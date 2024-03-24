Sports on TV for Monday, Mar. 25

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, Mar. 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) 2 p.m. ESPN2 — NCAA…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, Mar. 25

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi at Notre Dame, Second Round

4 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Tennessee at NC State, Second Round

6 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Syracuse at UConn, Second Round

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma at Indiana, Second Round

8 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: West Virginia at Iowa, Second Round

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Creighton at UCLA, Second Round

10 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Kansas at Southern Cal, Second Round

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Utah at Gonzaga, Second Round

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Northwestern at North Carolina

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at South Carolina

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: NY Mets vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: St. Louis vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz.

8 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Boston at Texas

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Boston at Atlanta

10 p.m.

NBATV — Philadelphia at Sacramento

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

NHLN — Vegas at St. Louis

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: Azerbaijan vs. Bulgaria, Baku, Azerbaijan

1:50 p.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: Sweden vs. Albania, Solna, Sweden

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Miami-WTA Round of 16; Miami-ATP Early Rounds

