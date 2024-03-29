NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 5½ (223½) at NEW ORLEANS at ORLANDO 13 (207) Memphis Milwaukee 4½ (225½)…

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Boston 5½ (223½) at NEW ORLEANS at ORLANDO 13 (207) Memphis Milwaukee 4½ (225½) at ATLANTA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at UCONN 8½ Illinois at ALABAMA 3½ Clemson

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Detroit -136 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +116 at BALTIMORE -164 LA Angels +138 Cleveland -132 at OAKLAND +112 at TAMPA BAY -130 Toronto +110 Minnesota -130 at KANSAS CITY +110 N.Y Yankees -120 at HOUSTON +102 at SEATTLE -156 Boston +132

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y METS -124 Milwaukee +106 Atlanta -134 at PHILADELPHIA +114 Pittsburgh -112 at MIAMI -104 at CINCINNATI -164 Washington +138 at SAN DIEGO -130 San Francisco +110 at ARIZONA -184 Colorado +154 at LA DODGERS -210 St. Louis +176

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TEXAS -120 Chicago Cubs +102

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at FLORIDA -240 Detroit +195 Vegas -120 at MINNESOTA +100 at EDMONTON -580 Anaheim +420 at COLORADO -176 Nashville +146 New York -192 at ARIZONA +158 at TAMPA BAY -156 N.Y Islanders +130 Carolina -265 at MONTREAL +215 at WINNIPEG -194 Ottawa +160 Toronto -144 at BUFFALO +120 Pittsburgh -182 at COLUMBUS +150 Boston -172 at WASHINGTON +142 at PHILADELPHIA -255 Chicago +205 at ST. LOUIS -315 San Jose +250 Los Angeles -166 at CALGARY +138 Dallas -170 at SEATTLE +140

