AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Correa, Minnesota, .750; Diaz, Houston, .750; Díaz, Tampa Bay, .750; Bichette, Toronto, .500; Biggio, Toronto, .500; Cabrera, New York, .500; Peña, Houston, .500; Rutschman, Baltimore, .500; Torkelson, Detroit, .500; Volpe, New York, .500.

RUNS_Rutschman, Baltimore, 3; Biggio, Toronto, 2; Cabrera, New York, 2; Mateo, Baltimore, 2; Springer, Toronto, 2; 20 tied at 1.

RBI_Santander, Baltimore, 4; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; Kirk, Toronto, 2; Bichette, Toronto, 2; Correa, Minnesota, 2; Díaz, Tampa Bay, 2; McCormick, Houston, 2; Rutschman, Baltimore, 2; 17 tied at 1.

HITS_Correa, Minnesota, 3; Diaz, Houston, 3; Díaz, Tampa Bay, 3; Alvarez, Houston, 2; Bichette, Toronto, 2; Cabrera, New York, 2; Lewis, Minnesota, 2; Peña, Houston, 2; Rutschman, Baltimore, 2; Torkelson, Detroit, 2.

DOUBLES_Bichette, Toronto, 1; Correa, Minnesota, 1; Díaz, Tampa Bay, 1; Judge, New York, 1; Mateo, Baltimore, 1; Melendez, Kansas City, 1; O’Hearn, Baltimore, 1; Peña, Houston, 1; Pinto, Tampa Bay, 1; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 1; Rosario, Tampa Bay, 1; Witt, Kansas City, 1.

HOME RUNS_Biggio, Toronto, 1; Lewis, Minnesota, 1; Meyers, Houston, 1; Trout, Los Angeles, 1; Cabrera, New York, 1; Díaz, Tampa Bay, 1; Garcia, Kansas City, 1; Mullins, Baltimore, 1; Santander, Baltimore, 1; Springer, Toronto, 1; Guerrero, Toronto, 1.

STOLEN BASES_Báez, Detroit, 1; Mateo, Baltimore, 1; Siri, Tampa Bay, 1.

PITCHING_López, Minnesota, 1-0; Berríos, Toronto, 1-0; Burnes, Baltimore, 1-0; Skubal, Detroit, 1-0; Loáisiga, New York, 1-0.

ERA_24 tied at 0.00.

STRIKEOUTS_Burnes, Baltimore, 11; Ragans, Kansas City, 9; Crochet, Chicago, 8; López, Minnesota, 7; Berríos, Toronto, 6; Skubal, Detroit, 6; Cortes, New York, 5; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 5; Valdez, Houston, 5; Hader, Houston, 3.

