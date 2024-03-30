Laurel River wins $12 million Dubai World Cup by record 8 1/2 lengths

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Laurel River rallied to win the $12 million Dubai World Cup by a record-setting…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Laurel River rallied to win the $12 million Dubai World Cup by a record-setting 8 1/2 lengths on Saturday at Meydan Racecourse.

Breaking from the far outside post in the field of 12, Laurel River and jockey Tadhg O’Shea surged into the lead at the midway point of the 1 1/4-mile race. Laurel River broke the old winning margin of six lengths set by Dubai Millennium in 2000 at Nad al Sheba. He covered the distance in 2:21.31 and paid $20.70.

“I’m still coming to terms with what’s happened. I think it’ll probably sink in in another day or two,” trainer Bhupat Seemar said. “It’s absolutely amazing.”

Laurel River was previously trained by Bob Baffert until owner Juddmonte Farms transferred the 6-year-old from the U.S. to Dubai-based trainer Seemar last summer.

Defending champion Ushba Tesoro finished second and earned $2.4 million. Saudi Cup winner Senor Buscador from the U.S. was third and earned $1.2 million.

Breeders’ Cup Classic runner-up Derma Sotogake finished sixth. Defunded was seventh. Newgate, trained by Baffert, was ninth. “My horse ran flat,” jockey Frankie Dettori said.

