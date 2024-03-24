Malnati wins Valspar to earn Masters trip. Nelly Korda returns to No. 1 with another win

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Peter Malnati got a great break and followed that with an even better shot Sunday,…

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Peter Malnati got a great break and followed that with an even better shot Sunday, a 5-iron to 6 feet for birdie on the 17th hole that carried him to a 4-under 67 and a two-shot win at the Valspar Championship on Sunday and earn his first trip to the Masters.

Malnati tapped in for par on the final hole for only his second PGA Tour victory. He won by two over Cameron Young, who made it easier on him by taking bogey on the final hole for a 68. Young now has seven runner-up finishes without a win.

Malnati’s approach on the 16th went long and left into gnarly rough some 50 feet from the pin, leaving him a tough chip to try to save par and stay tied. But his foot was on a sprinkler head, which entitled him to a free drop. With the extra club length, he was able to drop it on the fringe and use putter, which he sent down to short range for par.

On the par-3 17th into wind, Malnati hit a laser to 6 feet for birdie. Up ahead, Young hit his drive well left, got it on the green and three-putted from 50 feet for bogey.

Malnati goes to the Masters for the first time and gets a two-year exemption. He also is assured of getting into the remaining four $20 million signature events without any help.

LPGA TOUR

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Nelly Korda made bogey on her final two holes to fall into a playoff and atoned for it quickly, making a 12-foot birdie putt to beat Ryann O’Toole in the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship to return to No. 1 in the world.

Korda, who closed with a 2-under 69, won for the second time this year, both of them involving surprising collapses and amazing revivals.

Korda was playing for the first time since the end of January, when she lost four shots over three holes before an eagle-birdie finish to win. She seized control Sunday with an 18-foot eagle on the par-5 14th.

O’Toole holed a 20-foot par putt on the 18th for a 66, and that looked to be good only for second place until Korda’s bogey-bogey finish. They finished at 9-under 275, and the playoff ended quickly.

Korda, who now has 10 LPGA titles, replaces Lilia Vu at the top of the women’s world ranking.

EUROPEAN TOUR

SINGAPORE (AP) — Jesper Svensson of Sweden closed with a 9-under 63 and beat Kiradech Aphibarnrat on the third playoff hole to win the Porsche Singapore Classic for his first European tour title.

Svensson tapped in for par at the par-5 18th on the third extra hole. Aphibarnrat could only make bogey after his third shot rolled over the green and down the slope at the Laguna National Golf Resort Club.

Svensson matched the course record and was one shot better than his Thai opponent. Both finished on 17-under 271 to force a playoff. Both players made birdies on the first playoff hole and the matched pars on the second before the decisive third trip up the 18th.

Overnight leader David Micheluzzi finished in a share of seventh place after a final-round 73 left him five shots behind. Shane Lowry had a 72, leaving the former British Open champion nine shots off the lead.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Padraig Harrington won the Hoag Classic at windy Newport Beach Country Club for his seventh PGA Tour Champions victory, rebounding from a double bogey with birdies on the final two holes.

After driving left into trouble and dropping two strokes on the par-4 16th, Harrington made a downhill 15-footer on the par-3 17th and got an 8-footer to fall on the par-5 18th for a one-stroke victory over Thongchai Jaidee.

Harrington closed with a 2-under 69 to finish at 14-under 199. The 52-year-old Irishman will be inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in June. He won British Open in 2007 and 2008 and the PGA Championship in 2008.

Jaidee, from Thailand, also had a 69, parring the 18th after leaving his approach short and pitching through the green.

Miguel Angel Jimenez, the Spaniard playing alongside Harrington and Jaidee in the final group, bogeyed the 17th in a 68 that left him two strokes back.

OTHER TOURS

Epson Tour rookie Briana Chaco closed with a 2-under 69 for one-shot victory over Jessica Porvasnik and Kim Kaufman in the Atlantic Beach Classic, a 54-hole event that ended Saturday. … Rasmus Neergaard-Petersent closed with a 1-under 71 and held on for a two-shot victory in the Kokhata Challenge in India on the Challenge Tour. … Clay Feagler closed with a 1-under 71 and defeated Davis Shore on the fourth playoff hole to win the Bupa Championship in the PGA Tour Americas season-opener in Mexico. … Heinrich Bruiners closed with an 8-under 64 and won the Stella Artois Players Championship by one shot, his first Sunshine Tour victory since 2013. … Reika Usui won the 36-hole AXA Ladies Golf Tournament with a 6-under 66 for a one-shot victory over Miyuu Yamashita.

