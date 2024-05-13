Guardiola warns Man City will lose the Premier League title if it fails to win at Tottenham

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola ramped up the pressure on his players ahead of Manchester City’s clash with Tottenham…

With two games to go in the Premier League season, defending champion City needs to pick up maximum points to be certain of winning the title. And with rival Arsenal leading the standings by a point, having played a game more, Guardiola left his players in no doubt about what is required to win a record fourth-straight title.

“It’s obvious. We have just one option: win the game. We travel for that,” he said at a news conference Monday. “The mindset is easy because if we don’t win, we don’t win the Premier League.”

The title race will go down to the last day of the season after Arsenal beat Manchester United 1-0 on Sunday to move above City at the top of the standings.

But City will be in control of its own destiny and move two points clear at the top if it wins at Tottenham on Tuesday.

City has lost its last four Premier League visits to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but is unbeaten in the league since December and has won its last seven games in the top flight.

