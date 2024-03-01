Sports on TV for Mar. 2 – 3

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, Mar. 2 AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE 4 p.m. NHLN — Syracuse…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, Mar. 2

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

4 p.m.

NHLN — Syracuse at Toronto

AUTO RACING

9:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The LiUNA!, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m.

ACCN — Florida at Miami

8 p.m.

MLBN — 2024 Astros Foundation College Classic: Louisiana-Lafayette vs. LSU, Houston

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Colgate at Lehigh

ESPN — Florida at South Carolina

ESPN2 — Florida St. at Georgia Tech

ESPNU — Tulane at FAU

FOX — Villanova at Providence

FS1 — Butler at DePaul

SECN — Florida at South Carolina

1 p.m.

ABC — Kansas at Baylor

BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin

1:30 p.m.

CBS — Arkansas at Kentucky

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Towson at UNC-Wilmington

ESPN — Oregon at Arizona

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Texas

ESPNU — Dayton at Loyola of Chicago

2:30 p.m.

FOX — Marquette at Creighton

USA — UMass at Davidson

3:15 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Minnesota

3:30 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Vanderbilt

4 p.m.

CBS — Southern Cal at Washington

CBSSN — Saint Louis at Rhode Island

ESPN — NC State at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Mississippi St. at Auburn

ESPNU — CIAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Baltimore

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Northwestern

CW — Wake Forest at Virginia Tech

6 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Boston College

CBSSN — VCU at Richmond

ESPN — Virginia at Duke

ESPN2 — Texas Tech at West Virginia

ESPNU — Green Bay at Milwaukee

SECN — Texas A&M at Georgia

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington St.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at Georgetown

7:45 p.m.

CW — Clemson at Notre Dame

8 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Louisville

CBSSN — New Mexico at Boise St.

ESPN — Tennessee at Alabama

ESPN2 — Houston at Oklahoma

ESPNU — MTSU at Sam Houston St.

FOX — Michigan St. at Purdue

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Missouri

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Utah

10 p.m.

CBSSN — San Jose St. at UNLV

ESPN — Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s (Cal)

ESPN2 — Long Beach St. at UC Irvine

ESPNU — Stephen F. Austin at Grand Canyon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Arizona St.

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Colorado (Joined in Progress)

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Minnesota

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ACCN — Johns Hopkins at Virginia

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at North Carolina

COLLEGE WATER POLO (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.

BTN — UCLA at Indiana

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Yantis, Texas

GOLF

12:30 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Royal Greens Golf & CC, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (Taped)

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Third Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Third Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Final Round, Sentosa Golf Club – Tanjong Course, Singapore

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

CNBC — 1/ST RACING TOUR: From Gulfstream Park, Hallandale Beach, Fla.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Baltimore, Sarasota, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

NBATV — Utah at Miami

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Denver at LA Lakers

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — NFL Scouting Combine: Running Backs, Quarterbacks, and Wide Receivers, Indianapolis

NHL HOCKEY

12:30 p.m.

NHLN — Winnipeg at Carolina

3 p.m.

ABC — Florida at Detroit

RUGBY (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: Houston at Utah

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — NRL: South Sydney at Manly-Warringah

11:30 p.m.

FS1 — NRL: Brisbane at Sydney

SKIING

2 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Olympic Valley, Calif. (Taped)

SKIING AND SNOWBOARDING

12 p.m.

CNBC — U.S. Ski and Snowboard: From Aspen, Colo.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Everton

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Luton Town

4:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Orlando City SC at Inter Miami CF

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — FASL: Everton at Manchester City

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP Final

4 p.m.

TENNIS — Acapulco-ATP Final; Santiago-ATP, San Diego-WTA Semifinals

TRACK AND FIELD

9 a.m.

CNBC — World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024: Day 1, Glasgow, Scotland (Taped)

Sunday, Mar. 3

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

1 a.m. (Sunday)

CNBC — AMA Supercross Series: Round 8, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Taped)

BOWLING

12 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The Delaware Classic, Middletown, Del.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBS — Seton Hall at UConn

2 p.m.

CBS — Indiana at Maryland

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Bradley at Drake

4 p.m.

CBS — Michigan at Ohio St.

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UAB at Memphis

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Nebraska

9 p.m.

FS1 — Stanford at Colorado

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Pittsburgh

ESPN — Tennessee at South Carolina

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Baylor

SECN — Auburn at Florida

1 p.m.

FOX — Ohio St. at Iowa

2 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami

BTN — Michigan St. at Wisconsin

ESPN — Louisville at Notre Dame

SECN — Kentucky at LSU

3 p.m.

FS1 — Creighton at Seton Hall

PEACOCK — Maryland at Indiana

4 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Florida St.

BTN — Nebraska at Illinois

ESPN — Duke at North Carolina

SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi

5 p.m.

FS1 — DePaul at Villanova

6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Virginia

7 p.m.

FS1 — Purdue at Michigan

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at Kentucky

6 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Missouri

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Maryland at Notre Dame

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

BTN — Oregon at Rutgers

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2024 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite at Lake Fork, Yantis, Texas

GOLF

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Royal Greens Golf & CC, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (Taped)

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Final Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

3 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Cognizant Classic, Final Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Detroit vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla.

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Philadelphia at Dallas

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Golden State at Boston

7:10 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Cleveland

9:35 p.m.

ESPN — Oklahoma City at Phoenix

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

NBATV — G-League Ignite at College Park

4 p.m.

NBATV — Delaware at Osceola

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

NFLN — NFL Scouting Combine: Offensive Linemen, Indianapolis

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

NHLN — Arizona at Washington

3:30 p.m.

TNT — New Jersey at Los Angeles

7 p.m.

NHLN — Winnipeg at Buffalo RODEO

2 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: Round 2 and Championship Round, Indianapolis

SKIING

1:30 p.m.

NBC — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Aspen, Colo. (Taped)

SKIING AND SNOWBOARDING

11 a.m.

CNBC — U.S. Ski and Snowboard: From Aspen, Colo.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6:55 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Celtic at Hearts

8 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Burnley

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Paraguay, Quarterfinal, Los Angeles

TENNIS

4 p.m.

TENNIS — Santiago-ATP, San Diego-WTA Finals

TRACK AND FIELD

8 a.m.

CNBC — World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024: Day 2, Glasgow, Scotland (Taped)

2 p.m.

CNBC — World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024: Day 3, Glasgow, Scotland

