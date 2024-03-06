Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= OHSAA Playoffs= Division I= Region 1= Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 56, N. Can. Hoover 48 Garfield Hts. 77, Berea-Midpark…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 1=

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 56, N. Can. Hoover 48

Garfield Hts. 77, Berea-Midpark 44

Region 2=

Brunswick 84, Garfield 59

Cle. St Ignatius 71, Lakewood 36

Louisville 49, Medina 44

Mentor 83, Green 70

Region 3=

Cols. Walnut Ridge 69, Grove City 46

Delaware Hayes 67, Westerville S. 52

Hilliard Bradley 57, Powell Olentangy Liberty 37

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 67, Columbus South 53

Newark 45, New Albany 41

Reynoldsburg 70, Ashville Teays Valley 36

Westerville Cent. 59, Pickerington N. 56

Westerville N. 57, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 43

Division II=

Region 5=

Cle. Glenville 65, Akr. Buchtel 58

Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 64, Poland Seminary 47

Warrensville Hts. 58, Akr. Coventry 39

Youngs. Ursuline 48, Streetsboro 25

Region 6=

Rocky River Lutheran W. 65, Jefferson Area 44

Region 7=

Bishop Hartley 48, Granville 42

Caledonia River Valley 66, Cols. Linden-McKinley 55

Dresden Tri-Valley 48, New Philadelphia 42

E. Liverpool 62, New Concord John Glenn 49

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 66, St Clairsville 59

Zanesville Maysville 74, Minerva 64

Region 8=

Bishop Watterson 75, Bloom-Carroll 53

Plain City Jonathan Alder 64, Bishop Ready 44

Division III=

Region 10=

Archbold 48, Paulding 34

Castalia Margaretta 60, Ashland Crestview 54

Genoa 69, Millbury Lake 62, OT

Ottawa-Glandorf 57, Findlay Liberty-Benton 41

Spencerville 62, Haviland Wayne Trace 45

Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 62, Liberty Center 55, OT

Region 12=

Cin. Mariemont 78, Brookville 70, OT

Versailles 74, Cin. Gamble Montessori 55

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.