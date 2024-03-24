Sports on TV for Monday, Mar. 25

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, Mar. 25
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi at Notre Dame, Second Round
4 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Tennessee at NC State, Second Round
6 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Syracuse at UConn, Second Round
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma at Indiana, Second Round
8 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: West Virginia at Iowa, Second Round
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Creighton at UCLA, Second Round
10 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Kansas at Southern Cal, Second Round
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Utah at Gonzaga, Second Round
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Northwestern at North Carolina
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at South Carolina
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: NY Mets vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla.
4 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: St. Louis vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz.
8 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Boston at Texas
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Boston at Atlanta
10 p.m.
NBATV — Philadelphia at Sacramento
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NHLN — Vegas at St. Louis
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:50 a.m.
FS2 — International Friendly: Azerbaijan vs. Bulgaria, Baku, Azerbaijan
1:50 p.m.
FS2 — International Friendly: Sweden vs. Albania, Solna, Sweden
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Miami-WTA Round of 16; Miami-ATP Early Rounds
