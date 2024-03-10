Mission Foods NHRA Gatornationals Results

|Sunday
|Gainesville Raceway
|Gainesville, Fla.
|Final finish order
|Top Fuel
1. Shawn Langdon; 2. Billy Torrence; 3. Antron Brown; 4. Steve Torrence; 5. Josh Hart; 6. Justin Ashley; 7. Doug Kalitta; 8. Mike Salinas; 9. Tripp Tatum; 10. Tony Schumacher; 11. Cody Krohn; 12. Tony Stewart; 13. Brittany Force; 14. Shawn Reed; 15. Clay Millican; 16. Doug Foley.
|Funny Car
1. J.R. Todd; 2. Austin Prock; 3. Chad Green; 4. Bob Tasca III; 5. John Force; 6. Alexis DeJoria; 7. Ron Capps; 8. Matt Hagan; 9. Daniel Wilkerson; 10. Cruz Pedregon; 11. Buddy Hull; 12. Jim Campbell; 13. Paul Lee; 14. John Smith; 15. Blake Alexander; 16. Terry Haddock.
|Pro Stock
1. Erica Enders; 2. Cristian Cuadra; 3. Greg Anderson; 4. Dallas Glenn; 5. Aaron Stanfield; 6. Jeg Coughlin; 7. Brandon Foster; 8. David Cuadra; 9. Matt Hartford; 10. Jerry Tucker; 11. Kenny Delco; 12. Kelley Murphy; 13. Larry Morgan; 14. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 15. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 16. Deric Kramer.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Gaige Herrera; 2. Matt Smith; 3. Angie Smith; 4. LE Tonglet; 5. John Hall; 6. Richard Gadson; 7. Steve Johnson; 8. Marc Ingwersen; 9. Hector Arana Jr; 10. Kelly Clontz; 11. Ryan Oehler; 12. Chris Bostick; 13. Chase Van Sant; 14. Joey Gladstone; 15. Bud Yoder II; 16. Jianna Evaristo.
|Final Results
|Top Fuel
Shawn Langdon, 3.711 seconds, 335.40 mph def. Billy Torrence, 4.050 seconds, 228.50 mph.
|Funny Car
J.R. Todd, Toyota GR Supra, 3.889, 329.10 def. Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 5.360, 145.03.
|Pro Stock
Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.494, 211.93 def. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 18.386, 39.84.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.636, 204.39 def. Matt Smith, Buell, 6.748, 200.83.
|Top Alcohol Dragster
Joe Maynard, 5.275, 272.67 def. Jeff Veale, 5.311, 281.07.
|Top Alcohol Funny Car
Ulf Leanders, Chevy Camaro, 5.454, 263.67 def. Phil Esz, Camaro, 5.441, 265.12.
|Competition Eliminator
David Billingsley, Chevy Camaro, 8.068, 161.46 def. Robert Bailey, Dragster, 6.614, 170.49.
|Super Stock
Kenny Horne, Olds Achieva, 9.854, 122.61 def. Monty Bogan, Chevy Camaro, 9.072, 150.51.
|Stock Eliminator
Jeff Strickland, Chevy Camaro, 10.543, 90.68 def. Jay Storey, Camaro, Foul – Red Light.
|Super Comp
Holden Laris, Dragster, 8.921, 176.44 def. Brad Plourd, Dragster, 8.936, 155.35.
|Super Gas
Christopher Williams, Chevy Corvette, 9.915, 175.23 def. Rick Swank, Brogie Roadste, Foul – Red Light.
|Top Sportsman
James Hinkle, Pontiac Grand Am, 7.197, 190.03 def. Darian Boesch, Chevy Camaro, 6.248, 229.82.
|Top Dragster
Blake Peavler, Dragster, 6.564, 158.78 def. Robert Tehle, Dragster, Foul – Red Light.
|Pro Modified
Jose Gonzalez, Chevy Camaro, 5.685, 253.23 def. Kris Thorne, Camaro, 10.333, 80.64.
|Factory Stock Showdown
Mark Pawuk, Dodge Challenger, 7.745, 177.23 def. Stephen Bell, Chevy Camaro, 8.012, 171.25.
|Round-by-round results
|Top Fuel
|First Round
Justin Ashley, 4.414, 297.94 def. Tony Stewart, 4.453, 267.80; Doug Kalitta, 3.658, 337.75 def. Clay Millican, 7.442, 89.73; Josh Hart, 3.750, 329.26 def. Tony Schumacher, 4.024, 323.81; Antron Brown, 3.730, 333.00 def. Tripp Tatum, Foul – Red Light; Shawn Langdon, 3.690, 335.90 def. Cody Krohn, 4.391, 203.86; Steve Torrence, 3.673, 335.90 def. Shawn Reed, 6.306, 109.66; Mike Salinas, 3.930, 250.51 def. Doug Foley, Foul – Red Light; Billy Torrence, 3.669, 336.74 def. Brittany Force, 6.116, 100.86.
|Quarterfinals
Brown, 3.730, 332.84 def. Hart, 3.866, 298.14; Langdon, 3.709, 334.40 def. Ashley, 4.890, 157.12; B. Torrence, 4.535, 171.25 def. Salinas, 6.272, 98.31; S. Torrence, 3.708, 334.90 def. Kalitta, 5.672, 119.94.
|Semifinals
Langdon, 3.702, 336.74 def. Brown, 5.731, 122.40; B. Torrence, 4.540, 165.70 def. S. Torrence, 7.067, 107.67.
