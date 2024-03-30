Mariners DH Mitch Garver scratched from lineup before game with Red Sox due to back spasms

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle designated hitter Mitch Garver was removed from the Mariners’ starting lineup because of back spasms Friday…

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle designated hitter Mitch Garver was removed from the Mariners’ starting lineup because of back spasms Friday night before their 1-0 victory over Boston Red Sox.

The team said Garver was day-to-day. Seattle manager Scott Servais said Garver felt the issue when he arrived at the stadium, but felt better after the game. Servais was hopeful Garver would be back in the lineup Saturday.

Garver was the Mariners’ top free-agent signing this offseason. He hit .270 with 19 homers and 50 RBIs in 87 games for Texas last year, and had three home runs and 14 RBIs in the postseason to help the Rangers win their first World Series title.

Garver was 1 for 4 with a double in the Mariners’ opening-day loss to Boston on Thursday.

