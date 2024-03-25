Sports on TV for Tuesday, Mar. 26

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, Mar. 26
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
SECN — Illinois at Missouri
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN: NIT Tournament: Georgia at Ohio St., Quarterfinal
ESPN2 — CBI Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Daytona Beach, Fla.
9 p.m.
ESPN: NIT Tournament: Cincinnati at Indiana St., Quarterfinal
9:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — CBI Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Daytona Beach, Fla.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ACCN — Indiana at Louisville
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — S. Utah at Utah
8 p.m.
ACCN — Charlotte at NC State
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Boston at Texas
9 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at LA Angels
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — LA Lakers at Milwaukee
10 p.m.
TNT — Dallas at Sacramento
TRUTV — Dallas at Sacramento
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:50 p.m.
FS2 — EUFA Euro Qualifier: Georgia vs. Greece, Frankfurt, Germany
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — EUFA Euro Qualifier: Wales vs. Poland, Cardiff, Wales
FS2 — International Friendly: Germany vs. Netherlands, Tbilisi, Georgia
11 p.m.
CBSSN — International Friendly: Argentina vs. Costa Rica, Los Angeles
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Miami-WTA Round of 16; Miami-ATP Early Rounds