|Final
Langdon, 3.711, 335.40 def. B. Torrence, 4.050, 228.50.
|Funny Car
|First Round
Chad Green, Ford Mustang, 4.018, 325.37 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 9.894, 85.50; Alexis DeJoria, Toyota GR Supra, 3.955, 327.19 def. Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 7.681, 89.54; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.450, 290.01 def. Buddy Hull, Charger, 5.068, 185.03; Ron Capps, GR Supra, 3.870, 332.18 def. Jim Campbell, Chevy Monte Carlo, 5.559, 128.63; Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 4.357, 293.92 def. John Smith, Charger, 7.831, 96.30; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.869, 329.58 def. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.927, 317.12; J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 4.203, 221.92 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 9.123, 85.37; John Force, Camaro, 4.260, 225.18 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.340, 213.10.
|Quarterfinals
Tasca III, 3.886, 337.41 def. DeJoria, 3.963, 329.42; Green, 3.968, 323.50 def. Hagan, 9.794, 123.26; Todd, 9.107, 84.72 def. Capps, Foul – Red Light; Prock, 3.899, 332.43 def. Force, 3.913, 328.46.
|Semifinals
Todd, 4.963, 180.26 def. Tasca III, 5.206, 203.98; Prock, 3.871, 334.40 def. Green, 4.053, 306.88.
|Final
Todd, 3.889, 329.10 def. Prock, 5.360, 145.03.
|Pro Stock
|First Round
Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 6.609, 210.90 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 17.607, 42.84; Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.527, 211.89 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Camaro, 7.240, 162.76; David Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.526, 210.28 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.511, 211.66; Brandon Foster, Camaro, 6.531, 210.47 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 8.497, 128.03; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.526, 210.70 def. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.529, 210.14; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.499, 210.97 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.552, 211.20; Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, 6.495, 210.67 def. Larry Morgan, Camaro, 6.582, 210.93; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.496, 212.13 def. Kelley Murphy, Camaro, 6.554, 210.21.
|Quarterfinals
Anderson, 6.553, 210.64 def. Foster, 6.593, 209.62; Glenn, 6.560, 209.46 def. D. Cuadra, 15.652, 53.21; Enders, 6.508, 211.46 def. Stanfield, 6.534, 211.76; C. Cuadra, 6.528, 210.14 def. Coughlin, Foul – Red Light.
|Semifinals
C. Cuadra, 6.535, 210.08 def. Glenn, 6.582, 209.85; Enders, 6.483, 211.96 def. Anderson, 6.508, 210.18.
|Final
Enders, 6.494, 211.93 def. C. Cuadra, 18.386, 39.84.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
|First Round
John Hall, 6.785, 197.77 def. Hector Arana Jr, 6.775, 200.83; Angie Smith, Buell, 6.691, 203.61 def. Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 15.402, 45.78; Marc Ingwersen, 6.834, 197.16 def. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.897, 197.31; LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.756, 201.40 def. Bud Yoder II, Buell, 7.049, 186.33; Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.724, 201.97 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.829, 197.39; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.765, 199.14 def. Ryan Oehler, 6.859, 196.67; Matt Smith, Buell, 6.751, 203.22 def. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 6.867, 196.62; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.639, 204.35 def. Joey Gladstone, Buell, 6.949, 194.16.
|Quarterfinals
A. Smith, 6.737, 202.12 def. Johnson, 6.831, 197.91; M. Smith, 6.826, 199.40 def. Ingwersen, Foul – Red Light; Tonglet, 6.878, 197.80 def. Gadson, Foul – Red Light; Herrera, 6.629, 204.54 def. Hall, 6.801, 201.37.
|Semifinals
M. Smith, 6.722, 201.43 def. Tonglet, 6.777, 200.95; Herrera, 6.684, 202.27 def. A. Smith, 6.735, 202.91.
|Final
Herrera, 6.636, 204.39 def. M. Smith, 6.748, 200.83.
|Point Standings
|Top Fuel
1. Shawn Langdon, 125; 2. Steve Torrence, 86; 3. Billy Torrence, 81; 4. Antron Brown, 76; 5. Mike Salinas, 60; 6. (tie) Justin Ashley, 53; Doug Kalitta, 53; 8. Josh Hart, 52; 9. Tony Schumacher, 34; 10. Tony Stewart, 32.
|Funny Car
1. J.R. Todd, 114; 2. Austin Prock, 106; 3. Bob Tasca III, 84; 4. Chad Green, 74; 5. Ron Capps, 59; 6. Matt Hagan, 55; 7. Alexis DeJoria, 53; 8. John Force, 52; 9. Cruz Pedregon, 33; 10. (tie) Blake Alexander, 32; Terry Haddock, 32; Paul Lee, 32.
|Pro Stock
1. Erica Enders, 125; 2. Cristian Cuadra, 104; 3. (tie) Greg Anderson, 77; Dallas Glenn, 77; 5. (tie) Jeg Coughlin, 53; Aaron Stanfield, 53; 7. (tie) David Cuadra, 52; Brandon Foster, 52; 9. Troy Coughlin Jr., 35; 10. Matt Hartford, 34.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Gaige Herrera, 127; 2. Matt Smith, 103; 3. LE Tonglet, 77; 4. Angie Smith, 74; 5. Steve Johnson, 56; 6. (tie) Richard Gadson, 54; John Hall, 54; 8. Marc Ingwersen, 52; 9. Chase Van Sant, 33; 10. (tie) Hector Arana Jr, 32; Kelly Clontz, 32; Jianna Evaristo, 32.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.