Padres face the Giants leading series 1-0

San Francisco Giants (0-1) vs. San Diego Padres (2-1)

San Diego; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kyle Harrison (0-0); Padres: Joe Musgrove (0-0, 16.88 ERA, 3.38 WHIP, two strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Padres -152, Giants +128; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the San Francisco Giants, leading the series 1-0.

San Diego had an 82-80 record overall and a 44-37 record at home last season. The Padres averaged 8.1 hits per game last season and totaled 205 home runs.

San Francisco had a 79-83 record overall and a 34-47 record on the road last season. The Giants slugged .383 with a .312 on-base percentage as a team in the 2023 season.

INJURIES: Padres: Tucupita Marcano: 10-Day IL (knee), Glenn Otto: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Patino: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Sean Hjelle: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

