Sweden midfielder Kristoffer Olsson moved to a rehab center. Still can’t walk or talk

HERNING, Denmark (AP) — Still unable to walk or talk, Sweden midfielder Kristoffer Olsson has been transferred to a neurological rehabilitation center after nearly a month in the hospital with an acute brain condition.

The 28-year-old Swede’s club, Danish team FC Midtjylland, said in a statement on Monday that Olsson had been slowly taken off a ventilator but he “has not yet recovered either motor function or his verbal abilities.”

Olsson lost consciousness at his home on Feb. 20 and was taken to Aarhus University Hospital, where he was diagnosed with several small blood clots in the brain as a result of an extremely rare inflammation in the vessels of the brain.

Midtjylland said Monday that Olsson had been transferred to the Hammel Neurocentre — “a recognized treatment center specializing in advanced rehabilitation of neurological disorders.”

“The specialists estimate that the rehabilitation period will extend over several months, and his condition is continuously assessed and requires further examinations and treatment, which is why it is still too early to give a final prognosis,” the Danish club said.

Olsson has played 47 times for Sweden, most recently against Estonia in November. He joined Midtjylland in 2022 for a second spell with the team. He has also played for Belgian club Anderlecht, Russian team Krasnodar, Swedish club AIK and in the youth teams at English club Arsenal.

