Timbers acquire forward Jonathan Rodriguez from Club America

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Timbers have acquired Uruguayan forward Jonathan Rodriguez from Liga MX team Club America through 2026 with a club option for another year, the Timbers announced Wednesday.

Rodriguez has 21 goals and seven assists in 65 appearances across all competitions over the past two seasons with Club America.

Rodriguez had nine goals and three assists in 24 matches last year in Club America’s Apertura championship run.

He has also made 31 appearances with Uruguay’s national team, scoring three goals.

“Jonathan’s accomplishments as a player speak for themselves — he will provide us a constant attacking threat and has consistently scored goals throughout his career,” Timbers general manager Ned Grabavoy said in a statement. “We are eager to integrate him into the team, and we believe he can make an immediate impact.”

Rodriguez will join the Timbers as a designated player pending a physical and receipt of his transfer certificate and visa.

