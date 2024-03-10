Mission Foods NHRA Gatornationals Results

Sunday Gainesville Raceway Gainesville, Fla. Final finish order Top Fuel 1. Shawn Langdon; 2. Billy Torrence; 3. Antron Brown; 4.…

Sunday Gainesville Raceway Gainesville, Fla. Final finish order Top Fuel

1. Shawn Langdon; 2. Billy Torrence; 3. Antron Brown; 4. Steve Torrence; 5. Josh Hart; 6. Justin Ashley; 7. Doug Kalitta; 8. Mike Salinas; 9. Tripp Tatum; 10. Tony Schumacher; 11. Cody Krohn; 12. Tony Stewart; 13. Brittany Force; 14. Shawn Reed; 15. Clay Millican; 16. Doug Foley.

Funny Car

1. J.R. Todd; 2. Austin Prock; 3. Chad Green; 4. Bob Tasca III; 5. John Force; 6. Alexis DeJoria; 7. Ron Capps; 8. Matt Hagan; 9. Daniel Wilkerson; 10. Cruz Pedregon; 11. Buddy Hull; 12. Jim Campbell; 13. Paul Lee; 14. John Smith; 15. Blake Alexander; 16. Terry Haddock.

Pro Stock

1. Erica Enders; 2. Cristian Cuadra; 3. Greg Anderson; 4. Dallas Glenn; 5. Aaron Stanfield; 6. Jeg Coughlin; 7. Brandon Foster; 8. David Cuadra; 9. Matt Hartford; 10. Jerry Tucker; 11. Kenny Delco; 12. Kelley Murphy; 13. Larry Morgan; 14. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 15. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 16. Deric Kramer.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Gaige Herrera; 2. Matt Smith; 3. Angie Smith; 4. LE Tonglet; 5. John Hall; 6. Richard Gadson; 7. Steve Johnson; 8. Marc Ingwersen; 9. Hector Arana Jr; 10. Kelly Clontz; 11. Ryan Oehler; 12. Chris Bostick; 13. Chase Van Sant; 14. Joey Gladstone; 15. Bud Yoder II; 16. Jianna Evaristo.

Final Results Top Fuel

Shawn Langdon, 3.711 seconds, 335.40 mph def. Billy Torrence, 4.050 seconds, 228.50 mph.

Funny Car

J.R. Todd, Toyota GR Supra, 3.889, 329.10 def. Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 5.360, 145.03.

Pro Stock

Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.494, 211.93 def. Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 18.386, 39.84.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.636, 204.39 def. Matt Smith, Buell, 6.748, 200.83.

Top Alcohol Dragster

Joe Maynard, 5.275, 272.67 def. Jeff Veale, 5.311, 281.07.

Top Alcohol Funny Car

Ulf Leanders, Chevy Camaro, 5.454, 263.67 def. Phil Esz, Camaro, 5.441, 265.12.

Competition Eliminator

David Billingsley, Chevy Camaro, 8.068, 161.46 def. Robert Bailey, Dragster, 6.614, 170.49.

Super Stock

Kenny Horne, Olds Achieva, 9.854, 122.61 def. Monty Bogan, Chevy Camaro, 9.072, 150.51.

Stock Eliminator

Jeff Strickland, Chevy Camaro, 10.543, 90.68 def. Jay Storey, Camaro, Foul – Red Light.

Super Comp

Holden Laris, Dragster, 8.921, 176.44 def. Brad Plourd, Dragster, 8.936, 155.35.

Super Gas

Christopher Williams, Chevy Corvette, 9.915, 175.23 def. Rick Swank, Brogie Roadste, Foul – Red Light.

Top Sportsman

James Hinkle, Pontiac Grand Am, 7.197, 190.03 def. Darian Boesch, Chevy Camaro, 6.248, 229.82.

Top Dragster

Blake Peavler, Dragster, 6.564, 158.78 def. Robert Tehle, Dragster, Foul – Red Light.

Pro Modified

Jose Gonzalez, Chevy Camaro, 5.685, 253.23 def. Kris Thorne, Camaro, 10.333, 80.64.

Factory Stock Showdown

Mark Pawuk, Dodge Challenger, 7.745, 177.23 def. Stephen Bell, Chevy Camaro, 8.012, 171.25.

Round-by-round results Top Fuel First Round

Justin Ashley, 4.414, 297.94 def. Tony Stewart, 4.453, 267.80; Doug Kalitta, 3.658, 337.75 def. Clay Millican, 7.442, 89.73; Josh Hart, 3.750, 329.26 def. Tony Schumacher, 4.024, 323.81; Antron Brown, 3.730, 333.00 def. Tripp Tatum, Foul – Red Light; Shawn Langdon, 3.690, 335.90 def. Cody Krohn, 4.391, 203.86; Steve Torrence, 3.673, 335.90 def. Shawn Reed, 6.306, 109.66; Mike Salinas, 3.930, 250.51 def. Doug Foley, Foul – Red Light; Billy Torrence, 3.669, 336.74 def. Brittany Force, 6.116, 100.86.

Quarterfinals

Brown, 3.730, 332.84 def. Hart, 3.866, 298.14; Langdon, 3.709, 334.40 def. Ashley, 4.890, 157.12; B. Torrence, 4.535, 171.25 def. Salinas, 6.272, 98.31; S. Torrence, 3.708, 334.90 def. Kalitta, 5.672, 119.94.

Semifinals

Langdon, 3.702, 336.74 def. Brown, 5.731, 122.40; B. Torrence, 4.540, 165.70 def. S. Torrence, 7.067, 107.67.

Final

Langdon, 3.711, 335.40 def. B. Torrence, 4.050, 228.50.

