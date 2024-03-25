Sports on TV for Tuesday, Mar. 26

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, Mar. 26 COLLEGE BASEBALL 7 p.m. SECN — Illinois at…

Tuesday, Mar. 26

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Illinois at Missouri

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN: NIT Tournament: Georgia at Ohio St., Quarterfinal

ESPN2 — CBI Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Daytona Beach, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPN: NIT Tournament: Cincinnati at Indiana St., Quarterfinal

9:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — CBI Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — Indiana at Louisville

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — S. Utah at Utah

8 p.m.

ACCN — Charlotte at NC State

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Boston at Texas

9 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at LA Angels

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — LA Lakers at Milwaukee

10 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Sacramento

TRUTV — Dallas at Sacramento

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:50 p.m.

FS2 — EUFA Euro Qualifier: Georgia vs. Greece, Frankfurt, Germany

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — EUFA Euro Qualifier: Wales vs. Poland, Cardiff, Wales

FS2 — International Friendly: Germany vs. Netherlands, Tbilisi, Georgia

11 p.m.

CBSSN — International Friendly: Argentina vs. Costa Rica, Los Angeles

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Miami-WTA Round of 16; Miami-ATP Early Rounds

