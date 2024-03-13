NCAA Men’s Division III Basketball Glance

Times EST (through March 13) Times EDT (March 14) First Round Friday, March 1 Hampden-Sydney 98, La Roche 61 Farmingdale…

Times EST (through March 13)

Times EDT (March 14)

First Round

Friday, March 1

Hampden-Sydney 98, La Roche 61

Farmingdale St. 80, Stevens 66

Rowan 81, Carnegie Mellon 69

Catholic 75, Worcester St. 72, OT

Claremont-M-S 78, St. Thomas (Texas) 71

Whitworth 78, Cal Lutheran 73, OT

Neb. Wesleyan 58, Centenary (La.) 41

Texas-Dallas 67, Trinity (Texas) 63

Widener 101, Roger Williams 70

Chris. Newport 79, Hobart 59

Williams 77, DeSales 51

Oswego St. 74, Babson 63

Eastern 80, TCNJ 79

Keene St. 82, Marymount (Va.) 76

Penn St. Harrisburg 72, Hood 67

Guilford 87, Berry 70

CWRU 66, Mary Baldwin 51

Hope 95, Anderson (Ind.) 79

Loras 89, Gustavus Adolphus 64

Wis.-Platteville 89, Bethany Lutheran 52

Coe 79, Wabash 74, OT

Trine 91, Fontbonne 81

Illinois Col. 59, Dubuque 57

WashU 71, Wis. Lutheran 68, OT

Randolph-Macon 77, Baruch 45

Saint Joseph (Conn.) 97, Geneva 83

Calvin 93, Elmhurst 78

John Carroll 85, SUNY New Paltz 81

Swarthmore 67, Va. Wesleyan 59

Trinity (Conn.) 83, Utica 54

Tufts 59, Stockton 55

NYU 82, Husson 61

Second Round

Saturday, March 2

Hampden-Sydney 72, Farmingdale St. 51

Rowan 89, Catholic 85

Claremont-M-S 69, Whitworth 67

Neb. Wesleyan 77, Texas-Dallas 63

Chris. Newport 70, Widener 65

Williams 79, Oswego St. 77

Keene St. 109, Eastern 85

Guilford 76, Penn St. Harrisburg 59

CWRU 97, Hope 79

Wis.-Platteville 81, Loras 67

Trine 76, Coe 70

WashU 68, Illinois Col. 67, OT

Randolph-Macon 75, Saint Joseph (Conn.) 64

Calvin 71, John Carroll 66

Trinity (Conn.) 83, Swarthmore 74

Tufts 65, NYU 62

Third Round

Friday, March 8

Hampden-Sydney 91, Rowan 76

Neb. Wesleyan 74, Claremont-M-S 70

Chris. Newport 60, Williams 49

Guilford 82, Keene St. 60

Wis.-Platteville 95, CWRU 75

Trine 86, WashU 65

Calvin 72, Randolph-Macon 59

Trinity (Conn.) 70, Tufts 53

Quarterfinals

Saturday, March 9

Hampden-Sydney 68, Neb. Wesleyan 60

Guilford 50, Chris. Newport 48

Trine 88, Wis.-Platteville 86, OT

Trinity (Conn.) 69, Calvin 62

Semifinals

Thursday, March 14

Hampden-Sydney vs. Guilford, 5:30 p.m.

Trine vs. Trinity (Conn.), 8 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, March 16

Semifinal winners, 4 p.m.

