Pittsburgh Pirates and Miami Marlins play in game 2 of series

Pittsburgh Pirates (1-0) vs. Miami Marlins (0-1)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Martin Perez (0-0); Marlins: Andrew Jacob Puk (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -129, Pirates +109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Miami Marlins with a 1-0 series lead.

Miami had an 84-78 record overall and a 46-35 record at home last season. The Marlins pitching staff had a collective 4.22 ERA last season while averaging 9.3 strikeouts and 3.2 walks per nine innings.

Pittsburgh had a 76-86 record overall and a 37-44 record on the road last season. The Pirates averaged 8.0 hits per game last season while batting a collective .239 and slugging .392.

INJURIES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eury Perez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Simpson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (foot), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (neck), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Ji-Hwan Bae: 10-Day IL (hip), Carmen Mlodzinski: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (foot), Colin Holderman: 15-Day IL (illness), Dauri Moreta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Oviedo: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow)

