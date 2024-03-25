All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 52 35 9 5 3 78 185 123…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Birmingham 52 35 9 5 3 78 185 123 Peoria 52 35 12 1 4 75 182 128 Roanoke 52 29 15 7 1 66 185 154 Fayetteville 52 29 17 6 0 64 174 151 Quad City 52 30 21 1 0 61 182 166 Huntsville 52 26 19 6 1 59 160 161 Pensacola 51 24 24 1 2 51 160 160 Evansville 52 22 27 2 1 47 139 164 Knoxville 52 16 32 3 1 36 123 213 Macon 51 13 31 3 4 33 131 201

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Quad City 6, Knoxville 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

