NASCAR-Xfinity Focused Health 250 Results

Saturday At Circuits of the Americas Austin, Texas. Lap length: 3.41 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (1) Kyle Larson,…

Saturday

At Circuits of the Americas

Austin, Texas.

Lap length: 3.41 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 50 laps, 0 points.

2. (11) Austin Hill, Chevrolet, 50, 40.

3. (20) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 50, 0.

4. (8) Cole Custer, Ford, 50, 42.

5. (12) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 50, 42.

6. (14) Jesse Love, Chevrolet, 50, 31.

7. (25) Austin Green, Chevrolet, 50, 30.

8. (4) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 50, 30.

9. (10) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 50, 28.

10. (5) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 50, 38.

11. (17) Parker Retzlaff, Chevrolet, 50, 33.

12. (30) Anthony Alfredo, Chevrolet, 50, 25.

13. (15) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 50, 24.

14. (27) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 50, 27.

15. (29) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 50, 22.

16. (18) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 50, 21.

17. (6) Sage Karam, Toyota, 50, 28.

18. (31) Brad Perez, Chevrolet, 50, 19.

19. (24) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 50, 18.

20. (34) Leland Honeyman, Chevrolet, 50, 17.

21. (22) Daniil Kvyat, Chevrolet, 50, 16.

22. (36) Blaine Perkins, Ford, 50, 15.

23. (35) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 50, 14.

24. (3) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 50, 0.

25. (33) Patrick Gallagher, Chevrolet, 50, 12.

26. (26) Alex Labbe, Toyota, 50, 20.

27. (2) Shane Van Gisbergen, Chevrolet, 50, 17.

28. (37) Rc Enerson, Chevrolet, 50, 9.

29. (32) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 50, 8.

30. (21) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 49, 7.

31. (23) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, suspension, 48, 11.

32. (7) Sheldon Creed, Toyota, 47, 5.

33. (38) Ryan Ellis, Chevrolet, accident, 45, 4.

34. (19) Riley Herbst, Ford, accident, 45, 19.

35. (16) Ed Jones, Toyota, accident, 42, 2.

36. (13) Sammy Smith, Chevrolet, accident, 36, 10.

37. (28) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, suspension, 33, 0.

38. (9) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, overheating, 24, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 72.375 mph.

Time of Race: 2 hours, 21 minutes, 21 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.354 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 9 laps.

Lead Changes: 13 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K.Larson 0; S.Van Gisbergen 1-9; A.Allmendinger 10-11; P.Kligerman 12-15; A.Allmendinger 16-27; S.Van Gisbergen 28; B.Jones 29; R.Herbst 30-31; A.Allmendinger 32-37; S.Van Gisbergen 38-44; T.Gibbs 45; S.Van Gisbergen 46-48; A.Hill 49; K.Larson 50

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): A.Allmendinger, 3 times for 20 laps; S.Van Gisbergen, 4 times for 20 laps; P.Kligerman, 1 time for 4 laps; R.Herbst, 1 time for 2 laps; K.Larson, 1 time for 1 lap; A.Hill, 1 time for 1 lap; B.Jones, 1 time for 1 lap; T.Gibbs, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: A.Hill, 2; C.Smith, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. A.Hill, 222; 2. C.Smith, 213; 3. C.Custer, 192; 4. J.Love, 166; 5. R.Herbst, 165; 6. A.Allmendinger, 162; 7. P.Kligerman, 147; 8. J.Allgaier, 143; 9. B.Jones, 139; 10. S.Creed, 135; 11. S.Smith, 124; 12. A.Alfredo, 123; 13. R.Sieg, 123; 14. S.Van Gisbergen, 108; 15. P.Retzlaff, 103; 16. B.Poole, 92.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

