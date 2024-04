Sports on TV for Mar. 30 – 31

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, Mar. 30 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 4:30 a.m. FS1 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, Mar. 30

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

4:30 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Melbourne at Port Adelaide

1 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Richmond

AUTO RACING

8:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

1 p.m.

CBS — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 5, Tokyo

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The ToyotaCare 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

BOWLING

7 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The Elite League, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Vanderbilt

3 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Iowa

4 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Washington

5 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Tennessee

7 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Wake Forest

8 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Texas A&M

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPNU — NJCAA Tournament: Triton vs. Barton, Championship, Hutchinson, Kan.

3 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Division II Tournament: Nova Southeastern vs. Minnesota St., Championship, Evansville, Ind.

6 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Illinois vs. UConn, Elite Eight, Boston

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: Illinois vs. UConn, Elite Eight, Boston

8:30 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Clemson vs. Alabama, Elite Eight, Los Angeles

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: Clemson vs. Alabama, Elite Eight, Los Angeles

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. UCLA, Sweet Sixteen, Albany, N.Y.

3:30 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: Colorado vs. Iowa, Sweet Sixteen, Albany, N.Y.

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Baylor vs. Southern Cal, Sweet Sixteen, Portland, Ore.

8 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Duke vs. UConn, Sweet Sixteen, Portland, Ore.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Cornell vs. Denver, Quarterfinal, Springfield, Mass.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Cornell vs. Denver, Quarterfinal, Springfield, Mass.

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Minnesota vs. Boston U., Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Noon

ESPN2 — Michigan at Johns Hopkins

2 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Notre Dame

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ACCN — North Carolina at Boston College

12:30 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Michigan

6 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Northwestern

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

SECN — Arkansas at Georgia

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at UCLA

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Stanford at Arizona

WATER POLO (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

BTN — Southern Cal at Indiana

CROSS COUNTRY

6 a.m.

CNBC — World Athletics Championships: From Belgrade, Serbia

GOLF

4 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Indian Open, Third Round, DLF Golf & Country Club – The Gary Player Course, New Delhi, India

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Texas Children’s Houston Open, Third Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Galleri Classic, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club – Dinah Shore Tournament Course, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Texas Children’s Houston Open, Third Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ford Championship, Third Round, Seville Golf and Country Club, Gilbert, Ariz.

2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Indian Open, Final Round, DLF Golf & Country Club – The Gary Player Course, New Delhi, India

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

2 p.m.

NBATV — The Throne National Championship: TBD, Championship, East Rutherford, N.J.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL’S)

Noon

NBATV — The Throne National Championship: TBD, Championship, East Rutherford, N.J.

HORSE RACING

8 a.m.

FS2 — The Dubai World Cup: From Meydan Racecourse, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

6 p.m.

CNBC — 1/ST RACING TOUR: The Florida Derby, Gulfstream Park, Hallandale, Fla.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Atlantic City, N.J.

10 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Erin Blanchfield vs. Manon Fiorot (Flyweights), Atlantic City, N.J.

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Milwaukee at NY Mets

4 p.m.

FS1 — Atlanta at Philadelphia

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Houston OR San Francisco at San Diego

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Seattle (9:40 p.m.) OR St. Louis at LA Dodgers (9:10 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

NBATV — Boston at New Orleans

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Milwaukee at Atlanta

NHL HOCKEY

12:30 p.m.

NHLN — Detroit at Florida

RUGBY (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS2 — Premiership: Bath Rugby at Harlequins (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at Napoli

8:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Newcastle United

11 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Nottingham Forest

1:25 p.m.

ESPN — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Bayern Munich

1:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Aston Villa

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — NWSL: Angel City FC at Kansas City Current

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Racing Louisville FC at Portland Thorns FC

10 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Houston Dash at Bay FC

TENNIS

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami-ATP Doubles Final

3 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami-WTA Singles Final

UFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

FOX — Birmingham at Arlington

4 p.m.

FOX — St. Louis at Michigan

Sunday, Mar. 31

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship: The MXGP, Xanadu-Arroyomolinos, Spain

7 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Toyota Owners 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Supercross Series: Round 12, St. Louis (Taped)

BOWLING

1:30 p.m.

FOX — PBA: The USBC Masters Finals, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

BTN — Maryland at Michigan

2 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Tennessee

3 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Illinois

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elite Eight

4:45 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elite Eight

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elite Eight

3 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elite Eight

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Providence, R.I.

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, St. Louis

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Syracuse at Notre Dame

7 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Penn St.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Southern Cal

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — Arkansas at Georgia

SECN — South Carolina at Mississippi

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Texas Children’s Houston Open, Final Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston

2:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Galleri Classic, Final Round, Mission Hills Country Club – Dinah Shore Tournament Course, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Texas Children’s Houston Open, Final Round, Memorial Park Golf Course, Houston

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Ford Championship, Final Round, Seville Golf and Country Club, Gilbert, Ariz.

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Toronto at Tampa Bay

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at San Diego (4:10 p.m.) OR Boston at Seattle (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

NBATV — Cleveland at Denver

7 p.m.

NBATV — Golden State at San Antonio

NHL HOCKEY

3:30 p.m.

TNT — Anaheim at Vancouver

RODEO

Noon

CBS — PBR: Bucking Battle, Nampa, Idaho (Taped)

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Round 3 & Championship Round, Nampa, Idaho

RUGBY (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: San Diego at Miami

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Liverpool

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester City

3:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Chicago Fire FC at Atlanta United FC

9:30 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Juárez

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — D1 Arkema: Havre at Lyon

TENNIS

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami-WTA Doubles Final

3 p.m.

TENNIS — Miami-ATP Singles Final

UFL FOOTBALL

Noon

ESPN — D.C. at San Antonio

3 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Houston

