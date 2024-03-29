NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 5½ (223½) at NEW ORLEANS at ORLANDO 13 (207) Memphis Milwaukee 4½ (225½)…
NBA
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Boston
|5½
|(223½)
|at NEW ORLEANS
|at ORLANDO
|13
|(207)
|Memphis
|Milwaukee
|4½
|(225½)
|at ATLANTA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at UCONN
|8½
|Illinois
|at ALABAMA
|3½
|Clemson
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Detroit
|-136
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+116
|at BALTIMORE
|-164
|LA Angels
|+138
|Cleveland
|-132
|at OAKLAND
|+112
|at TAMPA BAY
|-130
|Toronto
|+110
|Minnesota
|-130
|at KANSAS CITY
|+110
|N.Y Yankees
|-120
|at HOUSTON
|+102
|at SEATTLE
|-156
|Boston
|+132
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y METS
|-124
|Milwaukee
|+106
|Atlanta
|-134
|at PHILADELPHIA
|+114
|Pittsburgh
|-112
|at MIAMI
|-104
|at CINCINNATI
|-164
|Washington
|+138
|at SAN DIEGO
|-130
|San Francisco
|+110
|at ARIZONA
|-184
|Colorado
|+154
|at LA DODGERS
|-210
|St. Louis
|+176
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TEXAS
|-120
|Chicago Cubs
|+102
National Hockey League (NHL)
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at FLORIDA
|-240
|Detroit
|+195
|Vegas
|-120
|at MINNESOTA
|+100
|at EDMONTON
|-580
|Anaheim
|+420
|at COLORADO
|-176
|Nashville
|+146
|New York
|-192
|at ARIZONA
|+158
|at TAMPA BAY
|-156
|N.Y Islanders
|+130
|Carolina
|-265
|at MONTREAL
|+215
|at WINNIPEG
|-194
|Ottawa
|+160
|Toronto
|-144
|at BUFFALO
|+120
|Pittsburgh
|-182
|at COLUMBUS
|+150
|Boston
|-172
|at WASHINGTON
|+142
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-255
|Chicago
|+205
|at ST. LOUIS
|-315
|San Jose
|+250
|Los Angeles
|-166
|at CALGARY
|+138
|Dallas
|-170
|at SEATTLE
|+140
