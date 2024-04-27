Cardinals face the Mets leading series 1-0

St. Louis Cardinals (12-14, fifth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (13-12, third in the NL East) New…

St. Louis Cardinals (12-14, fifth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (13-12, third in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Sonny Gray (2-1, 1.04 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Mets: Adrian Houser (0-2, 7.45 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -129, Mets +108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the New York Mets.

New York is 6-7 in home games and 13-12 overall. The Mets rank seventh in the NL with 27 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

St. Louis has a 7-7 record in road games and a 12-14 record overall. The Cardinals are 5-1 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has three doubles, seven home runs and 12 RBI for the Mets. Francisco Lindor is 13-for-39 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Willson Contreras leads the Cardinals with a .296 batting average, and has seven doubles, four home runs, 13 walks and nine RBI. Nolan Arenado is 10-for-32 with four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .243 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .196 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Francisco Alvarez: 15-Day IL (thumb), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Cardinals: Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (oblique), Riley O’Brien: 15-Day IL (forearm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 15-Day IL (biceps), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.