Miami Open Results

Saturday

At Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens

Purse: $8,995,555

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MIAMI GARDENS (AP) _ Results Saturday from Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Martin Damm Jr, United States, def. Tommy Paul (13), United States, 4-6, 2-1, ret.

Dominik Koepfer, Germany, def. Sebastian Baez (18), Argentina, 6-3, 6-2.

Christopher O’Connell, Australia, def. Frances Tiafoe (21), United States, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Thiago Seyboth Wild, Brazil, def. Taylor Fritz (12), United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Tallon Griekspoor (25), Netherlands, def. Alex Michelsen, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (7), 6-4.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (27), Spain, def. Juncheng Shang, China, 6-3, 7-5.

Nicolas Jarry (22), Chile, def. Jack Draper, Britain, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-6 (2).

Matteo Arnaldi, Italy, def. Alexander Bublik (17), Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-1.

Daniil Medvedev (3), Russia, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-4, 6-2.

Casper Ruud (7), Norway, def. Luca van Assche, France, 7-6 (5), 1-6, 6-1.

Hubert Hurkacz (8), Poland, def. Alexander Shevchenko, Russia, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3.

Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, 6-2, 6-4.

Cameron Norrie (30), Britain, def. Flavio Cobolli, Italy, 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-2.

Carlos Alcaraz (1), Spain, def. Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, 6-2, 6-1.

Sebastian Korda (28), United States, def. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4.

Christopher Eubanks (31), United States, def. Daniel Evans, Britain, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 7-6 (7).

Karen Khachanov (15), Russia, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 6-2, 6-4.

Francisco Cerundolo (20), Argentina, def. Sebastian Ofner, Austria, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (2), 6-1.

Gael Monfils, France, def. Jordan Thompson (33), Australia, 6-7 (3), 6-1, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Jessica Pegula (5), United States, def. Zhu Lin, China, 6-4, 4-1, ret.

Leylah Annie Fernandez (31), Canada, def. Emiliana Arango, Colombia, 6-4, 6-2.

Danielle Collins, United States, def. Anastasia Potapova (30), Russia, 6-2, 6-2.

Linda Noskova (26), Czech Republic, def. Maria Timofeeva, Russia, 6-4, 6-4.

Iga Swiatek (1), Poland, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 6-1, 6-1.

Naomi Osaka, Japan, def. Elina Svitolina (15), Ukraine, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Elina Avanesyan, Russia, def. Ons Jabeur (6), Tunisia, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

Round of 32

Round of 32

Victoria Azarenka (27), Belarus, def. Zheng Qinwen (7), China, 6-4, 7-5.

Madison Keys (17), United States, def. Wang Xinyu, China, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Maria Sakkari (8), Greece, def. Dayana Yastremska (28), Ukraine, 7-5, 6-4.

Anna Kalinskaya (22), Russia, def. Jelena Ostapenko (9), Latvia, 6-3, 6-1.

Elena Rybakina (4), Kazakhstan, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-4.

Katie Boulter (24), Britain, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia (11), Brazil, 6-2, 6-3.

Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, def. Greet Minnen, Belgium, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.

Anhelina Kalinina (32), Ukraine, def. Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, 6-4, 1-6, 6-1.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Xu Yifan, China, and Laura Siegemund (8), Germany, def. Zhang Shuai, China, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, def. Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, and Luisa Stefani (7), Brazil, 2-6, 6-2, 10-6.

