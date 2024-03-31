Qualifiers for the 2024 Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The 88 players expected to compete in the 88th Masters, to be played April 11-14. Players…

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The 88 players expected to compete in the 88th Masters, to be played April 11-14. Players listed only in the first category for which they are eligible (a-amateur).

MASTERS CHAMPIONS: Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Hideki Matsuyama, Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Danny Willett, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson, Adam Scott, Charl Schwartzel, Phil Mickelson, Zach Johnson, Mike Weir, Vijay Singh, Jose Maria Olazabal, Fred Couples.

PGA CHAMPIONS (five years): Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa.

U.S. OPEN CHAMPIONS (five years): Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick, Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Woodland.

BRITISH OPEN CHAMPIONS (five years): Brian Harman, Cameron Smith, Shane Lowry.

U.S. AMATEUR RUNNER-UP: a-Neal Shipley.

BRITISH AMATEUR CHAMPION: a-Christo Lamprecht.

U.S. MID-AMATEUR CHAMPION: a-Stewart Hagestad.

ASIA-PACIFIC AMATEUR CHAMPION: a-Jasper Stubbs.

LATIN AMERICAN AMATEUR CHAMPION: a-Santiago de la Fuente.

TOP 12 AND TIES-2023 MASTERS: Russell Henley, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Young, Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele.

TOP FOUR AND TIES-2023 PGA CHAMPIONSHIP: Cam Davis, Kurt Kitayama.

TOP FOUR AND TIES-2023 U.S. OPEN: Rory McIlroy.

TOP FOUR AND TIES-2023 BRITISH OPEN: Tom Kim, Sepp Straka, Jason Day.

PGA TOUR WINNERS SINCE 2023 MASTERS (FULL FEDEX CUP POINTS AWARDED): Tony Finau, Emiliano Grillo, Nick Taylor, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, Lee Hodges, Lucas Glover, Luke List, Erik van Rooyen, Camilo Villegas, Ludvig Aberg, Chris Kirk, Grayson Murray, Nick Dunlap, Matthieu Pavon, Jake Knapp, Austin Eckroat, Peter Malnati, Stefan Jaeger.

FIELD FROM 2023 TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP: Max Homa, Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood, Sungjae Im, Corey Conners, Si Woo Kim, Taylor Moore, Adam Schenk, Sam Burns, Tyrrell Hatton

TOP 50 FROM FINAL WORLD RANKING IN 2023: Ryan Fox, Min Woo Lee, Denny McCarthy, Will Zalatoris, Justin Rose, Harris English, Eric Cole, J.T. Poston, Adrian Meronk, Adam Hadwin, Nicolai Hjogaard.

TOP 50 FROM APRIL 1, 2024, WORLD RANKING: Byeong Hun An.

SPECIAL INVITATION: Joaquin Niemann, Ryo Hisatsune, Thorbjorn Olesen.

