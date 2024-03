Sports on TV for Friday, Mar. 22

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Mar. 22 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 4:20 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Mar. 22

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

4:20 a.m.

FS2 — AFL — Geelong at Adelaide

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

9:25 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Albert Park, Australia

12:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Albert Park, Australia

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Clemson

FS1 — West Virginia at Oklahoma

SECN — Florida at LSU

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at UCLA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12:15 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Northwestern vs. FAU, First Round, Brooklyn, N.Y.

12:40 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: Colgate vs. Baylor, First Round, Memphis, Tenn.

1:45 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: UAB vs. San Diego St., First Round, Spokane, Wash.

2 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: W. Kentucky vs. Marquette, First Round, Indianapolis

2:45 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Stetson vs. UConn First Round, Brooklyn, N.Y.

3:10 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: New Mexico vs. Clemson, First Round, Memphis, Tenn.

4:15 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: Yale vs. Auburn, First Round, Spokane, Wash.

4:30 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Colorado vs. Florida, First Round, Indianapolis

6:50 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Nebraska, First Round, Memphis, Tenn.

7:10 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Vermont vs. Duke, First Round, Brooklyn, N.Y.

7:25 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Grambling St. vs. Purdue, First Round, Indianapolis

7:35 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: Coll. of Charleston vs. Alabama, First Round, Spokane, Wash.

9:20 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: Longwood vs. Houston, First Round, Memphis, Tenn.

9:40 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: James Madison vs. Wisconsin, First Round, Brooklyn, N.Y.

9:55 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TCU vs. Utah St., First Round, Indianapolis

10:05 p.m.

TRUTV — NCAA Tournament: Grand Canyon vs. Saint Mary’s (Cal), First Round, Spokane, Wash.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Michigan St. vs. North Carolina, First Round, Columbia, S.C.

Noon

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Miane at Ohio St., First Round

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: MTSU vs. Louisville, First Round, Baton Rouge, La.

2 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Presbyterian at South Carolina, First Round

2:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — NCAA Tournament: Richmond vs. Duke, First Round, Columbus, Ohio

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Drexel at Texas, First Round

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Marshall at Virginia Tech, First Round

4 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Rice at LSU, First Round

4:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — NCAA Tournament: Portland at Kansas St., First Round

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Florida St. vs. Alabama, First Round, Austin, Texas

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Vanderbilt vs. Baylor, First Round, Blacksburg, Va.

7 p.m.

ESPNEWS — NCAA Tournament: Drake vs. Colorado, First Round, Manhattan, Kan.

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Maryland vs. Iowa St., First Round, Stanford, Calif.

8 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Eastern Washington at Oregon St., First Round

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Norfolk St. at Stanford, First Round

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Nebraska, First Round, Corvallis, Ore.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — NCHC Tournament: North Dakota vs. Omaha, Semifinal, St. Paul, Minn.

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NCHC Tournament: Denver vs. St. Cloud St., Semifinal, St. Paul, Minn.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Penn St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Virginia

BTN — Illinois at Nebraska

PAC-12N — Arizona at California

SECN — Kentucky at Florida

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Washington

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Noon

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Session 3 – Championships Quarterfinals + Consolations, Kansas City, Mo.

8 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Session 4 – Championship Semifinals + Blood Round, Kansas City, Mo.

FIGURE SKATING

8 p.m.

USA — World Championships: Women’s Free, Montreal, Canada

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Second Round, Copperhead Course, Palm Harbor, Fla.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship, Second Round, Palos Verdes Golf Club, Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

10 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, First Round, Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, Calif. (Taped)

Midnight

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Porsche Singapore Classic, Third Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: NY Mets vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Texas (Split Squad) vs. Cleveland, Goodyear, Ariz.

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Cleveland at Minnesota

10:30 p.m.

NBATV — Philadelphia at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NHLN — Carolina at Washington

RUGBY (MEN’S)

10:30 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: Houston at Seattle

2:25 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at St. George Illawarra

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10:20 a.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: North Macedonia vs. Moldova, Aksu, Antalya, Turkey

12:50 p.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: Norway vs. Czech Republic, Oslo, Norway

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: Netherlands vs. Scotland, Amsterdam

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Miami-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

