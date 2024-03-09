Referee landmark in Premier League match as Palace held 1-1 by Luton

LONDON (AP) — Sunny Singh Gill became the first referee of Indian descent to take charge of a Premier League…

LONDON (AP) — Sunny Singh Gill became the first referee of Indian descent to take charge of a Premier League game when he oversaw the 1-1 draw between Crystal Palace and Luton on Saturday.

Singh Gill was spotted signing autographs as he waited in the tunnel ahead of the second half at Selhurst Park.

Substitute Cauley Woodrow snatched an equalizer in the sixth minute of stoppage time to earn Luton a crucial point in its relegation fight.

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s deftly taken 11th-minute opener looked to have won the game for Palace until Woodrow headed home a cross by Andros Townsend, a former Palace player.

The result put Luton three points from safety. Palace, meanwhile, will be ruing a huge missed opportunity to put more breathing room between itself and the drop zone, with new manager Oliver Glasner’s record since taking charge now standing at one win, one loss and one draw.

Singh Gill’s decision-making was tested early when Palace protested for what the team felt was a handball by Teden Mengi. The former prison officer, who comes from a refereeing family, waved play on.

Singh Gill is following the lead set by his father, Jarnail Singh Gill, who remains the only English league football referee to have worn a turban. Sunny Singh Gill’s brother, Bhupinder, is also a referee.

