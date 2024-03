NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG New Orleans 2 (209½) at ORLANDO Sacramento 11 (237½) at WASHINGTON at MILWAUKEE 9…

NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG New Orleans 2 (209½) at ORLANDO Sacramento 11 (237½) at WASHINGTON at MILWAUKEE 9 (222½) Brooklyn at HOUSTON 3 (216) Chicago at DALLAS 13½ (238½) Utah at DENVER 8½ (209½) New York at PHOENIX 9½ (226) Atlanta

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Michigan State 1½ at MISSISSIPPI STATE at BYU 9½ Duquesne at CREIGHTON 13½ Akron at ARIZONA 19½ Long Beach State at NORTH CAROLINA 24½ Wagner at ILLINOIS 11½ Morehead State at SOUTH CAROLINA 1½ Oregon Nevada 1½ at DAYTON at TEXAS 2½ Colorado State at KENTUCKY 13½ Oakland at GONZAGA 6½ McNeese at IOWA STATE 15½ South Dakota State at TENNESSEE 21½ Saint Peter’s at TEXAS TECH 4½ NC State at KANSAS 6½ Samford Drake 1½ at WASHINGTON STATE

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CAROLINA -245 Philadelphia +198 at BOSTON -134 N.Y Rangers +112 Winnipeg -120 at NEW JERSEY +100 at OTTAWA -134 St. Louis +112 at DETROIT -120 N.Y Islanders +100 at FLORIDA -176 Nashville +146 at EDMONTON -230 Buffalo +188 at ANAHEIM -125 Chicago +104 at VANCOUVER -285 Montreal +230 at VEGAS -192 Seattle +158 Tampa Bay -360 at SAN JOSE +280

