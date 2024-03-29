Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

March 29, 2024, 11:56 PM

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Boston (223½) at NEW ORLEANS
at ORLANDO 13 (207) Memphis
Milwaukee (225½) at ATLANTA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at UCONN Illinois
at ALABAMA Clemson

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Detroit -136 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +116
at BALTIMORE -164 LA Angels +138
Cleveland -132 at OAKLAND +112
at TAMPA BAY -130 Toronto +110
Minnesota -130 at KANSAS CITY +110
N.Y Yankees -120 at HOUSTON +102
at SEATTLE -156 Boston +132

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y METS -124 Milwaukee +106
Atlanta -134 at PHILADELPHIA +114
Pittsburgh -112 at MIAMI -104
at CINCINNATI -164 Washington +138
at SAN DIEGO -130 San Francisco +110
at ARIZONA -184 Colorado +154
at LA DODGERS -210 St. Louis +176

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TEXAS -120 Chicago Cubs +102

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at FLORIDA -240 Detroit +195
Vegas -120 at MINNESOTA +100
at EDMONTON -580 Anaheim +420
at COLORADO -176 Nashville +146
New York -192 at ARIZONA +158
at TAMPA BAY -156 N.Y Islanders +130
Carolina -265 at MONTREAL +215
at WINNIPEG -194 Ottawa +160
Toronto -144 at BUFFALO +120
Pittsburgh -182 at COLUMBUS +150
Boston -172 at WASHINGTON +142
at PHILADELPHIA -255 Chicago +205
at ST. LOUIS -315 San Jose +250
Los Angeles -166 at CALGARY +138
Dallas -170 at SEATTLE +140

Sports