Funny Car First Round

Chad Green, Ford Mustang, 4.018, 325.37 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 9.894, 85.50; Alexis DeJoria, Toyota GR Supra, 3.955, 327.19 def. Paul Lee, Dodge Charger, 7.681, 89.54; Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.450, 290.01 def. Buddy Hull, Charger, 5.068, 185.03; Ron Capps, GR Supra, 3.870, 332.18 def. Jim Campbell, Chevy Monte Carlo, 5.559, 128.63; Austin Prock, Chevy Camaro, 4.357, 293.92 def. John Smith, Charger, 7.831, 96.30; Matt Hagan, Charger, 3.869, 329.58 def. Daniel Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.927, 317.12; J.R. Todd, GR Supra, 4.203, 221.92 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 9.123, 85.37; John Force, Camaro, 4.260, 225.18 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, 4.340, 213.10.

Quarterfinals

Tasca III, 3.886, 337.41 def. DeJoria, 3.963, 329.42; Green, 3.968, 323.50 def. Hagan, 9.794, 123.26; Todd, 9.107, 84.72 def. Capps, Foul – Red Light; Prock, 3.899, 332.43 def. Force, 3.913, 328.46.

Semifinals

Todd, 4.963, 180.26 def. Tasca III, 5.206, 203.98; Prock, 3.871, 334.40 def. Green, 4.053, 306.88.

Final

Todd, 3.889, 329.10 def. Prock, 5.360, 145.03.

Pro Stock First Round

Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 6.609, 210.90 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 17.607, 42.84; Jeg Coughlin, Camaro, 6.527, 211.89 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Camaro, 7.240, 162.76; David Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.526, 210.28 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.511, 211.66; Brandon Foster, Camaro, 6.531, 210.47 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 8.497, 128.03; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.526, 210.70 def. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, 6.529, 210.14; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.499, 210.97 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.552, 211.20; Cristian Cuadra, Mustang, 6.495, 210.67 def. Larry Morgan, Camaro, 6.582, 210.93; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.496, 212.13 def. Kelley Murphy, Camaro, 6.554, 210.21.

Quarterfinals

Anderson, 6.553, 210.64 def. Foster, 6.593, 209.62; Glenn, 6.560, 209.46 def. D. Cuadra, 15.652, 53.21; Enders, 6.508, 211.46 def. Stanfield, 6.534, 211.76; C. Cuadra, 6.528, 210.14 def. Coughlin, Foul – Red Light.

Semifinals

C. Cuadra, 6.535, 210.08 def. Glenn, 6.582, 209.85; Enders, 6.483, 211.96 def. Anderson, 6.508, 210.18.

Final

Enders, 6.494, 211.93 def. C. Cuadra, 18.386, 39.84.

Pro Stock Motorcycle First Round

John Hall, 6.785, 197.77 def. Hector Arana Jr, 6.775, 200.83; Angie Smith, Buell, 6.691, 203.61 def. Jianna Evaristo, Buell, 15.402, 45.78; Marc Ingwersen, 6.834, 197.16 def. Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.897, 197.31; LE Tonglet, Suzuki, 6.756, 201.40 def. Bud Yoder II, Buell, 7.049, 186.33; Richard Gadson, Suzuki, 6.724, 201.97 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.829, 197.39; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.765, 199.14 def. Ryan Oehler, 6.859, 196.67; Matt Smith, Buell, 6.751, 203.22 def. Chris Bostick, Suzuki, 6.867, 196.62; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.639, 204.35 def. Joey Gladstone, Buell, 6.949, 194.16.

Quarterfinals

A. Smith, 6.737, 202.12 def. Johnson, 6.831, 197.91; M. Smith, 6.826, 199.40 def. Ingwersen, Foul – Red Light; Tonglet, 6.878, 197.80 def. Gadson, Foul – Red Light; Herrera, 6.629, 204.54 def. Hall, 6.801, 201.37.

Semifinals

M. Smith, 6.722, 201.43 def. Tonglet, 6.777, 200.95; Herrera, 6.684, 202.27 def. A. Smith, 6.735, 202.91.

Final

Herrera, 6.636, 204.39 def. M. Smith, 6.748, 200.83.

Point Standings Top Fuel

1. Shawn Langdon, 125; 2. Steve Torrence, 86; 3. Billy Torrence, 81; 4. Antron Brown, 76; 5. Mike Salinas, 60; 6. (tie) Justin Ashley, 53; Doug Kalitta, 53; 8. Josh Hart, 52; 9. Tony Schumacher, 34; 10. Tony Stewart, 32.

Funny Car

1. J.R. Todd, 114; 2. Austin Prock, 106; 3. Bob Tasca III, 84; 4. Chad Green, 74; 5. Ron Capps, 59; 6. Matt Hagan, 55; 7. Alexis DeJoria, 53; 8. John Force, 52; 9. Cruz Pedregon, 33; 10. (tie) Blake Alexander, 32; Terry Haddock, 32; Paul Lee, 32.

Pro Stock

1. Erica Enders, 125; 2. Cristian Cuadra, 104; 3. (tie) Greg Anderson, 77; Dallas Glenn, 77; 5. (tie) Jeg Coughlin, 53; Aaron Stanfield, 53; 7. (tie) David Cuadra, 52; Brandon Foster, 52; 9. Troy Coughlin Jr., 35; 10. Matt Hartford, 34.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Gaige Herrera, 127; 2. Matt Smith, 103; 3. LE Tonglet, 77; 4. Angie Smith, 74; 5. Steve Johnson, 56; 6. (tie) Richard Gadson, 54; John Hall, 54; 8. Marc Ingwersen, 52; 9. Chase Van Sant, 33; 10. (tie) Hector Arana Jr, 32; Kelly Clontz, 32; Jianna Evaristo, 32.

