, Lakewood 36
Louisville 49, Medina 44
Mentor 83, Green 70
Region 3=
Cols. Walnut Ridge 69, Grove City 46
Delaware Hayes 67, Westerville S. 52
Hilliard Bradley 57, Powell Olentangy Liberty 37
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 67, Columbus South 53
Newark 45, New Albany 41
Reynoldsburg 70, Ashville Teays Valley 36
Westerville Cent. 59, Pickerington N. 56
Westerville N. 57, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 43
Division II=
Region 5=
Cle. Glenville 65, Akr. Buchtel 58
Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 64, Poland Seminary 47
Warrensville Hts. 58, Akr. Coventry 39
Youngs. Ursuline 48, Streetsboro 25
Region 6=
Rocky River Lutheran W. 65, Jefferson Area 44
Region 7=
Bishop Hartley 48, Granville 42
Caledonia River Valley 66, Cols. Linden-McKinley 55
Dresden Tri-Valley 48, New Philadelphia 42
E. Liverpool 62, New Concord John Glenn 49
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 66, St Clairsville 59
Zanesville Maysville 74, Minerva 64
Region 8=
Bishop Watterson 75, Bloom-Carroll 53
Plain City Jonathan Alder 64, Bishop Ready 44
Division III=
Region 10=
Archbold 48, Paulding 34
Castalia Margaretta 60, Ashland Crestview 54
Genoa 69, Millbury Lake 62, OT
Ottawa-Glandorf 57, Findlay Liberty-Benton 41
Spencerville 62, Haviland Wayne Trace 45
Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 62, Liberty Center 55, OT
Region 12=
Cin. Mariemont 78, Brookville 70, OT
Versailles 74, Cin. Gamble Montessori 55
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.