NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube Results

Sunday At Las Vegas Motor Speedway Las Vegas. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (2) Kyle Larson,…

Sunday

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (2) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 267 laps, 60 points.

2. (18) Tyler Reddick, Toyota, 267, 53.

3. (15) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 267, 41.

4. (20) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 267, 36.

5. (8) Ty Gibbs, Toyota, 267, 37.

6. (30) Noah Gragson, Ford, 267, 31.

7. (7) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 267, 44.

8. (28) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 267, 43.

9. (1) Joey Logano, Ford, 267, 30.

10. (4) William Byron, Chevrolet, 267, 27.

11. (16) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet, 267, 26.

12. (11) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 267, 30.

13. (25) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 267, 24.

14. (22) Erik Jones, Toyota, 267, 24.

15. (14) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 267, 22.

16. (19) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 267, 25.

17. (13) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 267, 20.

18. (23) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 267, 22.

19. (34) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 267, 18.

20. (26) Josh Berry, Ford, 267, 17.

21. (6) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 267, 16.

22. (27) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 267, 15.

23. (36) Ryan Preece, Ford, 267, 14.

24. (31) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 267, 13.

25. (12) Michael McDowell, Ford, 267, 12.

26. (21) Kyle Busch, Chevrolet, 267, 18.

27. (35) Justin Haley, Ford, 267, 10.

28. (33) Derek Kraus, Chevrolet, 267, 9.

29. (3) Austin Cindric, Ford, 267, 10.

30. (29) Harrison Burton, Ford, 267, 7.

31. (32) Kaz Grala, Ford, 267, 6.

32. (17) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 266, 9.

33. (10) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 265, 5.

34. (37) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 261, 0.

35. (5) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 254, 2.

36. (24) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 254, 1.

37. (9) Chris Buescher, Ford, accident, 27, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 133.193 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, .0 minutes, 25 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.441 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 35 laps.

Lead Changes: 24 among 15 drivers.

Lap Leaders: J.Logano 0-2; K.Larson 3-12; D.Hemric 13; C.Buescher 14-15; C.Briscoe 16; W.Byron 17-30; K.Larson 31; D.Suárez 32-42; K.Busch 43-60; K.Larson 61-84; M.Truex 85-88; D.Hamlin 89-104; K.Larson 105-119; R.Chastain 120; T.Reddick 121; K.Larson 122-158; A.Bowman 159-161; K.Larson 162-210; W.Byron 211; D.Suárez 212-215; M.McDowell 216-219; D.Kraus 220-221; K.Larson 222-239; R.Chastain 240; K.Larson 241-267

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Larson, 8 times for 181 laps; K.Busch, 1 time for 18 laps; D.Hamlin, 1 time for 16 laps; W.Byron, 2 times for 15 laps; D.Suárez, 2 times for 15 laps; M.Truex, 1 time for 4 laps; M.McDowell, 1 time for 4 laps; A.Bowman, 1 time for 3 laps; R.Chastain, 2 times for 2 laps; J.Logano, 1 time for 2 laps; D.Kraus, 1 time for 2 laps; C.Buescher, 1 time for 2 laps; T.Reddick, 1 time for 1 lap; D.Hemric, 1 time for 1 lap; C.Briscoe, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: K.Larson, 1; W.Byron, 1; D.Suárez, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. K.Larson, 118; 2. R.Blaney, 110; 3. M.Truex, 104; 4. W.Byron, 103; 5. R.Chastain, 98; 6. K.Busch, 95; 7. C.Elliott, 95; 8. D.Suárez, 90; 9. T.Gibbs, 87; 10. D.Hamlin, 87; 11. A.Cindric, 86; 12. T.Reddick, 84; 13. A.Bowman, 82; 14. B.Wallace, 76; 15. E.Jones, 71; 16. J.Nemechek, 68.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.