Miami Open Results

Monday

At Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens

Purse: $8,995,555

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Monday from Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Fabian Marozsan, Hungary, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 7-5, 6-3.

Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, def. Christopher Eubanks (31), United States, 7-6, 6-3.

Karen Khachanov (15), Russia, def. Francisco Cerundolo (20), Argentina, 6-1, 5-7, 7-6 (5).

Alex de Minaur (9), Australia, def. Jan-Lennard Struff (24), Germany, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Hubert Hurkacz (8), Poland, def. Sebastian Korda (28), United States, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Grigor Dimitrov (11), Bulgaria, def. Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, 6-1, 6-0.

Carlos Alcaraz (1), Spain, def. Gael Monfils, France, 6-2, 6-4.

Lorenzo Musetti (23), Italy, def. Ben Shelton (16), United States, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Maria Sakkari (8), Greece, def. Anna Kalinskaya (22), Russia, walkover.

Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, def. Anhelina Kalinina (32), Ukraine, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Elena Rybakina (4), Kazakhstan, def. Madison Keys (17), United States, 6-3, 7-5.

Victoria Azarenka (27), Belarus, def. Katie Boulter (24), Britain, 7-5, 6-1.

Caroline Garcia (23), France, def. Coco Gauff (3), United States, 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.

Danielle Collins, United States, def. Sorana Cirstea (19), Romania, 6-3, 6-2.

Jessica Pegula (5), United States, def. Emma Navarro (20), United States, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Ekaterina Alexandrova (14), Russia, def. Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, 6-4, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (4), Argentina, def. Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, 7-5, 6-3.

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, def. Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, 7-5, 7-6 (4).

John-Patrick Smith, Australia, and Sem Verbeek, Netherlands, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof (8), Netherlands, 6-3, 6-3.

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz (7), Germany, def. Andy Murray, Britain, and Sebastian Korda, United States, walkover.

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden (1), Australia, def. Hugo Nys, Monaco, and Jan Zielinski, Poland, 7-5, 7-6 (3).

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Lloyd Glasspool, Britain, def. Jack Withrow and Nathaniel Lammons, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek (2), United States, def. Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell, Australia, 6-3, 6-2.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Wang Xiyu, China, and Linda Noskova, Czech Republic, def. Magda Linette, Poland, and Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin, United States, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, 6-3, 6-4.

Asia Muhammad and Alycia Parks, United States, def. Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Shuko Aoyama, Japan, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.

Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini, Italy, def. Xu Yifan, China, and Laura Siegemund (8), Germany, 6-4, 6-1.

Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, def. Ingrid Martins, Brazil, and Anna Blinkova, Russia, 7-5, 7-5.

Anhelina Kalinina and Dayana Yastremska, Ukraine, def. Nicole Melichar-Martinez, United States, and Ellen Perez (4), Australia, 7-6 (6), 6-4.

