Sports on TV for Mar. 2 – 3

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, Mar. 2
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
4 p.m.
NHLN — Syracuse at Toronto
AUTO RACING
9:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain
2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
5 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The LiUNA!, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m.
ACCN — Florida at Miami
8 p.m.
MLBN — 2024 Astros Foundation College Classic: Louisiana-Lafayette vs. LSU, Houston
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
CBSSN — Colgate at Lehigh
ESPN — Florida at South Carolina
ESPN2 — Florida St. at Georgia Tech
ESPNU — Tulane at FAU
FOX — Villanova at Providence
FS1 — Butler at DePaul
SECN — Florida at South Carolina
1 p.m.
ABC — Kansas at Baylor
BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin
1:30 p.m.
CBS — Arkansas at Kentucky
2 p.m.
CBSSN — Towson at UNC-Wilmington
ESPN — Oregon at Arizona
ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Texas
ESPNU — Dayton at Loyola of Chicago
2:30 p.m.
FOX — Marquette at Creighton
USA — UMass at Davidson
3:15 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Minnesota
3:30 p.m.
SECN — LSU at Vanderbilt
4 p.m.
CBS — Southern Cal at Washington
CBSSN — Saint Louis at Rhode Island
ESPN — NC State at North Carolina
ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Auburn
ESPNU — CIAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Baltimore
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Northwestern
CW — Wake Forest at Virginia Tech
6 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Boston College
CBSSN — VCU at Richmond
ESPN — Virginia at Duke
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at West Virginia
ESPNU — Green Bay at Milwaukee
SECN — Texas A&M at Georgia
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington St.
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Xavier at Georgetown
7:45 p.m.
CW — Clemson at Notre Dame
8 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Louisville
CBSSN — New Mexico at Boise St.
ESPN — Tennessee at Alabama
ESPN2 — Houston at Oklahoma
ESPNU — MTSU at Sam Houston St.
FOX — Michigan St. at Purdue
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Missouri
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Utah
10 p.m.
CBSSN — San Jose St. at UNLV
ESPN — Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s (Cal)
ESPN2 — Long Beach St. at UC Irvine
ESPNU — Stephen F. Austin at Grand Canyon
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Arizona St.
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington St. at Colorado (Joined in Progress)
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Minnesota
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
ACCN — Johns Hopkins at Virginia
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at North Carolina
COLLEGE WATER POLO (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
BTN — UCLA at Indiana
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Yantis, Texas
GOLF
12:30 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Royal Greens Golf & CC, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (Taped)
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Third Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Third Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
5 p.m.
CNBC — 1/ST RACING TOUR: From Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Baltimore, Sarasota, Fla.
NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
NBATV — Utah at Miami
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Denver at LA Lakers
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — NFL Scouting Combine: Running Backs, Quarterbacks, and Wide Receivers, Indianapolis
NHL HOCKEY
12:30 p.m.
NHLN — Winnipeg at Carolina
3 p.m.
ABC — Florida at Detroit
RUGBY (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
FS2 — MLR: Houston at Utah
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — NRL: South Sydney at Manly-Warringah
11:30 p.m.
FS1 — NRL: Brisbane at Sydney
SKIING
2 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Olympic Valley, Calif. (Taped)
SKIING AND SNOWBOARDING
12 p.m.
CNBC — U.S. Ski and Snowboard: From Aspen, Colo.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Everton
12:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Luton Town
4:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Orlando City SC at Inter Miami CF
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:55 a.m.
CBSSN — FASL: Everton at Manchester City
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Final
4 p.m.
TENNIS — Acapulco-ATP Final; Santiago-ATP, San Diego-WTA Semifinals
TRACK AND FIELD
9 a.m.
CNBC — World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024: Day 1, Glasgow, Scotland (Taped)
_____
Sunday, Mar. 3
AUTO RACING
3:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
1 a.m. (Sunday)
CNBC — AMA Supercross Series: Round 8, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Taped)
BOWLING
12 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The Delaware Classic, Middletown, Del.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
CBS — Seton Hall at UConn
2 p.m.
CBS — Indiana at Maryland
3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Bradley at Drake
4 p.m.
CBS — Michigan at Ohio St.
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UAB at Memphis
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Nebraska
9 p.m.
FS1 — Stanford at Colorado
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Pittsburgh
ESPN — Tennessee at South Carolina
ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Baylor
SECN — Auburn at Florida
1 p.m.
FOX — Ohio St. at Iowa
2 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami
BTN — Michigan St. at Wisconsin
ESPN — Louisville at Notre Dame
SECN — Kentucky at LSU
3 p.m.
FS1 — Creighton at Seton Hall
PEACOCK — Maryland at Indiana
4 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Florida St.
BTN — Nebraska at Illinois
ESPN — Duke at North Carolina
SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi
5 p.m.
FS1 — DePaul at Villanova
6 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia
7 p.m.
FS1 — Purdue at Michigan
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Florida at Kentucky
6 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Missouri
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — Maryland at Notre Dame
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
BTN — Oregon at Rutgers
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Yantis, Texas
GOLF
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Royal Greens Golf & CC, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (Taped)
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Final Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
3 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Final Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Detroit vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla.
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Philadelphia at Dallas
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Golden State at Boston
7:10 p.m.
ESPN — New York at Cleveland
9:35 p.m.
ESPN — Oklahoma City at Phoenix
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
NBATV — G-League Ignite at College Park
4 p.m.
NBATV — Delaware at Osceola
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
NFLN — NFL Scouting Combine: Offensive Linemen, Indianapolis
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
NHLN — Arizona at Washington
3:30 p.m.
TNT — New Jersey at Los Angeles
7 p.m.
NHLN — Winnipeg at Buffalo RODEO
2 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Round 2 and Championship Round, Indianapolis
SKIING
1:30 p.m.
NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Aspen, Colo. (Taped)
SKIING AND SNOWBOARDING
11 a.m.
CNBC — U.S. Ski and Snowboard: From Aspen, Colo.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:55 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Hearts
8 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Burnley
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
CBSSN — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Paraguay, Quarterfinal, Los Angeles
TENNIS
4 p.m.
TENNIS — Santiago-ATP, San Diego-WTA Finals
TRACK AND FIELD
8 a.m.
CNBC — World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024: Day 2, Glasgow, Scotland (Taped)
2 p.m.
CNBC — World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024: Day 3, Glasgow, Scotland
_____
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.