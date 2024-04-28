Cardinals aim to keep win streak alive against the Mets

St. Louis Cardinals (13-14, fifth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (13-13, third in the NL East) New…

St. Louis Cardinals (13-14, fifth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (13-13, third in the NL East)

New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Lance Lynn (1-0, 2.81 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Mets: Jose Quintana (1-2, 4.21 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mets -119, Cardinals +100; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals will attempt to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the New York Mets.

New York is 6-8 at home and 13-13 overall. The Mets are 5-9 in games when they have given up a home run.

St. Louis is 13-14 overall and 8-7 in road games. The Cardinals are 8-1 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Sunday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 11 extra base hits (three doubles and eight home runs). Francisco Lindor is 11-for-40 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Nolan Gorman leads St. Louis with four home runs while slugging .387. Willson Contreras is 10-for-34 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Cardinals: 5-5, .201 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Francisco Alvarez: 15-Day IL (thumb), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Cardinals: Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (oblique), Riley O’Brien: 15-Day IL (forearm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 15-Day IL (biceps), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist)

